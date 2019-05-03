Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 7 p.m. in room 108 in the St. Simons Island Casino. The program will feature C.H. Hooks who wrote “Alligator Zoo-Park Magic.” It is free for members and $10 for non-members. To reserve a space, visit iltguildssi.org/events.
St. Marys Little Theatre will present “9 to 5 The Musical” at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne Street, St. Marys. The show will be staged at 7 p.m. May 3, 4, 10 and 11. It will be presented at 2 p.m. May 5 and 12. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. They may be purchased at StMarysLittleTheatre.com or at Once Upon a Bookseller in downtown St. Marys.
The Island Players will stage “One Slight Hitch” at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays May 3 to 19. There will be a matinee at 3 p.m. Sundays through May 19. For tickets or more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
The Brunswick Actor’s Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Lettuce and Loveage,” by Peter Shaffer at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for teachers; $15 for students over 21 and $10 for those under 21. For tickets, call 912-280-0023.
Saturday, May 4
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Americana Blues Benefit will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in Jekyll Square next to Tipsy McSways, 1414 Newcastle St., Brunswick. It will continue from 9 p.m. to midnight May 5 at Bennie’s Red Barn, 5514 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The Cash Box Kings will perform at both venues. A $10 donation is suggested and all proceeds will benefit Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Author Cherry Chambers will host book party from 1 to 3 p.m. in Mixon Hall of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick. Light refreshments will be served. To reserve a space, call 912-265-0600.
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will visit Paulk’s Pasture to look for spring migrants. A group will meet at 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie located on Hwy. 341, Brunswick. For more information, contact Bob Sattelmeyer at engrds@gsu.edu or 404-271-7082.
Ashantilly Center, Hwy. 99, Darien, will host Noel Gieleghem who will present a program on making a boondoggle, a heritage craft for good luck. All materials will be provided. The cost is $35 per person. For reservations, call 912-437-4473.
Oak Grove Cemetery Society will host a fundraising tour of Oak Grove Cemetery, 1500 Mansfield St., Brunswick, on May 4. The 90-minute tour — called Ribbons, Rings and Roses: The Fairest Flowers in Oak Grove — will tell the stories of some of the prominent women laid to rest in the cemetery. There is a suggested donation of $15, and participants should wear comfortable shoes. No pets or strollers will be allowed, and the event will be canceled if it rains. Call 912-222-8569 or email cemeteryoakgrove@gmail.com for more information.
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will host Sound Bites featuring Melodica Men from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Bennie’s Red Barn. The cost is $50 in advance or $55 at the door. Tickets are available at coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
Sunday, May 5
Golden Isles Youth Orchestra presents its Spring Concert, “Latin Tapas” at 4 p.m. at the Glynn Academy Auditorium. Tickets, which may be purchased from orchestra members or at the door. They are $5 for adults. Children and teachers will be admitted for free.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host a reception for Christie Moody, a glass artist, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. She will be exhibiting work throughout the month.
Monday, May 6
The Fiberarts Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at Holy Nativity Church on Mallory St., St. Simons Island. The program will include a rag doll demonstration by Teddy Martin. Visitors are welcome.
Wednesday, May 8
The GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. at Golden Corral in Brunswick. Past presidents will be honored as this special program is held before summer break and will also include an initiation ceremony for three new members. For more information about joining the Woman’s Club or attending this meeting, email brunswickwc@gmail.com.
Thursday, May 9
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will hold its Spring Book Sale from 3 to 6 p.m. in the atrium of the Casino on St. Simons Island. The event is open to members and those wishing to join the guild. The sale will continue through the weekend.
Friday, May 10
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will hold its Spring Book Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the atrium of the Casino on St. Simons Island. The sale will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Moxie Craft Fest will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Food trucks, live music and a diverse group of vendors selling handmade wares will be on hand.
Saturday, May 11
The International Seafarer’s Center will host a fundraising golf tournament at the Jekyll Island Golf Club.at 9 a.m. on Jekyll Island. Registration deadline is May 3. For information, call ISC at 912-267-0631.
Georgia Shrimp and Sapelo Hog Boil and Barbecue will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at 4152 Julieton Dr. Townsend. The cost is $50. It is a fundraiser for the McIntosh Arts Association. There will be food, drinks as well as live and silent auctions. For more information, call 912-437-7711.
The Blessing of the Fleet and Mayfair in Brunswick will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick. The blessing will take place at 2 p.m. with a number of activities include music, exhibitions, crafts and a costumed pooch parade taking place through the day.
Tuesday, May 14
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 in the St. Simons Island Casino. The program will feature Nancy Blanton and “The Earl in Black Armor.” It is free for members and $10 for non-members. To reserve a space, visit iltguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, May 15
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “BlacKkKlansman” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, May 16
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for Thread + Ink, an exhibition featuring several fiber and print artists from Georgia State University and the Atlanta College of Art. An opening reception will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at GVa. Light refreshments will be served.
Saturday, May 18
The Marsh Studio, 1258 Blue Heron Lane, Darien, will host Canopy Reunion V at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 children 12 and under. Reservations are available online at www.themarshstudio.com
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, May 19
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host A Little Light Music at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The concerts will run throughout the summer. The first performance will be The Tams. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.