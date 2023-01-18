January 19
The Coastal Photographers’ Guild will host its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, the main presentation will be offered by Paul Meacham, local author, photographer and operations manager at Golden Isles Broadcasting. He will discuss photography as it relates to his new book “Abandoned Coastal Georgia.” For details, visit coastalphtographersguild.com.
The Local AARP Chapter 887 will host a meeting and luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ballad Community Center, 30 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick. A representative from legal services will be the guest speaker.
The Lower Altama Historical Society will host its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Fort King George in Darien. Myra Cook, manager of the archaeological lab on St. Simons Island, will discuss the Native Americans who lived in Coastal Georgia. She will share pottery that has been found in the area.
January 20
The Brunswick Elks Lodge will hold its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. A $10 is requested for two fried fish filets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hushpuppies (regular or jalapeño), iced tea and dessert. Takeout is available by calling the lodge at 912-264-1389 no earlier than 10:45 a.m.. Free delivery on orders of six or more.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Carolyn Prusa at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino, room 108, 530 Beachview Drive. She is the author of “None of This Would Have Happened If Prince Were Alive.” It is free for guild members and $10 for visitors. For reservations, visit litguildSSI.org.
January 23
Friends of the Brunswick Library operates a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
January 24
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its author talk and book signing at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino. It will feature Buddy Sullivan. The historian and author will present historical highlights of the coast and the Golden Isles from an ecological perspective. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
January 25
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Gary Olsen, film historian, Gary Olsen, at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino Theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. He will speak about actress Katherine Hepburn’s life, movies and relationships. For details and tickets, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library will host its Winter Book Sale Jan. 25 to 28. It will be open for a members-only preview from 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 25; from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 26; from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 27; and from 9:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 28. There will be a $5 bag sale from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Jan. 28. For details, visit Friendsbwk.org.
January 26
The Junior League of the Golden Isles will host Dueling Pianos at 6 p.m. at Ziggy Mahoney’s, 5514 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $50 and are available at jlgoldenisles.org.
The Coastal Georgia Squares will its new square dance class at 7 p.m. at College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The first two lessons are free. For details, contact Don Heins and 912-265-1504 and 912-269-7909 or at donheins@msn.com.
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island will host a reception for artist Cullen Peck from 4 to 7 p.m. For details, visit arttrends.gallery.
January 27
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Author Talk and Book Signing at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino Theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It will feature Dana Ridenour who will discuss her book “Below the Radar.” For details and tickets, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host the Golden Isles Strummers’ winter concert at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino Theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons. For details, visit moglibraries.org.