Through May

SoGlo Art Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host the annual of Hofwyl Plein Air exhibition at the Horton Gallery at the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday.

May 25

The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host author and journalist Dirk Smillie, who will present the Coastal Georgia Historical Society’s Spring Program, “Tabloid Trailblazer: Alicia Patterson’s Extraordinary Life in Georgia and New York.” It will be held at 6 p.m. at St. Simons Presbyterian Church. It will also be available via live stream. The lecture is free for CGHS members and $10 for non-members. To register, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.

The Creekside Concert series will feature the Pine Box Dwellers from 5 to 9 p.m. at 526 South Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. The events, offered to adults only, include a cash bar and local food trucks. Admission is free. For an ongoing schedule, visit villagecreeklanding.com/calendar/golden-hour-5.

May 26

Chapter 887 of the AARP will host its monthly meeting and luncheon at 11 a.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick. All AARP members are welcome. Member Sam Frazier will give a presentation in honor of Memorial Day.

May 26 to 28

The 220th Commemoration of Igbo Landing will include a number of events from May 26 to 28. There will be a welcome day with on site registration from noon to 5 p.m. May 26 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1047 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. From 2 to 4 p.m. there will be tours of the Igbo Landing site. On May 27, Remembrance Day, there will be registration at 8:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church. There will be a symposium from 9:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the church. A gathering and public blessing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. It will close at the church from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. On May 28, there will be a Giving Thanks Day with a 10:30 a.m. worship service at First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. There will be guided tours of the landing site from 2 to 4 p.m. All events are free but registration is required. For details, email igbolanding220th@gmail.com.

May 27

The Downtown Development Authority will host its Brunswick Music District series from 6 to 9 p.m.in Jekyll Square East, next to Tipsy McSway’s, in downtown Brunswick. Thunderbird Blues Band will perform. It is free.

Forward Brunswick will host its Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront’s park pavilion.

May 28

Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a kickoff for its summer concert series. The first concert will feature the Second Chance Band at 7 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic supper and a lawn chair or blanket. Tickets are $15 for adults. Children ages 12 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased in advance at goldenislesarts.org or by calling 912-262-6934.

May 29

The Friends of the Brunswick Library operate a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Most paperbacks are $1 and most hardbacks are $2. DVDs and audiobooks are also available.

The Wear Blue Run to Remember will host its Enduring Remember Memorial Day 5K at 8 a.m. at Marina Drive. St. Simons Island. It is free. To register, visit wearblueruntoremember.org.

The St. Simons Rotary Club will host its annual Taps at Twilight at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The event will begin with the Golden Isles Community Band at 5:45 p.m. Taps will be played at 6:45 p.m. The event is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

Music

Today

Will Gore and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo at the King and Prince, St. Simons Island

Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Rider, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Rural Earl Guit Down, 6 p.m., Savannah Bee Company, St. Simons Island

Open Mic Night, 6 p.m., Island Jerk Shack, Brunswick

Baby Backbeat, 6 p.m., Wolf Island Oyster Co., St. Simons Island

Habanero Bobby, 7 p.m., Barrier Island Brewing, St. Simons Island

Fire Lounge with Raster, 7 p.m., Wine, Body and Soul, St. Simons Island

Phil Morrison, 7:30 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick

Tony Adams, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Tim Akins, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Hot Banana Coffee, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick

Friday

Braxton Sykes, 5 p.m., Beachcomber Barbecue and Grill, St. Simons Island

Lauren Marie, 6 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island

Amanda Moore Mood Music, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms, St. Simons Island

Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Squirt Gun, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, St. Simons Island

Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Michaele & the Ambiguous, 6 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island

Monique Cothern, 7 p.m., Blue Bay Mexican Grill, St. Simons Island

Dexter Jones, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Paul Juneau, 7 p.m., Fish Tales, Brunswick

Brent Browning, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Saturday

Joey Thigpen, 10 a.m., Eighty Ocean Kitchen and Bar, Jekyll Island

Mike Pearson, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island

DeFunk, noon, Sago at Sea Palms, St. Simons Island

Phil King, 5 p.m., Sweet Georgia’s Juke Joint, Jekyll Island

Josh Kirkland, 5 p.m., Booxdox Tavern, Brunswick

Travis Brown, 5 p.m., Fiddler’s at 410 Arnold, St. Simons Island

Thunderbird Blues Band, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Full Moon Folk, 6 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island

Michaele Hannemann, 6 p.m., Sago at Sea Palms, St. Simons Island

Frost Bros Band, 6 p.m., Tribuzio’s Grille, Jekyll Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Gravity Bomb, 7 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Reggae Party with Rastar, 7 p.m., Wine, Body and Soul, St. Simons Island

Kimberly Gunn and the LS Band, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Tony Adams, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess, Brunswick

George Alread, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Brent Browning, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Sunday

Jeff Allyn Szwast, 10 a.m., Eighty Ocean Kitchen and Bar, Jekyll Island

Tim Akins, noon, Barrier Island Brewing, St. Simons Island

Annie Akins, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Will Gore, 1 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island

Travis Brown, 5 p.m., Fiddler’s at 401 Arnold, St. Simons Island

Connie Laine, 5:30 p.m., Blue Bay Mexican Grill, St. Simons Island

Open Mic with J.B. Williams, 6 p.m., Side Pokkets, Brunswick

Soulful Dave, 6 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island

Gravity Bomb, 6 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Frost Bros Band, 7 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Monday

Josh Kirkland, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Paul Juneau, 6 p.m., Fish Tales, Brunswick

Rider Duo, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Open Mic Night, 7:15 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick

Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island

