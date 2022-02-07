Monday
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. The guest speaker will be Kelly Mills who will share the mission and vision of Our Journey which works to improve communities in Kenya. Members should bring a project to share. Masks are required for those not fully vaccinated and social distancing will be observed. Visitors are welcome.
The Big Read Films, featuring “Harriet,” will be screened at 2 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
The Golden Isles Square Dancers will host an open house at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 and 14 at Christian Life Center at College Place United Methodist Church, 2890 Altama Ave., Brunswick. For more information contact Don Heins at 912-265-1504, 912-269-7909 or email donheins@msn.com.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. These hours are observed every week, with the exception of holidays. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
Tuesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Pamela Bauer Mueller at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Members will be admitted for free. Visitors’ admission is $10. For details, visit litguildssi.org.
The Big Read’s keynote address will be offered by Carolyn Denard, Ph.D., who is the founder of the Toni Morrison Society. She will speak at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. She will share information about “Beloved” and Morrison’s life. It is free and open to the public. For details, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Wednesday
The Little Read Story Time will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
The Big Read Films, “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” will be screened at 11 a.m. at the Stembler Theater at the College of Coastal Georgia, 1 College Drive, Brunswick.
A Book Discussion will be held at 1 p.m. at Ida Hilton Public Library, 1105 North Way, Darien.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will host a meeting at 12:30 p.m. at the Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave, Brunswick. Jimmy Franklin, dean of students of the Tallulah Falls School, to be the guest speaker. Those interested in attending a meeting should email brunswickwcga@gmail.com.
Thursday
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a Celebration of Birds Art Talk with Lydia Thompson at 5:30 p.m. She will present a program titled the Great Backyard Bird Count. For details, visit arttrends.gallery.
Slave Resistance, Protest and Revolt, a lecture by Hector Montford, Ph.D., professor of history at the College of Coastal, will discuss how enslaved people fought for freedom in America at 6 p.m. at the Brunswick Library, 208 Gloucester Street, Brunswick.
Friday
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its Something to Chew on luncheon at noon at Reid’s Apothecary, 1618 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Megan Desrosiers, founding president of One Hundred Miles, will speak. For details or to reserve a space, visit glynnenvironmental.org/events.
“Shame the Devil: An Audience with Fanny Kemble” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre. For details and tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Feb. 12
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Georgia Coastal Artists’ Guild will host an art show and sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 12 and 13 in room 108 at the St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Eighteen artists will display their work.
The Golden Isles Woodworkers and Woodturners will host its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at 1377 Cate Road, Brunswick.
Live Oaks Garden Club will host a free oak sampling pickup beginning at 10 a.m. at Demere Park, 1219 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. The trees will be distributed until they’re gone.
Cinema Gourmet, titled “Do the Right Thing,” will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre. Dinner will be prepared by Indigo Coastal Shanty. Tickets are $18 per person for the food, talk and film. Reservations must be made today. The talk and film only thing a $7 per person. For reservations, call 912-262-6934.
“Shame the Devil: An Audience with Fanny Kemble” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre. For details and tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Coastal Georgia Pageant Productions will host its Teen Sweetheart Ball from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. Tickets are $30 for individuals and $50 for doubles. Boys should wear a suit and tie. Girls must wear long dresses. No low cut, see-through or midriff gowns will be allowed. For details, call 912-288-2444, email hunniefair@gmail.com or visit EventBrite or Facebook. Proceeds benefit the Veteran’s Village in Brunswick.
The Robert S. Abbott Institute’s Monthly Unity in Diversity Virtual Luncheon will be held at noon online. The speaker will be J. Quinton Staples II, director of diversity initiatives at the College of Coastal Georgia. He will discuss campus-wide efforts to support inclusion and equity. To receive the link, visit theabbottinstitue.org.
Feb. 13
The Shoreline Dance Club will hold its monthly dance at 4 p.m. at the Brunswick Country Club. Music will be provided by Lorna Greenwood. Dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. For details, contact Jim Kielt at 860-712-7747.
“Shame the Devil: An Audience with Fanny Kemble” will be staged at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre. For details and tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Feb. 14
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host its concert “Love and Loss” at 8 p.m. at Brunswick High School in Brunswick. Adult tickets are $50. Children will be admitted for $15. For details, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
Feb. 15
The Big Read will host a lecture titled, “Rememory in Toni Morrison’s Beloved,” will be given by Andrea Kwasny, Ph.D., English professor at the College of Coastal Georgia. It will begin at 6 p.m. at the Brunswick library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Hattie’s Book Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. at the Brunswick library. The group will be led by Ann Mason. It is part of the Big Read, “Beloved” by Toni Morrison.
The Big Read film, “Beloved” will be screened at 7 p.m. at the Ritz in Brunswick.
Feb. 16
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Daughters of the Dust” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
The Big Read Program “Channeling Mamie Till-Mobley, Mother of the Movement” will be a include a lecture by Iman Ali, who worked as a stand-in on a recent film, “Women of the Movement.” The program will be held at 4 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre.
The Big Read film, “Daughters of the Dust,” will be screened at 7 p.m. at the Casino Theatre, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Feb. 17
The Little Read Story Time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. It is part of the Big Read Program. The Little Read book is “Aunt Harriet’s Underground Railroad in the Sky” by Faith Ringgold.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host a program titled St. Andrews Beach Community: The Success that Trauma Birthed presented by Helen Ladson, cultural preservationist, educator and activist. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the MOSAIC Museum on Jekyll Island. To register, visit Eventbrite and search for the program. It is free and open to all.
The Big Read will host Master Storyteller Sheila Arnold who will present “18th Century Ol’ Bess Speaks at a Gathering” at 11 a.m. in room 108 at the Casino on St. Simons Island. She will also offer the same talk at 6 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Feb. 18
Epworth by the Sea, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive St., Simons Island, is hosting the annual St. Simons Island Storytelling Festival February 18 through 20. To view the storytelling schedule and reserve your tickets, visit stsimonsislandstorytellingfestival.com.
The Big Read Film, “Thunder Soul,” will be held a 2 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. For details, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Historically Speaking Book Club will meet at 3 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It is part of the Big Read program.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge 691 will host its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. It’s held on the third Friday of each month. The $10 donation includes two fish filets, coleslaw, cheese grits, two hushpuppies, ice tea and dessert. Takeout orders will be accepted by telephone at 11 a.m. on the day of the event. For details or orders, call 912 264-1389.