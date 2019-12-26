Friday, Dec. 27

The Risely Alumni Association will host Denim and Diamond at 7 p.m. at Selden Park. The cost is $10, which may be paid at the door. Attendees are asked to wear their favorite denim attire.

Saturday, Dec. 28

The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.

The Brunswick Farmer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A number of vendors will be on hand selling their wares. The market is held every Saturday of the month.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Keep Golden Isles Beautiful will host a New Year Day Beach Sweep at 8 a.m. at the Coast Guard beach on St. Simons Island. Bags and gloves will be provided. For registration or more information, call 912-279-1490 or email info.kbgib@gmail.com.

Thursday, Jan. 2

The Jekyll Island Arts Association will display photographs by Paul Page with poems by David Page and woodcarvings by Joe Waldroup at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island historic district. They will be on display throughout the month. It is open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 to 4 p.m. on weekends. A reception, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 5.

Friday, Jan. 3

The Island Players will stage “Drop Dead,” a comedy and murder mystery, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3 to 4; 10 to 11 and 17 to 18. It will be staged at 3 p.m. on Jan. 5, 12 and 19. All shows will be in the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.

Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening reception for artist Catherine Durrett and her Fanciful Tales Visually Imagined from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. It is free and open to the public.

Saturday, Jan. 4

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.

Today

Uncle Dave Griffin, 5 p.m., Hotel Simone, St. Simons Island

The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shak, Brunswick

Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Karaoke with Tina, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Friday, Dec. 27

The Binge Brothers, 5 p.m., Sanctuary Golf Club, Brunswick

Ashley Williams, 6 p.m., The Fish Dock Bar & Grill, Townsend

Michael Brown & Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Traveling Riverside Band with Lee O’Neal, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick

Roy Gentry/Hired Guns, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick

Phil King & Randy Reynolds, 7 p.m., Echo at The King and Prince, St. Simons Island

George Alread, 8 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island

Pine Box Dwellers, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Bo Fox, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Complicated Pants, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Midlife Chryslers, 9 p.m., The TreeBar at Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Saturday, Dec. 28

Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

The Island Kings, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island

Cumberland Sound, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine

WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick

Adam and the Steve’s, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Full Moon Folk, 8 p.m., Hop Soul Brewery, Brunswick

Josh Nunn and Jaime Rowell, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Midlife Chryslers, 8 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Peacock Muster’d, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Kellie Parr, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Black Sheep Blues Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Sunday, December 29

Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, noon, Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island

Paul Ivey, 2 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine

DeFunk, 6 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island

Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Monday, Dec. 30

Donnie Nunn, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Open Mic Hosted, 8 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Joey Thigpen, 12:30 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Shane Myers, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick

Karaoke with Shawn and Misty McGee, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

CP & The Shockers, 10 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Chris Rider andJaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien

Touch of Grey, 4 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island

