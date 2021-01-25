Today
Alpha Delta Kappa’s Tau Chapter will hold a meeting at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick.
Jan. 27
The St. Simons Library will host an English as a Second Language Classes from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday in room 114 at the Casino. Foreign language speakers are invited to attend this informal class on conversational English. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
February
through March
Coastal Georgia’s Big Read event will launch with a number of events being held throughout the month. The book selected is “Circe” by Madeline Miller. For a complete listing of Big Read festivities visit goldenislesarts.org.
Feb. 1
The Golden Isles Fiber Arts Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. There will be a show- and-tell period. Masks and social distancing will be required. Visitors are welcome.
Feb. 5
Downtown Brunswick’s monthly First Friday block party will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle Street. For more information, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
Feb. 13
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s annual Bridge Run will be held virtually this year. Runners are encouraged to complete the route on their own. The registration fee is $25 for adults and $15 for youths. The cost includes a t-shirt that will be sent to participants. The proceeds from the event will benefit the cancer and cardiac care programs at the hospital. For full details and registration, visit https://the-bridge-run.org.
Feb. 15
Coastal Georgia Reads “Circe” will host author Madeline Miller virtually at 7 p.m. via Golden Isles Arts and Humanities Facebook Live. She will offer the keynote presentation. For information about joining the event, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Feb. 26
The St. Marys Little Theatre will present “Smokie’s Blues” at 6 and 7 p.m. Feb. 26 and 27. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 7 at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. For more information, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com.
Feb. 27
The 2021 AJ Donohue Memorial Golf Tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Golf Club. Masks will be required in all areas outside of the course. Social distancing will also be enforced. For more information, visit www.ajdonohuefoundation.org.
Wine Women and Shoes, a fundraiser for Hospice of the Golden Isles hosted by the Hospice Auxiliary, will be held virtually from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For details, visit winewomenandshoes.com/event/goldenisles.
March 27
Crafts Along Newcastle will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the squares along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. Various artists will share their wares. For more information, email upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
April 3
