Today
The Island Concert Association will host its free concert at 7 p.m. at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island. It will feature trumpeter Chuck Seipp and organist Randall Sheets. Their concerts blend a standard repertoire, patriotic programs and contemporary arrangements with video.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a Black History Month program featuring the screening of “The Soul of St. Simons Island.” The film follows the journey of jazz musicians Willie Ruff, Dwike Mitchell and Dizzy Gillespie who met local singing legend Bessie Jones. The screening will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Stembler Theatre at the College of Coastal Georgia. For details, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., will host a night of trivia with Gary Moore. The bar will be open and the kitchen will be serving sliders with sides.
Thursday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Author Talk and Book Signing at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino Theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It will feature Beverly Bowers Jennings who will discuss her book “Shrimp Tales: Small Bites of History.” For details and tickets, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
Frederica Academy will host its Ellen Fleming Foundation visiting artist Lloyd Buchanan at 6 p.m. at the Windolf-Johnston Plaza. Students from the middle and upper school as well as faculty members will also perform. It is free and open to the community.
The College of Coastal Georgia will screen the short film, “Soul of St. Simon’s Island,” at 5 p.m. in the Stembler Theatre. It was produced and directed by acclaimed jazz musician Willie Ruff. This film is presented by the Coastal Georgia Historical Society. For details, visit ccga.edu.
Friday
The AARP’s local chapter 887 will host a monthly meeting at noon at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick. New members are welcome.
February 24 to 26
The Golden Isles Bridge Center, 114 Skylane Court, St. Simons Island will host its Margaret Altman Memorial Tournament Feb. 24 to 26. For details, visit bridgewebs.com/goldenisles.
Glynn Visual Arts will host a three-day figure drawing workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the art center, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. Anne Hall will lead the workshop. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
February 25
The Coastal Coalition for Children will host A Taste of the Vine at Frederica Golf Club on St. Simons Island. It will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frederica’s clubhouse, with music provided by local 80s rock band Squirt Gun. Tickets are $200 per person. They are available at cc4children.org/events.