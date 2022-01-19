Wednesday
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
Thursday
The Marshes of Glynn Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the American Legion Posts of Glynn County will host a Brunswick Heroes of the Golden Ray Awards Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at New Life Sanctuary Church, 940 Harry Driggers Blvd., Brunswick. The ceremony is open to the public. For more information, email stevehinson61@gmail.com.
Friday
The STAR Foundation will celebrate its 25th anniversary, at an event titled A Rising Star Gala at 6:30 p.m. at the A.W. Jones Center at the lighthouse. Tickets are $140 per person or $250 per couple. Entertainment will be provided by the Sounds of Motown. The dress is formal and black tie is optional. For tickets or more information, visit STARfoundation.org or call 912-554-0540.
The Elks Lodge will host its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The cost is $10 per meal. Pick up orders may be placed from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by calling 912-264-1389.
Jan. 23
Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host Camellias in Our Southern Gardens, presented by Linda Hlozansky, master gardener, at 2 p.m. in Hofwyl’s Visitor’s Center. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for youth and children under 5 will be admitted for free. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/hofwylbroadfieldplantation.
Jan. 24
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host its concert “Melody, Harmony and Grace” at 8 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church on St. Simons Island. Adult tickets are $50. Children will be admitted for $15. For more information, visit coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
Jan. 25
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its PlayReaders program beginning with “King Lear” by William Shakespeare at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Digital copies of the plays can be made available or they can be checked out from the local library or purchased online. For general inquiries, to request a copy of the script or for the link for the Zoom meeting, email info@goldenislesarts.org.
Jan. 26
Jan. 26 to 29
The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library will host its annual Winter Book Sale from from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 27; from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 28; and from 9:30 to noon Jan. 29. There will be a $5 bag sale on Saturday. For details, visit friendsbwk.org.
Jan. 27
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host a film lecture on Katharine Hepburn at 7 p.m. at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. For details, visit litguildssi.org.