Thursday
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will hold its annual meeting virtually at 6 p.m. with Elijah Heyward, PhD., who will discuss the development and design of the International African American Museum in Charleston. It is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Jan. 25
Alpha Delta Kappa’s Tau Chapter will hold a meeting at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick.
Jan. 31
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Peach State Opera at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. The touring company will share pieces from a variety of operas. For more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
February through March
Coastal Georgia’s Big Read event will launch with a number of events being held throughout the month. The book selected is “Circe” by Madeline Miller. For a complete listing of Big Read festivities, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Feb. 5
Downtown Brunswick’s monthly First Friday block party will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle St. Restaurants and businesses will offer specials and stay open later. For more information, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
Feb. 13
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s annual Bridge Run will be held virtually this year. Runners are encouraged to complete the route on their own. The registration fee is $25 for adults and $15 for youths. The cost includes a t-shirt that may be sent to participants. The proceeds from the event will benefit the cancer and cardiac care programs at the hospital. For full details and registration, visit https://the-bridge-run.org.
Feb. 15
Coastal Georgia Reads “Circe” will host author Madeline Miller virtually to offer the keynote presentation. She will also take questions from participants. For information about joining the event, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Feb. 27
The 2021 AJ Donohue Memorial Golf Tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Golf Club. Masks will be required in all areas outside of the course. Social distancing will also be enforced. For more information, visit www.ajdonohuefoundation.org.
Wine Women and Shoes, a fundraiser for Hospice of the Golden Isles hosted by the Hospice Auxiliary, will be held virtually from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For details, visit winewomenandshoes.com/event/goldenisles.