Friday, Dec. 27
The Risely Alumni Association will host Denim and Diamond at 7 p.m. at Selden Park. The cost is $10, which may be paid at the door. Attendees are asked to wear their favorite denim attire.
Saturday, Dec. 28
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The Brunswick Farmer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A number of vendors will be on hand selling their wares. The market is held every Saturday of the month.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host a New Year Day Beach Sweep at 8 a.m. at the Coast Guard beach on St. Simons Island. Bags and gloves will be provided. For registration or more information, call 912-279-1490 or email info.kbgib@gmail.com.
Thursday, Jan. 2
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will display photographs by Paul Page with poems by David Page and woodcarvings by Joe Waldroup at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island historic district. They will be on display throughout the month. It is open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 to 4 p.m. on weekends. A reception, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 5.
Friday, Jan. 3
The Island Players will stage “Drop Dead,” a comedy and murder mystery, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3 to 4; 10 to 11 and 17 to 18. It will be staged at 3 p.m. on Jan. 5, 12 and 19. All shows will be in the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening reception for artist Catherine Durrett and her Fanciful Tales Visually Imagined from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. It is free and open to the public.
Saturday, Jan. 4
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Today
Uncle Dave Griffin, 5 p.m., Hotel Simone, St. Simons Island
The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shak, Brunswick
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Karaoke with Tina, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday, Dec. 27
The Binge Brothers, 5 p.m., Sanctuary Golf Club, Brunswick
Ashley Williams, 6 p.m., The Fish Dock Bar & Grill, Townsend
Michael Brown & Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Traveling Riverside Band with Lee O’Neal, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Roy Gentry/Hired Guns, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick
Phil King & Randy Reynolds, 7 p.m., Echo at The King and Prince, St. Simons Island
George Alread, 8 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Pine Box Dwellers, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Bo Fox, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Complicated Pants, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Midlife Chryslers, 9 p.m., The TreeBar at Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Saturday, Dec. 28
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
The Island Kings, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island
Cumberland Sound, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Adam and the Steve’s, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Full Moon Folk, 8 p.m., Hop Soul Brewery, Brunswick
Josh Nunn and Jaime Rowell, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Midlife Chryslers, 8 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Peacock Muster’d, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Kellie Parr, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Black Sheep Blues Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Sunday, December 29
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, noon, Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Paul Ivey, 2 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
DeFunk, 6 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Monday, Dec. 30
Donnie Nunn, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Open Mic Hosted, 8 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Joey Thigpen, 12:30 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Shane Myers, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Karaoke with Shawn and Misty McGee, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
CP & The Shockers, 10 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Chris Rider andJaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien
Touch of Grey, 4 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island