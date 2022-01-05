Jan. 7
The Island Players will stage “The Fox on the Fairway” at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22. It will be performed at 3 p.m. Jan. 9, 16 and 23. Ticket prices range from $10 to $25. For details or to purchase tickets, visit islandplayers.com.
The Brunswick Labyrinth Project will host an informational event with a portable version from 5 to 7 p.m. outside of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The project has a website www.brunswicklabyrinthproject.com with links to a Go Fund Me Page of the same name.
Jan. 8
St. Marys Little Theatre will hold auditions for its Evening with the Stars at 10 a.m. at Theatre By the Trax, 1000 Osbourne St., St. Marys. The variety show will be staged March 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27. For details, email Barbara Ryan at Barbara@stmarysmagazine.com with any questions or call 912-729-1103.
The Golden Isles Woodworkers and Woodturners will host its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at 1377 Cate Road, Brunswick. The group meets each month.
The Robert S. Abbott Institute’s Monthly Unity in Diversity Virtual Luncheon will be held at noon. The topic will be critical race theory and will be presented by Andrea Lawson and board member Roxane George. The meeting ID is 882 2741 8247.
Jan. 10
The Friends of the Brunswick Library’s used bookstore will open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Paperbacks are $1. Hardbacks are $2. Plus audiobooks, DVDs and music.
The Golden Isles Republican Women will host its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Bennie’s Red Barn, 5514 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman. The program starts at noon and the cost for lunch is $23. Reservations are required by Friday. Those may be made by calling Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or 912-226-0466 or by emailing gloriaburns@comcast.net.
Jan. 11
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host historian Buddy Sullivan’s six-week history course, “An Overview of Coastal Georgia History,” from 4 to 6 p.m. at the A.W. Jones Heritage Center at the lighthouse on St. Simons Island. The course will conclude Feb. 15. The cost is $65 for members and $110 for non-members. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Jan. 13
ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for a new exhibition Making Birds Count with artist/printmaker Lydia Thompson from 5 to 7 p.m. at the gallery. Thompson will offer a talk at 5:30 p.m. She will discuss the Great Backyard Bird Count on Feb. 10. For details, visit arttrends.gallery.com.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet at 6:30 p.m. The film will be Jean Renoir’s “The Rules of the Game” at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. A talk on the movie will be offered and the meal will be prepared by Indigo Coastal Shanty. Tickets for the film and meal are $18. Tickets for the talk only are $7. The deadline to purchase tickets is Jan. 10. For details or to purchase tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Jan. 16
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host Pulitzer Prize winner Rick Atkinson who will present a program titled “The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777” at 3 p.m. at the Cloister on Sea Island. The lecture is free to society members and $25 for non-members. The lecture will also be available via live stream. Registration is required by visiting coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host Genealogist Melody Porter who will discuss the Daughters of the American Revolution website ancestor research at 2 p.m. on Zoom. Pre-registration is required and available at the website coastalgagensociety.org
Taste of Glynn, a benefit for Glynn Community Crisis Center, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the King & Prince Beach and Golf Resort on St. Simons Island. Area restaurants will share samplings of their menu. Tickets are $45 in advance or $60 at the door. For more information, visit atasteofglynn.com.
No Kill Glynn County is hosting a celebration in honor of television star and animal activist Betty White’s 100th birthday. It will be from 5 to 8 p.m. January 16 at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $65 per person. Local band Squirt Gun will perform. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com and search for No Kill Glynn County.