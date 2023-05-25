Through May
SoGlo Art Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host the annual of Hofwyl Plein Air exhibition at the Horton Gallery at the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday.
May 25
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host author and journalist Dirk Smillie, who will present the Coastal Georgia Historical Society’s Spring Program, “Tabloid Trailblazer: Alicia Patterson’s Extraordinary Life in Georgia and New York.” It will be held at 6 p.m. at St. Simons Presbyterian Church. It will also be available via live stream. The lecture is free for CGHS members and $10 for non-members. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Creekside Concert series will feature the Pine Box Dwellers from 5 to 9 p.m. at 526 South Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. The events, offered to adults only, include a cash bar and local food trucks. Admission is free. For an ongoing schedule, visit villagecreeklanding.com/calendar/golden-hour-5.
May 26
Chapter 887 of the AARP will host its monthly meeting and luncheon at 11 a.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick. All AARP members are welcome. Member Sam Frazier will give a presentation in honor of Memorial Day.
May 26 to 28
The 220th Commemoration of Igbo Landing will include a number of events from May 26 to 28. There will be a welcome day with on site registration from noon to 5 p.m. May 26 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1047 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. From 2 to 4 p.m. there will be tours of the Igbo Landing site. On May 27, Remembrance Day, there will be registration at 8:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church. There will be a symposium from 9:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the church. A gathering and public blessing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. It will close at the church from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. On May 28, there will be a Giving Thanks Day with a 10:30 a.m. worship service at First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. There will be guided tours of the landing site from 2 to 4 p.m. All events are free but registration is required. For details, email igbolanding220th@gmail.com.
May 27
The Downtown Development Authority will host its Brunswick Music District series from 6 to 9 p.m.in Jekyll Square East, next to Tipsy McSway’s, in downtown Brunswick. Thunderbird Blues Band will perform. It is free.
Forward Brunswick will host its Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront’s park pavilion.
May 28
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a kickoff for its summer concert series. The first concert will feature the Second Chance Band at 7 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic supper and a lawn chair or blanket. Tickets are $15 for adults. Children ages 12 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased in advance at goldenislesarts.org or by calling 912-262-6934.
May 29
The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.
The Wear Blue Run to Remember will host its Enduring Remember Memorial Day 5K at 8 a.m. at Marina Drive. St. Simons Island. It is free. To register, visit wearblueruntoremember.org.
The St. Simons Rotary Club will host its annual Taps at Twilight at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The event will begin with the Golden Isles Community Band at 5:45 p.m. Taps will be played at 6:45 p.m. The event is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
Music
Today
Will Gore and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo at the King and Prince, St. Simons Island
Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Rider, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Rural Earl Guit Down, 6 p.m., Savannah Bee Company, St. Simons Island
Open Mic Night, 6 p.m., Island Jerk Shack, Brunswick
Baby Backbeat, 6 p.m., Wolf Island Oyster Co., St. Simons Island
Habanero Bobby, 7 p.m., Barrier Island Brewing, St. Simons Island
Fire Lounge with Raster, 7 p.m., Wine, Body and Soul, St. Simons Island
Phil Morrison, 7:30 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Tony Adams, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Tim Akins, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Hot Banana Coffee, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Friday
Braxton Sykes, 5 p.m., Beachcomber Barbecue and Grill, St. Simons Island
Lauren Marie, 6 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Amanda Moore Mood Music, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Squirt Gun, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, St. Simons Island
Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Michaele & the Ambiguous, 6 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island
Monique Cothern, 7 p.m., Blue Bay Mexican Grill, St. Simons Island
Dexter Jones, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Paul Juneau, 7 p.m., Fish Tales, Brunswick
Brent Browning, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Saturday
Joey Thigpen, 10 a.m., Eighty Ocean Kitchen and Bar, Jekyll Island
Mike Pearson, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
DeFunk, noon, Sago at Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Phil King, 5 p.m., Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint, Jekyll Island
Josh Kirkland, 5 p.m., Booxdox Tavern, Brunswick
Travis Brown, 5 p.m., Fiddler’s at 410 Arnold, St. Simons Island
Thunderbird Blues Band, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Full Moon Folk, 6 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Michaele Hannemann, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Frost Bros Band, 6 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Gravity Bomb, 7 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Reggae Party with Rastar, 7 p.m., Wine, Body and Soul, St. Simons Island
Kimberly Gunn and the LS Band, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess, Brunswick
George Alread, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Brent Browning, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Jeff Allyn Szwast, 10 a.m., Eighty Ocean Kitchen and Bar, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, noon, Barrier Island Brewing, St. Simons Island
Annie Akins, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Will Gore, 1 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Travis Brown, 5 p.m., Fiddler’s at 401 Arnold, St. Simons Island
Connie Laine, 5:30 p.m., Blue Bay Mexican Grill, St. Simons Island
Open Mic with J.B. Williams, 6 p.m., Side Pokkets, Brunswick
Soulful Dave, 6 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island
Gravity Bomb, 6 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Frost Bros Band, 7 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Monday
Josh Kirkland, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Paul Juneau, 6 p.m., Fish Tales, Brunswick
Rider Duo, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Open Mic Night, 7:15 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island