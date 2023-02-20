Today
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
The Golden Isles Music Awards will be held at 8 p.m. at Palm Coast, 318 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. Five awards will be given to local groups. Five local acts will also perform including Blossomin’ Bone, Filo the Leader, The Beriberi, Loss Module, Sidetone and Randall Dowling. For more information, visit Palm Coast’s Facebook page.
Tuesday
The Island Concert Association will host its free concert at 7 p.m. at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island. It will feature trumpeter Chuck Seipp and organist Randall Sheets. Their concerts blend a standard repertoire, patriotic programs and contemporary arrangements with video.
February 22
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a Black History Month program featuring the screening of “The Soul of St. Simons Island.” The film follows the journey of jazz musicians Willie Ruff, Dwike Mitchell and Dizzy Gillespie who met local singing legend Bessie Jones. The screening will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 22 and 23 at the Stembler Theatre at the College of Coastal Georgia. For details, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., will host a night of trivia with Gary Moore. The bar will be open and the kitchen will be serving sliders with sides.
February 23
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Author Talk and Book Signing at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino Theater, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It will feature Beverly Bowers Jennings who will discuss her book “Shrimp Tales: Small Bites of History.” For details and tickets, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
Frederica Academy will host its Ellen Fleming Foundation visiting artist Lloyd Buchanan at 6 p.m. at the Windolf-Johnston Plaza. Students from the middle and upper school as well as faculty members will also perform. It is free and open to the community.
February 24 to 26
The Golden Isles Bridge Center, 114 Skylane Court, St. Simons Island will host its Margaret Altman Memorial Tournament Feb. 24 to 26. For details, visit bridgewebs.com/goldenisles.
Glynn Visual Arts will host a three-day figure drawing workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the art center, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. Anne Hall will lead the workshop. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
February 25
The Coastal Coalition for Children will host A Taste of the Vine at Frederica Golf Club on St. Simons Island. It will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frederica’s clubhouse, with music provided by local 80s rock band Squirt Gun. Tickets are $200 per person. They are available at cc4children.org/events.
Live Oaks Garden Club will host a StoryWalk at its Butterfly Garden at Demere Park, 1219 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. The walks will be offered beginning at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 25 to March 19. Visitors will be able read a children’s book, “Up, Down and Around,” by Katherine Ayres. It is being hosted by Live Oaks Garden Club, the Marshes of Glynn Libraries and Glynn County Recreation and Parks.
February 26
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host its Community Jubilee will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. There will be dancing, dinner and music by Backbeat Boulevard. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. For details, visit kgib.org.
Women’s Voices of Glynn County will host a meeting at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 1710 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The guest speaker will be Jenna Kennedy, an ordained deacon of the United Methodist Church and the local minister of operations at Faithworks.
February 27
February 28
The Island Concert Association will host its free concert at 7 p.m. at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island. It will feature Arkai Music. The group includes Jonathan Miron, violinist; Philip Sheegog, cellist; and Jeremy Smith, percussionist.
Throughout March
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation Historic Site will host its annual Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. It will continue each week, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Admission is free for those 5 and under. It is $5 for youths (ages 6 to 17); $8 for adults; and $7 for seniors. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
March 2
The Glynn Academy Players will stage “Into the Woods” at 7 p.m. March 2 to 4 at Glynn Academy Memorial Auditorium at the school. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Adult admission is $15 and $7 for students and children.