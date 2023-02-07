February 7
The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host the McIntosh Ring Shouters at 10:30 a.m. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
The Island Concert Association will host its free concert at 7 p.m. at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island. It will feature Anna Bobolubova, a Ukrainian pianist.
February 8
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
College of Coastal Georgia will host a local African American roundtable at 3 p.m. in the conference room on the campus. There will be a discussion about local African American history, successes and challenges. For details., visit ccga.edu.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church in downtown Brunswick. Nancy Sullivan will be the guest speaker, sharing her experiences while working for Heifer International. If interested in attending a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
February 9
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host an artist talk featuring Cullen Peck at 5:30 p.m. at the gallery. It is free and open to the public. For details, call 912- 268-4761 or at artists@arttrends.gallery.
February 11
The Robert S. Abbott Institute’s monthly Unity in Diversity Luncheon will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at Original Jay’s Fish and Chicken, 1305 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The speaker will be Dr. William H.A. Collins who will speak on the topic of “Black History in Coastal Georgia from Reconstruction to the Present.”
The American Cancer Society’s 23rd annual Breast Cancer Fashion Show and Luncheon will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at Sea Palms. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. Tickets are $50 per person. They are available at Maggie’s and St. Simons Drugs on St. Simons Island and at Daisie Mae’s Hallmark in Brunswick. Tickets may be purchased online at relayforlife.org/glynncounty
The Brunswick African American Cultural Center will host its fourth annual Community Heritage Walk/Race at 8 a.m. beginning at 1621 Albany St., Brunswick. The 5K race-route takes runners through Brunswick’s historic African American neighborhoods. The 1K Walk is a guided tour of /Albany Street’s historic homes, buildings, people and contributions to history in the city of Brunswick. For more information or to register, visit theheritagerace.com.
The Georgia Coastal Artists Guild’s Winter Art Show and Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in room 108 of the the St. Simons’ Casino. More than 20 Coastal Georgia artists will be gathered to show and sell their most recent works.
February 12
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Phil Morrison and Friends at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. For details or to purchase tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
February 13
The College of Coastal Georgia will screen the film, “The Language You Cry In,” at 3:30 p.m. at the Stembler Theatre. The film viewing will be followed by a discussion led by Tendaji Bailey of the National Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor.
February 14
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Author Talk and Book Signing at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino Theater, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It will feature John Cribb and his book “The Rail Splitter.” For details and tickets, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA Meeting will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 3015 Wildwood Dr., Brunswick. Officers with the Brunswick Police Department will share information and listen to concerns.
The Island Concert Association will host its free concert at 7 p.m. at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island. It will feature pianist Chris McCarthy and violist Kayla Williams.
The College of Coastal Georgia will host a Stop Intimate Partner Violence Workshop at 3:30 p.m. at the Gould’s Library Active Learning Space on the Brunswick campus. Facilitated by Valerie Williams, this workshop will educate attendees on the signs of intimate partner violence, and provide strategies for avoiding and escaping unhealthy relationships. For details, email Tiffany King at tking@ccga.edu.