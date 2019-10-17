Today
The St. Simons Art Crawl will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Anderson Gallery, ArtTrends Gallery, Glynn Visual Gallery and Wallin Gallery, all on St. Simons Island. There will be light refreshments. For more information, call 912-268-4761.
Artist Terry Craig will have an art opening from 5 to 7 p.m. at A Moveable Feast, 1178 Chapel Crossing Road, Brunswick. The exhibit is titled “San Francisco is a Moveable Feast,” featuring new work from his trips to California. For more information, call 912-289-9464.
The McIntosh County Art Association will host a watercolor bootcamp offered by professional painter Catherine Hillis from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Jail Art Center, 404 North Way, Darien. The cost is $60 for association members and $75 for non-members. For more information, call 912-437-7711 or visit www.mcintoshartassociation.com.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library, located at Fort King George Historical Site, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To schedule a visit to the archives on a day other than the scheduled time, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge for the use of the archives. The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will also hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. that evening at the Fort King George Historical Site’s Visitors’ Center. Visitors are always welcome.
The Island Players will stage “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 18 and 19. There will be a 3 p.m. show Oct. 20. Tickets are $10 for students 18 and under, $15 for military and $25 for adults and can be purchased at the box office or theislandplayers.com.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island program will host a presentation by Barbara Stevenson on Faith Chapel’s “Adoration of the Christ Child” stained glass window, at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Jekyll Mosaic Museum, 100 Stable Road, Jekyll Island. Refreshments will follow this free program. It is open to the public.
Glynn Academy’s Class of 1952 will hold its monthly meeting at noon at Ole Times Country Buffet in Brunswick. Christmas plans will be discussed.
The Coastal Georgia Photographer’s Guild will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. Bill Lindsley, PhD., will share his photos from around the world. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiaphotographersguild.com.
Friday, Oct. 18
The Elks Lodge will host its fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. Plates are eat-in or take out and cost $8. Desserts are $1 extra. For more information or to place orders, call 912-264-1389.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
A street party featuring Heart Shaped Box, a Nirvana tribute band, will be held from 7 p.m. to midnight at Tipsy McSway’s, 1414 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds go to the Firebox, a local nonprofit that aids those in need who work in the service industry. It is being sponsored by a number of area merchants and restaurants. Those may be purchased at tipsy-mcsways.ticketleap.com/heart-shaped-box-nirvana-tribute-show.
The Island Players will stage “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19. There will be a 3 p.m. show Oct. 20. Tickets are $10 for students 18 and under, $15 for military and $25 for adults and can be purchased at the box office or theislandplayers.com.
The second annual Harvest Festival, hosted by Slow Food of Coastal Georgia, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. in Mary Ross Park in downtown Brunswick. The event will showcase local vendors with fresh produce, educational materials and a variety of artisans. It is free to attend.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Semi-Annual Book Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 18 and from 8:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 19. There will be a sale for members or those who would like to join from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17.
The Union Street Enhancement Group will host a Haunted Union Street Ghost Tour at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 and 26. Homes along the historic street will share spooky stories and happenings. The price is $15 for adults and $5 for children under 13. For tickets, email deanhome@bellsouth.net.
Saturday, Oct. 19
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. There is a $5 suggested donation for visits.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1969 will host its program titled Gone But Not Forgotten, a memorial service honoring classmates who have passed on, at 10:30 a.m. at Mansfield St., near the bell on campus. Friends and relatives are invited to attend. Seating will be furnished.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host a Chemical Water Quality workshop from 9 a.m. to noon at Tidelands Nature Center, 100 S. Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island. The workshop is designed to teach volunteers about basic stream water chemistry and how to conduct chemical tests using hand-held field equipment. There will also be a Bacterial Water Quality workshop following from noon to 3 p.m. Visit www.glynnenvironmental.org/events to reserve a space. For more information, call our office at 912-466-0934.
The Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will be leading a field trip to Cannon’s Point on from 8 a.m. to noon. Any interested persons should meet at the entrance to the Preserve off Lawrence Road on the north end of St. Simons Island. Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water, bug spray, binoculars. Contact Bob Sattelmeyer at 404-217-7082 or engrds@gsu.edu for additional information.
Glynn Visual Arts and Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a Monster Mash Costume Bash from 6 to 9 p.m. at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., Brunswick. There will be food, drinks and raffles. Tickets are $75 per person. Proceeds will benefit the local arts organizations.
The McIntosh Art Association will host a Masquerade Ball at 6 p.m. at Sapelo Hammock Golf Club in Shellman Bluff. Food, provided by A Moveable Feast, drinks, music and dancing will be available. There will also be a fire dancer performance. The cost is $50 per person and all proceeds benefit the association’s programs. For tickets and more information, visit www.mcintoshartassociation.com or call 912-437-7711.
Fort Frederica will celebrate International Archeology Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 6515 Frederica Road, Saint Simons Island. Guest speakers and exhibitors will be on site to showcase archeological sites in Georgia, as well as, conduct children’s activities and display rarely seen artifacts. It is free and open to all.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will host Ophelia’s Classic Car Challenge from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historic site. The cost ranges from $5 to $8. For more information, call 912-996-0461.
The 20th Annual American Cancer Society Breast Cancer Fashion Show will be held at Sea Palms on St. Simons Island. All of the models are breast cancer survivors. The doors open at 11 a.m. for silent auction, Pink Boxes and a live auction. Lunch will be served at noon. Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased at Lady and Gentlemen Outfitters, Maggie’s, Ronnie’s, Shackelford Shoes, St. Simons Drug Co., all on St. Simons Island, and Antiques Etc. in downtown Brunswick.
The Halloween Express train rides will be offered at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Those under 2 ride for free. The train rides will also be offered Oct. 26. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stmarysrailroad.com or call 912-200-5235.
Bluegrass and BBQ will be held at 6 p.m. at Ashantilly center, 15591 Ga. Hwy 99, Darien. Rick Caldwell’s barbecue will be served and there will be vegetarian options. There will also be craft beer, wine and live music. Tickets are $35 per person. To purchase those, visit ashantillycenter.org or call 912-437-4473.
Sunday, Oct. 20
A Fall Art Show will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at Sea Palms Coastal Realty, 5445 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. A number of local artists will display works, all available for purchase, including photographs, paintings, jewelry and more.
Monday, Oct. 21
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will host candidates for County Commissioner at Large Post 2 Bo Clark and Walter Rafolski at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick. The meeting will start at noon. The luncheon buffet cost is $16. To make reservations contact Christy Rainey at 912-506-7737, christyrainey@hotmail.com or Belinda Wells at 912-223-5542, bgcwells@comcast.net. Reservations for the event are requested by Friday.
Thursday
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Jerk Shak, Brunswick
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island
Casey Mitchell, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tocan’s, Brunswick
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Morgan and Wagner, 7 p.m, The Wharf, Jekyll Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Monique Cothern and Free Soul, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons
Friday
George Alread and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island
Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
Keenan Carter, 6 p.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Fully Loaded, 6 p.m., Blue Bay Mexican Restaurant, St. Simons Island
Midlife Chryslers, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Phi King and Randy Reynolds, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Rider, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Idle Hands, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Wasabi Rush, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Pinebox Dwellers, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Annie Akins, 9 p.m., The Study, Brunswick
Traveling Riverside Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Black Sheep Blues Band, 9 p.m., Side Pockets, Brunswick
Saturday
George Alread and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s, Jekyll Island
Black Sheep Blues Band, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Full Moon Folk, 6 p.m., Hop Soul Brewery, Brunswick
Idle Hands, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
3 Day Weekend, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Rider, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Defunk, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Bill Lukitsch, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Young Americans, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Bo Fox, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Touch of Grey, 9 p.m., Side Pokiest, Brunswick
Brian Fuller Band, 9 p.m., Moonshiners, Brunswick
Tonic Blue, 9 p.m., The Study at Reid’s, Brunswick
Complicated Pants, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Fully Loaded, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess, Brunswick
Justin Spivey, 1 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Jamie Renee Walker, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Josh Alves, 5 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island
Josh Johansson and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick
Open mic night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Wednesday
Lee O’Neal, 5 p.m., Sunrise Grille, Jekyll Island
Tanner Strickland and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Skipper’s, Darien
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island