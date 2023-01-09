January 9
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operates a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host its annual Big Read featuring a number of events celebrating Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.” There will be a book-to-movie series at 1 p.m. Jan. 9 and 12; Feb. 7 and 9; March 7 and 9 at the St. Simons Island Library at the St. Simons Casino. The film will be the 1940’s version of the story. For details, visit /goldenislesarts.org or moglibraries.org.
January 10
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its author talk and book signing at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino. It will feature Chris Wilhelm who will share his book, “From Swamp to Wetland: The Creation of Everglades National Park.” The author is an associate professor of history at the College of Coastal Georgia. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
Goodyear Neighborhood Watch and NPA meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church’s hall, 3005 Wildwood Dr., Brunswick. The Brunswick Police Department will share information on activities in the area. Any concerns or questions regarding the neighborhood can be addressed. All are welcome.
January 11
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Island Film Series at 7 p.m. featuring “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” which is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church in Brunswick. The featured speaker will be a representative from the House of Hope. Past- presidents have been invited to receive special recognition. Those interested in attending may email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday at the Casino, 550 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Hardbacks are $3 and paperbacks are $2. All proceeds will benefit the St. Simons Island Library.
January 12
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet featuring “Being There” from 1979 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets will include a meal from Indigo Coastal Shanty and a short talk. For details or to purchase tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
January 14
The Golden Isles Woodworkers and Woodturners will host its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at 1377 Cate Road, Brunswick.
January 15
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. It will be performed by the Aquila Theatre in New York City. For details or to purchase tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
January 16
The Dr. Martin Luther King Commemoration Committee will host its annual parade at 10:30 a.m. It will proceed from Howard Coffin Park and down Gloucester St. in downtown Brunswick. It will end in the 2900 block of Albany Street.
January 17
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host a four-week lecture series with historian Buddy Sullivan. It will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17, 24, 31 and Feb. 7 at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center. The winter series will feature St. Simons, Sea Island, Jekyll, Sapelo, Brunswick and Darien. The cost is $50 for Coastal Georgia Historical Society members and $95 for non-members. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host author Deborah Goodrich Royce at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino Room 108, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members and is free for members. Reservations are required and may be made at LitGuildSSI.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its author talk and book signing at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino. It will feature Deborah Goodrich Royce who will share his book, “Reef Road.” For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
January 18
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host software developer and genealogist Richard K. Miller. He will present, “What If You Could Automate Your Research Log? You Can!” at 7 p.m. via Zoom. His talk is online via Zoom, free and open to the public but pre-registration is required at coastalgagensociety.org.