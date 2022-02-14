Monday
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host its concert “Love and Loss” at 8 p.m. at Brunswick High School in Brunswick. Adult tickets are $50. Children will be admitted for $15. For details, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
Tuesday
The Big Read will host a lecture titled, “Rememory in Toni Morrison’s Beloved,” will be given by Andrea Kwasny, Ph.D., English professor at the College of Coastal Georgia. It will begin at 6 p.m. at the Brunswick library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
A Seniors Group Meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at the Philadelphia Overcomers Church’s fellowship hall, 3701 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. All area senior citizens are invited to join. For details, call 912-265-9482.
Hattie’s Book Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. at the Brunswick library. The group will be led by Ann Mason. It is part of the Big Read, “Beloved” by Toni Morrison.
The Big Read film, “Glory” starring Denzel Washington and Matthew Broderick will be screened at 7 p.m. at the Ritz in Brunswick.
Feb. 16
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Daughters of the Dust” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
The Big Read Program “Channeling Mamie Till-Mobley, Mother of the Movement” will be a lecture by Iman Ali, who worked as a stand-in on a recent film, “Women of the Movement.” The program will be held at 4 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre.
The Big Read film, “Daughters of the Dust,” will be screened at 7 p.m. at the Casino Theatre, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Feb. 17
The Little Read Story Time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. It is part of the Big Read Program. The Little Read book is “Aunt Harriet’s Underground Railroad in the Sky” by Faith Ringgold.
The Coastal Photographers Guild will host its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. Jim Patrick will discuss DLSR videography. Guests are welcome. Visit coastalphotographersguild.com for details.
Ferst Readers of Glynn will host a meeting at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Michelle Maddox will share a presentation and answer questions regarding the variety of supportive roles for volunteers. For details or the link, email ferstreadersofglynn@gmail.com or text 912-399-3394.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host a program titled St. Andrews Beach Community: The Success that Trauma Birthed presented by Helen Ladson, cultural preservationist, educator and activist. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the MOSAIC Museum on Jekyll Island. To register, visit Eventbrite and search for the program. It is free and open to all.
The Big Read will host Master Storyteller Sheila Arnold who will present “18th Century Ol’ Bess Speaks at a Gathering” at 11 a.m. in room 108 at the Casino on St. Simons Island. She will also offer the same talk at 6 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Feb. 18
Epworth by the Sea, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive St., Simons Island, is hosting the annual St. Simons Island Storytelling Festival February 18 through 20. To view the storytelling schedule and reserve your tickets, visit stsimonsislandstorytellingfestival.com.
The Big Read Film, “Thunder Soul,” will be held a 2 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. For details, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Historically Speaking Book Club will meet at 3 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It is part of the Big Read program.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge 691 will host its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. It’s held on the third Friday of each month. The $10 donation includes two fish filets, coleslaw, cheese grits, two hushpuppies, ice tea and dessert. Takeout orders will be accepted by telephone at 11 a.m. on the day of the event. For details or orders, call 912 264-1389.
Feb. 19
The Brunswick Actors Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Parallel Lives” at 8 p.m. Feb. 19 and 26 and at 3 p.m. Feb. 20 and 27. General admission seating is $25 per person, but discounts are given for students and the military. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit soglogallery.com.
Feb. 20
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host its annual Community Jubilee from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tree Barn at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $25. For details, visit kgib.org.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and Ujima Genealogy of Coastal Georgia will host Terri Ward, the Front Porch Genealogist, and Adolphus Armstrong who will present “Mary Dawley Moran — A Low Country Genealogy DNA Case Study: Recovering a Genealogy Rooted in the Institution of Slavery.” The talk will be from 2 to 3 p.m. and will be delivered online via Zoom. It free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required and can be made at coastalgagensociety.org.
Feb. 21
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
The Elks Lodge will host Jim Conine who will portray President Abraham Lincoln at 6:30 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available.
Feb. 22
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its PlayReaders program beginning with “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” by August Wilson at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For general inquiries, to request a copy of the script or for the link for the Zoom meeting, email info@goldenislesarts.org.
A book discussion of the Big Read’s book, “Beloved,” will be held at 2 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Feb. 23
“124 in Beloved and More Haunted Houses in American Literature” will be hosted at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island. Jon Hershey, Ph.D., of Georgia Highlands College, will discuss the role haunted houses play in American literature. For details, visit goldenislesarts.org.
A Book vs. Movie Discussion will be held at 1 p.m.at the Ida Hilton Public Library, 1105 North Way, Darien. It is part of the Big Read.
“No Victims Here: Agency in Beloved” will feature Daniel Black, Ph.D., of Clark Atlanta University speaks on Morrison’s “Beloved” in context with her other works. The talk will be held at 2 p.m. at the Stembler Theatre at the College of Coastal Georgia.
Feb. 24
The Big Read will host a book discussion of “Beloved” at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library at the Casino.
“124 in Beloved and More Haunted Houses in American Literature” will be hosted at 11 a.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island. Jon Hershey, Ph.D., of Georgia Highlands College, will discuss the role haunted houses play in American literature.