February through March
Coastal Georgia’s Big Read will hold a number of events throughout the month. The book selected is “Circe” by Madeline Miller. For a complete listing of Big Read festivities visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an ongoing art show at Goodyear Cottage in the historic district. It features oil paintings by Helen Carmichael and pottery by Mark See and Pete Wager. An artist will be on hand from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays to discuss their work. The shop and gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
Tails on the Trails, a virtual 5K to benefit the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, will be held March 1 to 31. The registration will be held Feb. 1 to March 26. The fee is $20. For details visit www.HSSCG.org/tails-on-the-trails.
Feb. 8
The Golden Isles Big Read will host an online book discussion of “Circe” at 10 a.m. via Zoom. To join, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934 for the link.
Feb. 9
Lunch and Discuss will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Participants should bring their own lunches. Drinks and desserts will be provided. Ann Mason will lead the group. The event is free but reservations are requested. Masks are required to enter. To reserve a space or for more information, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Feb. 10
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at First Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in downtown Brunswick. The program, arranged by Penny Smith, Tallulah Falls School chair, will feature a video of Jimmy Franklin, dean of students, informing members of the school’s past activities, accomplishments and future plans. Masks and social distancing will be required. For more information or to attend a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host Lydia Thompson, bird expert and artist, who will give an outdoor talk titled “Stories of Birds and Art,” at 3:30 p.m.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island Film Series presents On Golden Pond, USA, directed by Mark Rydell. Wednesday, Feb 10, at 7 p.m. at the St.Simons Island Casino Theatre.
Feb. 12
Big Read Movies at the Brunswick Library will feature “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief” at 2 p.m. This is part of the Middle Read books for pre-teen and teenage students. Social distancing and masks will be required. To reserve a space, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934. To make a reservation, email artists@arttrends.gallery or 912 268-4761 by Feb. 8 to help plan for social distancing.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host an incident response update from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Reid’s Apothecary, 1618 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Scott Jackson, the Environmental Unit Leader, will go over the Environmental Unit responsibilities and what they are doing to mitigate the impact on the environment. For more information, visit www.glynnenvironmental.org/events.
Feb. 13
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s annual Bridge Run will be held virtually this year. Runners and walkers may complete the route on their own. Particpants are encouraged to donate the $25 registration (adult) and $15 (youth) to the foundation. The proceeds will benefit the cancer and cardiac care programs at the hospital. For full details and to donate, visit https://the-bridge-run.org.
Feb. 15
Coastal Georgia Reads “Circe” will host author Madeline Miller virtually to offer the keynote presentation at 7 p.m. via Golden Isles Arts and Humanities’ Facebook page. She will also take questions from participants. For more information about the Big Read programs, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Feb. 16
Hattie’s Book Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. to discuss “Circe” at the Brunswick library. For more information, call 912-279-3738.
Movies at the Ritz will feature “Black Orpheus,” at 7 p.m. It is part of the Middle Read programming for pre-teens and teenagers. Masks are required for entry and social distancing will be observed. Admission is free but reservations are encouraged. Those may be made by emailing info@goldenislesarts.org or calling 912-262-6934.
Feb. 17
The Brunswick library will host a virtual story time with Miss KK at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 17 on the library’s Facebook page.
Feb. 19
Movies at the Ritz will feature “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?” at 7 p.m. The film is free but reservations are encouraged due to social distancing. Masks are required. To join, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Feb. 23
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library will host “Examining Circe Through Modern Lenses: Feminism and Culture Industries” at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 912-279-3738.
PlayReaders will share “Antigone” at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Feb. 24
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island Film Series will present the film “Bag of Marbles” directed by Christian Duguay at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino theater.
Feb. 25
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a Black History Month Program titled “Heart Full of Rhythm: The Big Band Years of Louis Armstrong” at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The lecture will be given by historian Ricky Riccardi. To register and to receive the Zoom link, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Feb. 26
The St. Marys Little Theatre will present “Smokie’s Blues” at 6 and 7 p.m. Feb. 26 and 27. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 7 at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. For more information, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com.
Feb. 27
The 2021 AJ Donohue Memorial Golf Tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Golf Club. Masks will be required in all areas outside of the course. Social distancing will also be enforced. For more information, visit www.ajdonohuefoundation.org.
Big Read Movies at the Ritz will feature “Daughters of the Dust” at 2 p.m. Reservations are encouraged. Social distancing and masks will be required. To join, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Wine Women and Shoes, a fundraiser for Hospice of the Golden Isles hosted by the Hospice Auxiliary, will be held virtually from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For details, visit winewomenandshoes.com/event/goldenisles.
Feb. 28
The Golden Isles Wedding Association will host the Golden Isles Bridal Show from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cedar Creek Lodge in Waverly. There will be a VIP admission session from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for more information, visit goldenislesweddings.org.
March 2
Big Read Movies at the Ritz will screen “The Secret of Roan Inish” at 2 p.m. Social distancing and masks will be required. To make a reservation, email info@goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
Hector Montford, PhD, will offer a talk on the Big Read themes at 6:30 p.m. at the Brunswick library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. For more information, call 912-279-3738.
March 4
A Big Read book discussion group will meet at St. Simons Library at 10:30 a.m. at 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Ann Mason will lead the group.
March 6
The Big Read Storytelling Festival will be held at 10 a.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick. Professional story tellers will be on hand to share tales from around the world. For details, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Baskerville” by Ken Ludwig. It will be performed at 8 p.m. March 6, 13 and 20. There will be a 3 p.m. show March 7, 14 and 21. For tickets or more information, visit www.soglogallery.com.