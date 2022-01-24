Monday
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host its concert “Melody, Harmony and Grace” at 8 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church on St. Simons Island. Adult tickets are $50. Children will be admitted for $15. For more information, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
Tuesday
Glynn Visual Arts recently opened a new exhibition featuring artist Kenneth Pasley, titled Our World Through a Graphite Lens. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its PlayReaders program beginning with “King Lear” by William Shakespeare at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For general inquiries, to request a copy of the script or for the link for the Zoom meeting, email info@goldenislesarts.org.
Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Jan. 26 to 29
The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library will host its annual Winter Book Sale from from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 27; from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28; and from 9:30 to noon Jan. 29. There will be a $5 bag sale on Saturday. For details, visit friendsbwk.org.
Jan. 28
Golden Isles Live will host a concert at 7:30 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Pianist Cristiana Pegoraro will perform. Season subscriptions are $75 for adults and $20 for students. For details, visit goldenisleslive.org.
Jan. 29
Jan. 30
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Peach State Opera at 3 p.m. The group will perform “The Marriage of Figaro” at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Advance tickets for members are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. Advance tickets for non-members are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Prices increase by $5 on the day of the performance. The cost for students with ID is always $5. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Jan. 31
Feb. 2
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “The Peanut Butter Falcon” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. A $3 donation is requested.