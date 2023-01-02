Today
The Golden Isles Fiberarts Guild will hold its general meeting at 3 p.m. at the Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. The program, “A Link to the Past,” will be presented by the knitting group. The members have gathered treasured family heirlooms and stories to share.
January 5
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, will host a reception for a new exhibition titled Organic Forms in Nature from 5:30 to 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public. For details, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Golden Isles Duplicate Bridge Center, 114 Skylane Court, St. Simons Island, is offering beginning bridge lessons for those who have never played bridge or who haven’t played for years. Taught by certified ACBL bridge instructors. Course will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. beginning Jan. 5 at the bridge center and runs for eight weeks. Pre-registration is required. For details, contact Faith Willis at faithwillis@comcast.net or call 912-230-2551 for more information.
The Brunswick American Legion Post No. 9, 4770 Hwy. 17 N., Brunswick, will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the legion. The cost is $8 which includes spaghetti, salad, a roll and a tea. Desserts are available for an extra $1. Credit cards are accepted. For details, call 912-258-2033.
January 6
The Island Players will stage Ken Ludwig’s “Leading Ladies” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 to 22. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday. For details or to purchase tickets, visit theislandplayers.com.
January 8
A Book Signing and Meet and Greet will be held for Rhonda Jaudon, Ph.D., from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Selden Park, 100 Genoa Martin Drive, Brunswick. For details, visit jaudonbooks.com.
January 10
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its author talk and book signing at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Casino. It will feature Chris Wilhelm who will share his book, “From Swamp to Wetland: The Creation of Everglades National Park.” The author is an associate professor of history at the College of Coastal Georgia. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
January 11
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Island Film Series at 7 p.m. featuring “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” which is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested. For details, visit LitGuildSSI.org.
January 12
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet featuring “Being There” from 1979 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets will include a meal from Indigo Coastal Shanty and a short talk. For details or to purchase tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
January 15
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. It will be performed by the Aquila Theatre in New York City. For details or to purchase tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
January 16
The Dr. Martin Luther King Commemoration Committee will host its annual parade at 10:30 a.m. It will proceed from Howard Coffin Park and down Gloucester St. in downtown Brunswick. It will end in the 2900 block of Albany Street.