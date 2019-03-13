Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. Author Steve Berry will be on hand to share his latest work, “The Malta Exchange.” It is free for members and $10 for guests. To register visit litguildssi.org.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1955 will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Twin Oaks, 2618 Norwich St., Brunswick. All class members are invited, with spouses and friends are welcome.
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at Golden Corral in Brunswick. The speaker will be Lynda Dalton Gallagher from Brunswick Actors’ Theatre and SoGlo Gallery. For more information about joining the Woman’s Club or attending a meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
The Third Annual Relay for Life Tennis Round Robin will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Tennis Courts on Jekyll Island. The cost is $40 per person. Raffles and prizes will be available. All of the proceeds go to benefit a local teacher who is battling cancer. For more information or to register, visit geniset614@gmail.com.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, March 14
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host guest speaker Linda Olsen’s presentation “the Top 10 Revolutionary War Movies,” from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will host its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Connector, Brunswick. The meeting will focus on planning on the group’s annual birthday get together which will be held in April.
Friday, March 15
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The Island Players will stage “The Savannah Sipping Society,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There will be a matinee at 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, www.theislandplayers.com.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge’s fish fry will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The cost of a meal is $8 and includes coleslaw, cheese grits, hush-puppies and iced tea. Desserts are $1 extra. The lodge also hosts bingo, open to the public, at 6:45 p.m. every Thursday at the lodge.
Saturday, March 16
The Annual Spring Invitational Art and Craft Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Postell Park, 532 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. For more information, visit www.SoGloGallery.com.
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will host a field trip to Okefenokee Swamp National Wildlife Refuge beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Winn Dixie on Hwy 341, near I-95, Exit 29, to car pool, or at 8:30 a.m. at the east entrance to the Okefenokee NWR off Rte. 121 to join the group. For more information, contact Bob Sattelmeyer at engrds@gsu.edu or 404-217-7082.
The Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Tuesday, March 19
The Jekyll Singers will present “Songs Across America,” a medley of folk and patriotic songs, at 7 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. Sponsored by the Jekyll Island Arts Association, the concert is free and open to the public, but donations to defray costs are encouraged.
The Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. at the Susan Shipman, 1 Conservation Way, under the Sidney Lanier bridge in Brunswick. The topic of the discussion will be the American wild ibis presented by Shannon Curry of the University of Georgia.
Wednesday, March 20
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island Film Series will be held at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater. The film will be “Tea with Dames.” It is not rated. A $3 donation is requested.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, March 21
The Ivy League Club of the Golden Isles will hold its monthly luncheon at noon at the King & Prince on St. Simons Island. Special guest Mason Waters, regional president of United Community Bank, will give a presentation, “A Banker Looks at Sea Level Rise.” The event is open to all alumni of Ivy League and Seven Sisters universities. The cost is $25 per person. Registration required in advance. To reserve a space, contact Rick Powers at eporganist@aol.com or call 912-571-2517.
Friday, March 22
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
Golden Isles Live will host Johnny Magic at 7:30 p.m. at the Glynn Academy auditorium. He is a magician who travels throughout the country. The cost is $35 for adults and $15 for students. For more information and to view video for the 2018-2019 artists, please visit the association website at www.goldenisleslive.org.
Saturday, March 23
The Junior Women’s Association of the Golden Isles will hold a Character Breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, 1121 Union St., Brunswick. Tickets are available at www.jwagi.org.
The Lion’s Club will host a yard sale to benefit its camp for the blind from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners, 1965 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. For more information, contact Bill Robinson at 912-399-3338.
Friends of Hofwyl Plein Air Affair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, Hwy 17., Brunswick. The event is held to honor local painter and Friend of Hofwyl member, Albert Fendig. Artist registration fee is $25. A traveling show will also feature paintings created at the session and will move from various locations from May to August. Members of the public can come watch the painters for an admission price of $8 for adults; $7 for seniors and $5 for youth. Those under 5 will be admitted for free.
Furbabies and Fashion, a fundraiser for No Kill Glynn County, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Beach Village.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, March 24
The fifth annual Jewish Food and Culture Festival will be held from noon to 3:30 p.m. in Jekyll Square on Newcastle St., Brunswick. A variety food vendors, raffles and entertainment will be provided. The proceeds will benefit Temple Beth Tefilloh’s restoration fund.
Tuesday, March 26
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series featuring Dana Beach and her book, “A Wholly Admirable Thing: Defending Nature and Community on the South Carolina Coast.” The meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino on St. Simons Island. The cost is $10 for non-members. It is free for members. To reserve a space, visit litguildssi.org/events.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library will host Coastal Symphony of Georgia conductor Michelle Merrill who will present “Made in America: Symphonic Sounds of Our Country” at 3 p.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino.
Saturday, March 30
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwulBroadfieldPlantation.
A craft bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the squares along Newcastle St., Brunswick. A variety of items is including candles, woodworking and jewelry will be available.