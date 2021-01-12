Wednesday
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of First Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. Masks and social distancing will be required. Past presidents will be honored and officers will be installed for the new year. For more information or to attend, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Thursday
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host a volunteer conference on Zoom at 5:15 p.m. The meeting will discuss the nuisance smells in the community. For more information, call 912-466-0934.
Friday
Fine Art, Fashion and Fiber will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Palmetto Walk, 3301-3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Clothing stores and art galleries will have artisans showcasing their skills. For more information, visit www.arttrends.gallery.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge will hold its monthly fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The $10 meal includes two fillets, grits, coleslaw, two hushpuppies and dessert. Call-in orders will be taken between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at 912-264-1389. Masked are requested for pick up but not required if eating in.
The Island Players will stage “An Unnecessary Farce” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. A 7:30 p.m. show will be held Jan. 22 and 23 with a 3 p.m. show Jan. 24. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host an Eat for a Cause fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. at Panera Bread, 10105 Canal Crossing, Brunswick. To participate, order from the cafe and funds will be donated. For more information, visit glynnenvironmental.org/events.
Saturday
The St. Simons Land Trust is hosting its first annual Restaurant Week to support local businesses. Coupons will be distributed to members for two diners to enjoy a meal at a participating restaurant. To join the program, one can become a Land Trust member starting at $50. The program ends Jan. 23. For more information, visit www.sslt.org.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre will stage the comedy “You’ve Got Hate Mail” by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore at 8 p.m. Jan. 16, 23 and 30. There will be a 3 p.m show Jan. 17, 24 and 31. The cost is $25 for in-person viewing and $20 for online viewing. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.soglogallery.com.
Sunday
Jekyll Island will host its virtual marathon, half marathon, and 5K. The event’s specifics are listed online. To register and learn more, visit jekyllislandmarathon.com.
Jan. 21
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will hold its annual meeting virtually at 6 p.m. with Elijah Heyward, PhD., who will discuss the development and design of the International African American Museum in Charleston. It is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Jan. 25
Alpha Delta Kappa’s Tau Chapter will hold a meeting at 5 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick.
Jan. 31
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Peach State Opera at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick. The touring company will share pieces from a variety of operas. For more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
February through March
Coastal Georgia’s Big Read event will launch with a number of events being held throughout the month. The book selected is Circe by Madeline Miller. For a complete listing of Big Read festivities visit goldenislesarts.org.
Feb. 5
Downtown Brunswick’s monthly First Friday block party will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. along Newcastle Street. Restaurants and businesses will offer specials and stay open later. For more information, visit discoverbrunswick.com.
Feb. 13
The Southeast Georgia Health System’s annual Bridge Run will be held virtually this year. Runners are encouraged to complete the route on their own. The registration fee is $25 for adults and $15 for youths. The cost includes a t-shirt that may be sent to participants. The proceeds from the event will benefit the cancer and cardiac care programs at the hospital. For full details and registration, visit https://the-bridge-run.org.
Feb. 15
Coastal Georgia Reads Circe will host author Madeline Miller virtually to offer the keynote presentation. She will also take questions from participants. For information about joining the event, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Feb. 27
The 2021 AJ Donohue Memorial Golf Tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Golf Club. Masks will be required in all areas outside of the course. Social distancing will also be enforced. For more information, visit www.ajdonohuefoundation.org.
Wine Women and Shoes, a fundraiser for Hospice of the Golden Isles hosted by the Hospice Auxiliary, will be held virtually from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For details, visit winewomenandshoes.com/event/goldenisles.