Today
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Golden Corral, 114 Golden Isles Plaza, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. It is open 1 to 4 p.m. through Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books are priced between 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet at 6:30 p.m. featuring a meal from Indigo Coastal Shanty. The film will be “Duck Soup,” featuring the Marx Brothers. The cost is $18 for the film and the meal. The cost is $7 for the screening alone. The deadline for purchasing tickets is Nov. 11. or more information or for tickets visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Friday, Nov. 15
The Brunswick Elks Lodge will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The cost is $8 per plate. Dessert is $1 extra. For more information, call 912-264-1389.
AARP Golden Isle Chapter 887 will meet at noon, with lunch being held at 11:30 a.m., at Golden Corral, 114 Golden Isle Plaza, Brunswick. The speaker will be Sam Frazier, speaking on behalf of Vietnam veterans.
College of Coastal Georgia will host a Coastal Science Symposium from 9 a.m. to noon at the campus center lobby. This year’s speaker is shark biologist Dr. Toby Daly-Engel from the Florida Institute of Technology. For more information, contact Tiffany King at tking@ccga.edu.
Saturday, Nov. 16
The Cassina Garden Club’s tabby cabins will be open from 10 a.m. to noon at 1195 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island. The cabins were build in the early 1800s on the banks of the Frederica River in St.Simons Island. There is a suggested donation of $5 for tours. For special tours, visit Cassina Garden Club website at www.cassinagardenclub.org.
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will be leading a field trip to the Harris Neck Wildlife Refuge with a meet-up scheduled for 9 a.m. in the parking lot at the entrance to the Refuge. All are welcome. For more information, conctact Bob Sattelmeyer at 404-217-7082 or engrds@gsu.edu for more information.
Moxie Craft Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Old City Hall in downtown Brunswick. More than 40 of the area’s makers and artists will be sharing wares for sale. Wake Up will provide coffee. For more information, visit the Moxie Craft Festival’s Facebook page.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition will host its annual banquet at 4 p.m. at Marsh’s Edge, 136 Marsh’s Edge Lane, St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Ben Slade. A $50 donation is requested for attendance. For more information, visit www.ssiheritagecoalition.org.
The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will host a fashion show, silent auction and luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at the Sea Palms Resort Ballroom, 515 North Windward Drive, St. Simons Island. The fashion show will be presented by Evelyne Talman, Maggie’s Boutique, Gentlemen’s Outfitters, Wild & Personal Boutique and Go Fish Clothing & Jewelry Co. Adult tickets are $40 per person and $12 for children. For tickets contact Gussie Gammom at 912-506-7585 or gussiegammon@gmail.com.
The Georgia Coastal Plain Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society will hold its fall meeting at 9 a.m. at Altama Plantation in Brunswick. Topics will include gardening for wildlife, birds and garden design with coastal plain native plants. A native plant seed swap, lunch and walk about the plantation property is included. It costs $15 and is open to the public. To register online, google GNPS Coastal Plain Chapter Annual Meeting 2019. For more information, contact Gail Farley at 912-464-7668 or email pgailfarley@gmail.com.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Katie Deal at 3 p.m. who will perform as Patsy Cline in a show titled “Crazy” at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are $15 in advance for members, $10 for seniors and $20 for nonmembers. Prices increase by $5 the day of the show. Students tickets are always $5. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Music
Today
Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Jerk Shak, Brunswick
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 6:30 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 6:30 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess II, St. Simons Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
Golden Isles Community Band, 7 p.m., Brunswick High School, Brunswick
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Whiskey Hotel, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Monique Cothren and Free Soul, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Baby Backbeat, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Islands
Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Crawfod Perkins, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Chris Rider and Jaime Rider, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, 6 p.m., The Public House, St. Simons Island
Keenan Carter, 6 p.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., Willie Jewel’s, Brunswick
Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
Justin Spivey, 6:30 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Monique Cothern, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Levi Moore, 7 p.m., Nora’s, St. Simons Island
Midlife Chryslers, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Brandon Wheeler, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Justin Spivey, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Rider, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Free Spirits Orchestra, 8 p.m., Mas Lounge, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland Band and Marc Meyers, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Bonnie Blue, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Jaime Walker and Levi Hamilton, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Bo Fox, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Josh Nunn, 9 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Island Garage Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Saturday
Tim Akins, noon, Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
The Vibe! with Lee O’Neal, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Blue Door, St. Simons Island
Young Americans, 8 p.m., Mas Lounge, St. Simons Island
Bo Fox, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 9 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Joe Roma, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Sunday
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Michele Hannemann, 1 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Rider, 5 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Singer-songwriter Showcase, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Wednesday
LaDon Drury, 5 p.m., Hampton Inn, Jekyll Island
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick