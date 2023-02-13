February 13
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
The College of Coastal Georgia will screen the film, “The Language You Cry In,” at 3:30 p.m. at the Stembler Theatre. The film viewing will be followed by a discussion led by Tendaji Bailey of the National Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor.
February 14
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Author Talk and Book Signing at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino Theater, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It will feature John Cribb and his book “The Rail Splitter.” For details and tickets, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA Meeting will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 3015 Wildwood Dr., Brunswick. Officers with the Brunswick Police Department will share information and listen to concerns.
The Island Concert Association will host its free concert at 7 p.m. at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island. It will feature pianist Chris McCarthy and violist Kayla Williams.
College of Coastal Georgia will host a Stop Intimate Partner Violence Workshop at 3:30 p.m. at the Gould’s Library Active Learning Space on the Brunswick campus. Facilitated by Valerie Williams, this workshop will educate attendees on the signs of intimate partner violence, and provide strategies for avoiding and escaping unhealthy relationships. For details, email Tiffany King at tking@ccga.edu.
February 15
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Island Film Series at 7 p.m. featuring “Sense and Sensibility” which is rated PG. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
February 16
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive St. Simons Island, will host a new exhibition featuring works by the Georgia Coastal Artists. An opening reception will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the gallery at the art center. It is free and open to all. The work will be on display through month.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s will meet at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Fort King George in Darien. Author Jingle Davis of St. Simons will share her book, “Following the Tabby Trail: Where Coastal History is Captured in the Unique Oyster Shell Structures.” She will explore tabby buildings in McIntosh County. The group meets at every third Tuesday of the month. Vistors are welcome.
Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host Pam Bauer Mueller, who will discuss her most recent book, “The Sky is My Home.” Hazel Jane Raines, the first woman in Georgia to earn a private pilot’s license, is the subject of the book. The program will be at 6:30 p.m. at Villa Ospo in the Jekyll Island Historic District. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is required. That may be made at eventbrite.com.
February 17
The Brunswick Elks Lodge will hold its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. A donation of $10 meal includes two fried fish filets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hushpuppies (regular or jalapeno), iced tea and dessert. Takeout is available by calling the lodge at 912 264-1389 no earlier than 10:45 a.m. Free deliveries are available on orders of six or more.
February 18
The Cassina Garden Club will hold educational tours of the historic tabby cabins at from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through May. Docents will be on hand to lead visitors through the location at Gascoigne Bluff, St. Simons Island.
The Coastal Georgia Quilt Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Directly following the meeting, guild members and visitors are invited to the open sew until 3 p.m. It is recommended that attendees bring a lunch and all the tools and supplies needed for their project.
Tidelands Nature Center on Jekyll Island will host Art and Nature, a sale and auction, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Morgan Center in the Jekyll Island historic district.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host Georgia Coastal Artists who will be demonstrating their work from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 18 and March 25. It will be held at the art center. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Party Gras on the Coast will begin at 7 a.m. and will include a number of bicycle races around Darien. There will be an 8:45 a.m. 62-mile start; a 9 a.m., 25-mile start; and a 9:15 a.m. 3 mile start. Tricycle races will follow. The Swingin’ Medallions will perform at 3 p.m. on Broad Street. Food and drink trucks will be available. For full details and to register, visit partygrasonthecoast.com.
The American Legion will host a Care and Giveback to Seniors event. The For the Love of Veterans Breakfast will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Brunswick Church of Christ, 1526 Johnston St., Brunswick, and will feature an appearance by Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson. In the afternoon, from 3-7 p.m., there will be a fish fry and classic car show hosted at Selden Park. For more information, contact JaCarla Walker at 762-760-7771.