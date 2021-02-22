February through March
Coastal Georgia’s Big Read event will launch with a number of events being held throughout the month. The book selected is “Circe” by Madeline Miller. For a complete listing of Big Read festivities visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an ongoing art show at Goodyear Cottage in the historic district. It features oil paintings by Helen Carmichael and pottery by Mark See and Pete Wagar. An artist will be on hand from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays to discuss their work. The shop and gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
Tails on the Trails, a virtual 5K to benefit the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, will be held March 1 to 31. The registration will be held Feb. 1 to March 26. The fee is $20. For details visit www.HSSCG.org/tails-on-the-trails.
Feb. 23
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library will host “Examining Circe Through Modern Lenses: Feminism and Culture Industries” at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 912-279-3738.
PlayReaders will share “Antigone” at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Feb. 24
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island Film Series will present the film “Bag of Marbles” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. A $3 donation is requested. Masks are required. To make a reservation, visit litguildssi.org/events.
Feb. 25
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a Black History Month Program titled “Heart Full of Rhythm: The Big Band Years of Louis Armstrong” at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The lecture will be given by historian Ricky Riccardi. To register and to receive the Zoom link, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Feb. 26
The St. Marys Little Theatre will present “Smokie’s Blues” at 6 and 7 p.m. Feb. 26 and 27. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 7 at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. For more information, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com.
Feb. 27
The 2021 AJ Donohue Memorial Golf Tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Golf Club. Masks will be required in all areas outside of the course. Social distancing will also be enforced. For more information, visit www.ajdonohuefoundation.org.
Big Read Movies at the Ritz will feature “Daughters of the Dust” at 2 p.m. Reservations are encouraged. Social distancing and masks will be required. To join, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Wine Women and Shoes, a fundraiser for Hospice of the Golden Isles hosted by the Hospice Auxiliary, will be held virtually from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For details, visit winewomenandshoes.com/event/goldenisles.
Feb. 28
The Golden Isles Wedding Association will host the Golden Isles Bridal Show from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cedar Creek Lodge in Waverly. There will be a VIP admission session from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for more information, visit goldenislesweddings.org.
March 1
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallory St., St. Simons Island. The presentation will be “Not Your Mother’s Bowl,” given by Cyndee Horowitz, a potter. Masks and social distancing will be required. Visitors are welcome.
March 2
Big Read Movies at the Ritz will screen “The Secret of Roan Inish” at 2 p.m. Social distancing and masks will be required. To make a reservation, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Hector Montford, PhD, will offer a talk on the Big Read themes at 6:30 p.m. at the Brunswick library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. For more information, call 912-279-3738.