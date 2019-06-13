Today
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host a Universe with KK at 10:30 a.m. Children are invited to share stories and songs.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host an English as a Second Language Class at 5 p.m. at the library. Foreign language speakers are invited to attend.
Friday, June 14
The Golden Isles Penguin Project will present “Shrek the Musical Jr. ” at 7 p.m. June 14 and 15. It will be staged at 3 p.m. June 16. All of the participants are actors with disabilities. Advance tickets are $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Prices increase by $5 the day of the performance. Students will be admitted for $5. For tickets or more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “Free Solo” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. It is about a rock climber who scaled Yosemite’s El Captain Wall. A $3 donation is requested.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host the Casual Scrabblers Club at 10:30 a.m. Anyone interested in playing Scrabble is welcome.
Sapelo Island National Estuarine Research Reserve (SINEER) will hold a informational talk by Annie Paulukonis, UGA graduate student, who will present, “Ribbiting Research,” about her work with frogs. It will be held at 1 p.m. at the center. It is free and open to the public. For more information or directions, call the reserve at 912-437-3224.
A traveling exhibit of plein air paintings will move to Thrive at Frederica, 3615 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The works were created during Albert Fendig’s birthday celebration at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation. A reception will be held at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres with live music.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Baby Storytime at 10:30 a.m. at the library. Children up to 2 years are welcome.
Saturday, June 15
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
The Golden Isles Track Club will host a fun run at 7:30 a.m. at Mallery St. Park on St. Simons Island. The 5K route will be the same as the July 4th race. It is free and open to all. For more information, call 912-577-7173.
Sunday, June 16
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host A Little Light Music at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The performer will be Loose Chain. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Monday, June 17
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host the Experienced Scrabblers’ Club at 1 p.m. at the library. Adults who enjoy playing Scrabble are welcome.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester, St., Brunswick, will host a Robotics Camp for Teens at 2 p.m. at the library. Students who are rising sixth graders through high school are welcome. To reserve a space or for more information call 912-279-3740.
Tuesday, June 18
The Glynn County Republican Party will host a Make America Great Again Educational Social at 5:30 p.m. at Marshside Grill, 1200 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. There will be appetizers and a cash bar. Admission is $5. There will be a discussion highlighting volunteer opportunities and Major Daniel Merritt, first congressional district candidate, will be on hand.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will hold a Movie Day at 10:30 a.m. at the library. The film will be “Fly Me to the Moon.”
A Spanish for Kids program will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The group meets in room 2. Rising third graders and above are welcome.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Conversational Spanish Class at 6:15 p.m. in room 2. Adults and teens are invited to attend.
Hattie’s Book Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. This month’s selection is “The Feather Thief” by Kirk Wallace Johnson.
Wednesday, June 19
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
A Tenant’s Rights Workshop will be held at 10 a.m. in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program is hosted by Georgia Legal Services and will detail landlord-tenet law. It is held from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. It is free.
A Universe of Stories with KK will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Stories and songs will be shared.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a Musical Revue Workshop with Lucy Bryson at 2 p.m. at the library. Participants will learn the music and choreography from two songs from “School House Rock” and will perform for parents.
Music
Today
Morgan and Wagner, 4 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shak, Brunswick
Josh Johansson and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Michael Pearson, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Monique Cothern, 7 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess, Brunswick
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Pinebox Dwellers, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider Band, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday
Joey Thigpen, noon, The Anchor at the Holiday Inn, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess Casino, Brunswick
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
George Alread, 4 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island
Keenan Carter, 6 p.m., Public House, St. Simons Island
Lauren Marie, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien
The Island Kings, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Monique Cothern, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Zachry’s Steak and Seafood, Brunswick
Jazz and Poetry Den, 8 p.m., St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, Brunswick
Tie Dyed Sunset, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Complicated Pants, 8 p.m., Mas, St. Simons Island
Free Spirits Orchestra, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 8:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Michael Hulett, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Young Americans, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Back Alley Cadillac, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Annie Akins, 9 p.m., The Study at Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Saturday
Matt Eckstine, 11:30 a.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Jamie Walker Duo, noon, The Anchor at the Holiday Inn Resort, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess Casino, Brunswick
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
Matt Walsh Band, 1 p .m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tim Aktins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
George Alread, 3 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 4 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island
Black Sheep Blues Band, 6:30 p.m., Capt. Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Brandon Wheeler, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Sidetone, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Phil King, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Island Kings, 7 p.m., Village Creek Landing, St. Simons Island
Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Joe Collins, 7 p.m., Sapelo Crow, St. Simons Island
John Belt, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Tanner Strickland, 8 p.m., Mas, St. Simons Island
Mitch Kilroy, 8 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
In for a Penny, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Tonic Blue, 9 p.m., The Study at Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Sunday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess, Brunswick
Owen Plant, 1 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Travis Brown, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Eddie Pickett, 1 p.m., Captain Stan’s Fish Camp, Woodbine
Fully Loaded, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider, 3 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Josh Alves, 6 p.m., Black Water Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Thunderbird Blues Band, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Annie Akins, 4 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Wednesday
Courson Sands and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien
Lauren Marie, 6:30 p.m., The Porch, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Tocan’s, Brunswick
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
2nd Street Blues Band, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island