Monday
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
The Elks Lodge will host Jim Conine who will portray President Abraham Lincoln at 6:30 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available.
Tuesday
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its PlayReaders program beginning with “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” by August Wilson at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For general inquiries, to request a copy of the script or for the link for the Zoom meeting, email info@goldenislesarts.org.
The Big Read Film “Beloved” will be screened at 7 p.m. at the Stembler Theatre at the College of Coastal Georgia. For details, visit goldenislesarts.org.
A book discussion of the Big Read’s book, “Beloved,” will be held at 2 p.m. at at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Feb. 23
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
A Book vs. Movie Discussion will be held at 1 p.m.at the Ida Hilton Public Library, 1105 North Way, Darien. It is part of the Big Read.
“No Victims Here: Agency in Beloved” will feature Daniel Black, Ph.D., of Clark Atlanta University speaks on Morrison’s “Beloved” in context with her other works. The talk will be held at 2 p.m. at the Stembler Theatre at the College of Coastal Georgia.
Feb. 24
The Big Read will host a book discussion of “Beloved” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library at the Casino.
“124 in Beloved and More Haunted Houses in American Literature” will be hosted at 11 a.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island. Jon Hershey, Ph.D., of Georgia Highlands College, will discuss the role haunted houses play in American literature.
Feb. 25
“Heroes of the Underground Railroad” will be held at 9:30 a.m at the Ritz Theatre. The Bright Star Touring Theatre presents two performances for upper elementary and middle school students sharing the heroic people that helped slaves to freedom. For details, goldenislesarts.org.
A Little Read Story Time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
“Heroes of the Underground Railroad” will be held at 11 a.m. at the Ritz Theatre. The Bright Star Touring Theatre presents two performances for upper elementary and middle school students sharing the heroic people that helped slaves to freedom. For details, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The International Seafarers’ Center will host its 20th annual International Night Out at 6 p.m. at the King and Prince Golf and Beach Resort on St. Simons Island. Stan Walker and the Coastal Empire Orchestra will perform. There will be silent and live auctions. Tickets are $125 per person. They may be purchased by calling
Feb. 26
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Parallel Lives” at 8 p.m. Feb. 26 and at 3 p.m. Feb. 27. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. General admission is $25. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SoGloGallery.com.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School will host its Crusaders Bash from 6 to 9 p.m. at Silver Bluff Brewing Co. in downtown Brunswick. There will be music, a silent auction, Southern Soul BBQ and drinks. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit sfxcs.org/giving/bash.cfm
Feb. 27
Golden Isles Arts and Humanity will host Bands & BBQ: A Benefit for the Golden Isles Penguin Project at 1 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on ST. Simons Island. Local bands including Bonnie Blue and Mason Waters and the Groove Allstars will perform. Tickets are $50 per person and are limited. For details, call 912-262-6934 or email info@goldenislesarts.org.
Feb. 28
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host a Big Read Lecture at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
March 2
“Coping to Survive: A Psychological Perspective,” a lecture, featuring Aurora Ramos Nunez, Ph.D., psychology professor at the College of Coastal Georgia, at 5:30 p.m. The talk will be given at the St. Simons Island library. For details, visit goldenislesarts.org.
March 3
The School of Business and Public Management at the College of Coastal Georgia will host its Coastal Conversations on Leadership featuring Geoff Cottrill, Global Chief Marketing Officer of Topgolf Entertainment Group from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Southeast Georgia Conference Center. The event is free and open to the public. For more information email Professor Scott Williamson at swilliamson@ccga.edu.
March 4
The Downtown Development Authority will host its monthly First Friday block party from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle Street in Brunswick. Restaurants will host bands. Shops and galleries will also be open. For more information, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
March 4 to 6
The Westin Jekyll Island will host its Southern Drifter Music Festival featuring singers and songwriters from throughout the region. For details, visit southerndrifterfestival.com.
March 4
The Island Players will stage “Always a Bridesmaid” at 7:30 p.m. March 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19. Matinees will be staged at 3 p.m. March 6, 13 and 20. All shows will be held at the St. Simons Casino Theater, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Ticket prices range from $10 to $25. For details or to purchase tickets, visit theislandplayers.com.
March 5
The Golden Isles Rotary Club will host its annual Chili Cookoff from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Postell Park on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the Golden Isles Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, 529 Beachview Dr.; St. Simons Drug Co., 209 Longview Plazat; and The Club, 2929 Demere Road, all on St. Simons Island, or from any Golden Isles Rotary Club member. Adult tickets are also available for purchase on Eventbrite.
Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien, will host Coastal Georgia in Silver Lines,” featuring the metalpoint drawings of Jeannine Cook from 3 to 8 p.m. at the center. Cook is a former McIntosh County resident who now resides in Mallorca, Spain. For more information, visit jeanninecook.com.
Wine, Women and Shoes, benefiting Hospice of the Golden Isles, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Frederica Golf Club on St. Simons Island. There will be silent and live auctions, a fashion show, raffles, and more. General admission is $150 per person and packages are available. For tickets or more information, visit winewomenandshoes. com/goldenisles.