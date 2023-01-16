Through January
The SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host the works of artist Jim Jones. For details, visit soglogallery.com or email bwkactorstheatre@gmail.com.
Today
The Dr. Martin Luther King Commemoration Committee will host its annual parade at 10:30 a.m. It will proceed from Howard Coffin Park and down Gloucester St. through downtown Brunswick. It will end in the 2900 block of Albany Street.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
January 17
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Deborah Goodrich Royce at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino room 108, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members and is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
January 18
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host software developer and genealogist Richard K. Miller. He will present, “What If You Could Automate Your Research Log? You Can!” at 7 p.m. via Zoom. His talk is free and open to the public but pre-registration is required at coastalgagensociety.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
January 19
The Coastal Photographers’ Guild will host its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, the main presentation will be offered by Paul Meacham, local author, photographer and operations manager at Golden Isles Broadcasting. He will discuss photography as it relates to his new book “Abandoned Coastal Georgia.” For details, visit coastalphtographersguild.com.
The Local AARP Chapter 887 will host a meeting and luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ballad Community Center, 30 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick. A representative from legal services will be the guest speaker.
The Lower Altama Historical Society will host its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Fort King George in Darien. Myra Cook, manager of the archaeological lab on St. Simons Island, will discuss the Native Americans who lived in Coastal Georgia. She will share pottery that has been found in the area.
January 20
The Brunswick Elks Lodge will hold its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. A $10 is requested for two fried fish filets, coleslaw, cheese grits, hushpuppies (regular or jalapeno), iced tea and dessert. Takeout is available by calling the lodge at 912-264-1389 no earlier than 10:45 a.m. Free delivery is offered on orders of six or more.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host author Carolyn Prusa at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Casino, room 108, 530 Beachview Drive. She is the author of “None of This Would have happened if Prince were Alive.” It is free for guild members and $10 for visitors. For reservations, visit litguildSSI.org.
January 24
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its author talk and book signing at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino. It will feature Buddy Sullivan. The historian and author will present historical highlights of the coast and the Golden Isles from an ecological perspective. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
January 25
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Gary Olsen, film historian, at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino Theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. He will speak about actress Katherine Hepburn’s life, movies and relationships. For details and tickets, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library will host its Winter Book Sale Jan. 25 to 28. It will be open for a members-only preview from 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 25; from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 26; from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 27; and from 9:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 28. There will be a $5 bag sale from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Jan. 28. For details, visit Friendsbwk.org.
January 26
The Junior League of the Golden Isles will host Dueling Pianos at 6 p.m. at Ziggy Mahoney’s, 5514 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $50 and are available at jlgoldenisles.org.
The Coastal Georgia Squares will host their new square dance class at 7 p.m. at College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The first two lessons are free. For details, contact Don Heins and 912-265-1504 and 912-269-7909 or at donheins@msn.com.
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a reception for artist Cullen Peck from 4 to 7 p.m. For details, visit arttrends.gallery.
January 27
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Author Talk and Book Signing at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino Theater, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. It will feature Dana Ridenour who will discuss her book “Below the Radar.” For details and tickets, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host the Golden Isles Strummers’ winter concert at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino Theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons. For details, visit moglibraries.org.
January 28
The Glynn Academy Players will host the Glynn Academy Scholarship Pageant at 7 p.m. at Glynn Academy Memorial Auditorium at the school. Tickets may be purchased at the door or at gaplayers.ludus.com. Adult admission is $10 and $5 for students and children.
The Brunswick Rockin Stewbilee will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Stew teams will offer tastings and entertainment will be provided. Tickets are $8 each for adults.
January 29
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Peach State Opera of Atlanta. They will perform “Operatizers — Dream and Desires” at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. For details or to purchase tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host Jessica Harris, Ph.D., who will offer a winter program titled “African/American: Making the Nation’s Table.” It will be held at 3 p.m. at Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island. The lecture is free of charge, but registration is required by visiting coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
January 31
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host its Chess Club at 6 p.m. on the first and last Tuesday of the month. It will continue through April 25. It is open to all levels and ages. It is led by John Crews. For details, visit moglibraries.org.