Today
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities Association will stage its annual “Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21 with a 3 p.m. matinee Dec. 22. For more information, visit Tickets at goldenislesarts.org or call 912-262-6934.
The Jekyll Singers will perform at 2 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island.
The Jekyll Island Authority and Caroline’s Gifts and Flowers will host Alan Parks, vocalist, pianist and guitarist, in concert at 7 p.m., at the Jekyll Island Convention Center on Jekyll Island. A variety of other performers will join Parks. It is free and open to all. For more information, call 912-319-2129.
The Elks Lodge will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The cost is $8 per plate with dessert for $1 extra. It is eat-in or take-out.
Saturday, Dec. 21
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Brunswick Farmer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A number of vendors will be on hand selling their wares. The market is held every Saturday of the month.
The Jekyll Island Lions Club will be selling cheese and pecans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Jekyll Island Beach Village. The proceeds from the sale will benefit several charities.
The Holiday Inn Resort on Jekyll Island will host Santa and Mrs. Claus from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the hotel’s fireside. Holiday treats will be served. It is open to the public.
Friday, Dec. 27
The Risely Alumni Association will host Denim and Diamond at 7 p.m. at Selden Park. The cost is $10 which may be paid at the door. Attendees are asked to wear their favorite denim attire.
Saturday, Dec. 28
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host a New Year Day Beach Sweep at 8 a.m. at the Coast Guard beach on St. Simons Island. Bags and gloves will be provided. For registration or more information, call 912-279-1490 or email info.kbgib@gmail.com.
Thursday, Jan. 2
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will display photographs by Paul Page with poems by David Page and woodcarvings by Joe Waldroup at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island historic district. They will be on display throughout the month. It is open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 to 4 p.m. on weekends. A reception, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 5.
Friday, Jan. 3
The Island Players will stage “Drop Dead,” a comedy and murder mystery, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3 to 4; 10 to 11 and 17 to 18. It will be staged at 3 p.m. on Jan. 5, 12 and 19. All shows will be in the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
Music
Today
Tim Akins on bagpipes, 4:30 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Justin Spivey, 5:30 p.m., Hotel Simone, St. Simons Island
Michael Brown, 6 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island
Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Jerk Shack, Brunswick
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tocan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider Band, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Tony and Beth, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s North, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday
Billy Wells, 4 p.m., Sanctuary Golf Club, St. Simons Island
Tim Akins on bagpipes, 4:30 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Black Sheep Blues Band, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
Tanner Strickland and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Annie Akins, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Brandon Wheeler, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, St. Simons Island
Alan Parks, 7 p.m., Jekyll Island Convention Center, Jekyll Island
DeFunk, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, St. Simons Island
Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Squirt Gun, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
John Belt and Christopher Morgan, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Courson Saunds, 8 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Michael Hulett, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Roshambeaux, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Lost Southern Boys, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Young Americans, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Saturday
Tim Akins, noon, Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
The Vibe, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Tanner Strickland and Jaime Rowell, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Island Kings, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Pine Box Dwellers, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Rider, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Sunday
Chris Rider, noon, Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Tim Akins on bagpipes, 4:30 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Monday
Tim Akins on bagpipes, 4:30 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Donnie Nunn, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick
Ludacrismas with Mason Waters and the Groove Allstars, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island