February through March
Coastal Georgia’s Big Read event will launch with a number of events being held throughout the month. The book selected is “Circe” by Madeline Miller. For a complete listing of Big Read festivities visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an ongoing art show at Goodyear Cottage in the historic district. It features oil paintings by Helen Carmichael and pottery by Mark See and Pete Wagar. An artist will be on hand from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays to discuss their work. The shop and gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
Tails on the Trails, a virtual 5K to benefit the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, will be held March 1 to 31. The registration will be held Feb. 1 to March 26. The fee is $20. For details visit www.HSSCG.org/tails-on-the-trails.
Feb. 15
Coastal Georgia Reads “Circe” will host author Madeline Miller virtually to offer the keynote presentation at 7 p.m. via Golden Isles Arts and Humanities’ Facebook page. She will also take questions from participants. For more information about the Big Read programs, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Feb. 16
Hattie’s Book Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. to discuss “Circe” at the Brunswick library. For more information, call 912-279-3738.
Movies at the Ritz will feature “Black Orpheus,” at 7 p.m. It is part of the Middle Read programming for pre-teens and teenagers. Masks are required for entry and social distancing will be observed. Admission is free but reservations are encouraged. Those may be made by emailing info@goldenislesarts.org or calling 912-262-6934.
Feb. 17
The Brunswick library will host a virtual story time with Miss KK at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17 on the library’s Facebook page.
Feb. 19
Movies at the Ritz will feature “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?” at 7 p.m. The film is free but reservations are encouraged due to social distancing. Masks are required. To join, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Feb. 20
The St. Simons Storytelling Festival, hosted by Epworth By the Sea, will be held virtually this year. The online content will be available with ticket purchase. Those packages range from $25 to $65. For more information or to register, visit stsimonsislandstorytellingfestival.com.
Feb. 23
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library will host “Examining Circe Through Modern Lenses: Feminism and Culture Industries” at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 912-279-3738.
PlayReaders will share “Antigone” at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Feb. 24
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island Film Series will present the film “Bag of Marbles” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. A $3 donation is requested. Masks are required. To make a reservation, visit litguildssi.org/events.
Feb. 25
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a Black History Month Program titled “Heart Full of Rhythm: The Big Band Years of Louis Armstrong” at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The lecture will be given by historian Ricky Riccardi. To register and to receive the Zoom link, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Feb. 26
The St. Marys Little Theatre will present “Smokie’s Blues” at 6 and 7 p.m. Feb. 26 and 27. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 7 at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. For more information, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com.
Feb. 27
The 2021 AJ Donohue Memorial Golf Tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Golf Club. Masks will be required in all areas outside of the course. Social distancing will also be enforced. For more information, visit www.ajdonohuefoundation.org.
Big Read Movies at the Ritz will feature “Daughters of the Dust” at 2 p.m. Reservations are encouraged. Social distancing and masks will be required. To join, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Wine Women and Shoes, a fundraiser for Hospice of the Golden Isles hosted by the Hospice Auxiliary, will be held virtually from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For details, visit winewomenandshoes.com/event/goldenisles.
Feb. 28
The Golden Isles Wedding Association will host the Golden Isles Bridal Show from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cedar Creek Lodge in Waverly. There will be a VIP admission session from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for more information, visit goldenislesweddings.org.
March 1
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallory St., St. Simons Island. The presentation will be “Not Your Mother’s Bowl,” given by Cyndee Horowitz, a potter. Masks and social distancing will be required. Visitors are welcome.
March 2
Big Read Movies at the Ritz will screen “The Secret of Roan Inish” at 2 p.m. Social distancing and masks will be required. To make a reservation, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Hector Montford, PhD, will offer a talk on the Big Read themes at 6:30 p.m. at the Brunswick library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. For more information, call 912-279-3738.
March 4
A Big Read book discussion group will meet at St. Simons Library at 10:30 a.m. at 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Ann Mason will lead the group.
March 6
The Big Read Storytelling Festival will be held at 10 a.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick. Professional story tellers will be on hand to share tales from around the world. For details, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Baskerville” by Ken Ludwig. It will be performed at 8 p.m. March 6, 13 and 20. There will be a 3 p.m. show March 7, 14 and 21. For tickets or more information, visit www.soglogallery.com.
March 9
The Big Read Movies at the Ritz will screen “The Witches” at 2 p.m. at the Ritz, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Masks required for entry and social distancing will be observed. For details, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
March 10
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island Film Series presents “Philomena” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. A $3 donation is requested. Masks are required. To make a reservation, visit litguildssi.org/events.
March 13
The 21st annual Father Daughter Purity Ball will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. Tickets include dinner, an etiquette demo, ballroom dance instruction, a commitment ceremony and gifts. The cost is $65 per father-daughter duo through Feb. 19. Tickets increase to $75 through March 1. Scholarships are available. For more information, visit www.goldenislespurityball.com or contact the Braveheart office at 912-466-0891.
March 16
Big Read Movies at the Ritz will feature “Beowulf” at 2 p.m. at 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The event is free. Social distancing and masks will be required. For details, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
March 20
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host “The Odyssey: A Staged Reading” at 7 p.m. at the Ritz, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Local actors will be featured. Social distancing and masks will be required. For details, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
March 21
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host “The Odyssey: A Staged Reading” at 3 p.m. at the Ritz, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Social distancing and masks will be required. For details, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.