Monday
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. These hours are observed every week, with the exception of holidays. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Feb. 1
The Little Read Story Time featuring, “Aunt Harriet’s Underground Railroad in the Sky,” by Faith Ringgold will be held at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1 at the Brunswick Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Feb. 2
“Racism in American Institutions,” a lecture by Roscoe Scarborough, Ph.D., professor at the College of Coastal Georgia, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2 in room 108 at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It is part of the Big Read programming.
Feb. 3
“Beloved” the Big Read Film will be screened at 2 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick.
Feb. 3 to 6
Whiskey, Wine and Wildlife will return to the Jekyll Island green for multiple days of beverage tastings and inspired cuisine from some of the South’s best chefs. Visit whiskeywineandwildlife.com for details and ticket packages.
The Golden Isles Shag Club will offer basic shag lessons with registration beginning at 6:15 p.m. the lesson begins 6:30 p.m. at Ziggy Mahoney’s, 210 Retreat Village, St. Simons Island. The cost is $40 per person and includes a year of membership.
Feb. 4
First Friday’s Big Read Kickoff will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick. There will be cultural art expressions, as well as a Freedom and Family exhibition at the library.
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will host an opening reception for its Biennial Fiberarts Show and Sale at 5 p.m. at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. There will be a fashion show at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit the guild’s Facebook page.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “The Peanut Butter Falcon” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.
Feb. 5
The Little Read story time will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Hog Hammock Library, 1023 Hillary Lane, Sapelo Island.
“Shame the Devil: An Audience with Fanny Kemble” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre. Ticket prices depend on membership status and date of purchase. For details and tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The American Cancer Society will host its 22nd annual Breast Cancer Fashion Show and Luncheon, which was postponed in October, at noon at Sea Palms on St. Simons Island. Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. for the silent auction and pink poxes. Tickets are $50 and are available at Cunningham Jewelers in Brunswick and St. Simons Drugs, and Gentlemen & Lady Outfitters. For more information, visit acssarfl.ejoinme.org/GlynnCounty.
America’s Boating Club Golden Isles will host a Basic Boating Skills and Safety Class from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the UGA Marine Extension building, 715 Bay St., Brunswick. The class is intended for new boaters or for those looking to refresh their skills. The cost is $10. Lunch is included. Online registration may be completed at gisps.org. For details, call Mike Moye at 229-454-6791 or email mmoye@surfsouth.com.
Feb. 6
The Masters of Glynn, an exhibition featuring painters Bob Meredith and Linda Wunder as well as sculptor Syd Summerhill, will be on display Feb. 1 through 28 at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. There will be an opening reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 6 at the cottage. Admission is free. The cottage hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to Sunday.
Feb. 7
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will meet at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. The guest speaker will be Kelly Mills who will share the mission and vision of Our Journey which works to improve communities in Kenya. Members should bring a project to share. Masks are required for those not fully vaccinated and social distancing will be observed. Visitors are welcome.
The Big Read Films, featuring “Harriet,” will be screened at 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
The Golden Isles Square Dancers will host an open house at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 and 14 at Christian Life Center at College Place United Methodist Church, 2890 Altama Ave., Brunswick. For more information contact Don Heins at 912-265-1504, 912-269-7909 or email donheins@msn.com.
Feb. 8
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Pamela Bauer Mueller at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Members will be admitted for free. Visitors’ admission is $10. For details, visit litguildssi.org.
The Big Read’s keynote address will be offered by Carolyn Denard, Ph.D., who is the founder of the Toni Morrison Society. She will speak at 7 p.m. 8 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. She will share information about “Beloved” and Morrison’s life. It is free and open to the public. For details and tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Feb. 9
The Little Read Story Time will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
The Big Read Films, “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” will be screened at 11 a.m. at the Stembler Theater at the College of Coastal Georgia, 1 College Dr., Brunswick.
A Big Read Book Discussion on “Beloved” will be held at 1 p.m. at Ida Hilton Public Library, 1105 North Way, Darien.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will host a meeting at 12:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. Jimmy Franklin, dean of students of the Tallulah Falls School, to be the guest speaker. Those interested in attending a meeting should email brunswickwcga@gmail.com.
Feb. 10
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a Celebration of Birds Art Talk with Lydia Thompson at 5:30 p.m. She will present a program titled the Great Backyard Bird Count. For details, visit arttrends.gallery.
Slave Resistance, Protest and Revolt, a lecture by Hector Montford, Ph.D., professor of history at the College of Coastal, will discuss how enslaved people fought for freedom in America at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Brunswick Library, 208 Gloucester Street, Brunswick.
Feb. 12
The Georgia Coastal Artists’ Guild will host an art show and sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 12 and 13 in room 108 at the St. Simons Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Eighteen artists will display their work.
Live Oaks Garden Club will host a free oak sampling pickup beginning at 10 a.m. at Demere Park, 1219 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. The trees will be distributed until they’re gone.
Cinema Gourmet, titled “Do the Right Thing,” will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre. Dinner will be prepared by Indigo Coastal Shanty. Tickets are $18 per person for the food, talk and film. Reservations must be made by Feb. 7. Talk and film only $7 per person. For reservations, call 912-262-6934.
Feb. 11
Feb. 12
The Coastal Georgia Pageant Productions will host its Teen Sweetheart Ball from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. Tickets are $30 for individuals and $50 for doubles. Boys should wear a suit and tie. Girls must wear long dresses. No low cut, see-through or mid-drift gowns will be allowed. For details, call 912-288-2444, email hunniefair@gmail.com or visit EventBrite or Facebook. Proceeds benefit the Veteran’s Village in Brunswick.
Feb. 13
The Shoreline Dance Club will hold their monthly dance at 4 p.m. at the Brunswick Country Club. Music will be provided by Lorna Greenwood. Dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. For details, contact Jim Kielt at 860-712-7747.
“Shame the Devil: An Audience with Fanny Kemble” will be staged at 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Ritz Theatre. Feb. 14
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host its concert “Love and Loss” at 8 p.m. at Brunswick High School in Brunswick. Adult tickets are $50. Children will be admitted for $15. For tickets, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.