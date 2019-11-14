Today

The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Golden Corral, 114 Golden Isles Plaza, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.

The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. It is open 1 to 4 p.m. through Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. It is open from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Books are priced between 50 cents and $2 for hardbacks.

Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Cinema Gourmet at 6:30 p.m. featuring a meal from Indigo Coastal Shanty. The film will be “Duck Soup,” featuring the Marx Brothers. The cost is $18 for the film and the meal. The cost is $7 for the screening alone. The deadline for purchasing tickets is Nov. 11. or more information or for tickets visit www.goldenislesarts.org.

Friday, Nov. 15

The Brunswick Elks Lodge will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The cost is $8 per plate. Dessert is $1 extra. For more information, call 912-264-1389.

AARP Golden Isle Chapter 887 will meet at noon, with lunch being held at 11:30 a.m., at Golden Corral, 114 Golden Isle Plaza, Brunswick. The speaker will be Sam Frazier, speaking on behalf of Vietnam veterans.

College of Coastal Georgia will host a Coastal Science Symposium from 9 a.m. to noon at the campus center lobby. This year’s speaker is shark biologist Dr. Toby Daly-Engel from the Florida Institute of Technology. For more information, contact Tiffany King at tking@ccga.edu.

Saturday, Nov. 16

The Cassina Garden Club’s tabby cabins will be open from 10 a.m. to noon at 1195 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island. The cabins were build in the early 1800s on the banks of the Frederica River in St.Simons Island. There is a suggested donation of $5 for tours. For special tours, visit Cassina Garden Club website at www.cassinagardenclub.org.

Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will be leading a field trip to the Harris Neck Wildlife Refuge with a meet-up scheduled for 9 a.m. in the parking lot at the entrance to the Refuge. All are welcome. For more information, conctact Bob Sattelmeyer at 404-217-7082 or engrds@gsu.edu for more information.

Moxie Craft Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Old City Hall in downtown Brunswick. More than 40 of the area’s makers and artists will be sharing wares for sale. Wake Up will provide coffee. For more information, visit the Moxie Craft Festival’s Facebook page.

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.

St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition will host its annual banquet at 4 p.m. at Marsh’s Edge, 136 Marsh’s Edge Lane, St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Ben Slade. A $50 donation is requested for attendance. For more information, visit www.ssiheritagecoalition.org.

The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will host a fashion show, silent auction and luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at the Sea Palms Resort Ballroom, 515 North Windward Drive, St. Simons Island. The fashion show will be presented by Evelyne Talman, Maggie’s Boutique, Gentlemen’s Outfitters, Wild & Personal Boutique and Go Fish Clothing & Jewelry Co. Adult tickets are $40 per person and $12 for children. For tickets contact Gussie Gammom at 912-506-7585 or gussiegammon@gmail.com.

The Georgia Coastal Plain Chapter of the Georgia Native Plant Society will hold its fall meeting at 9 a.m. at Altama Plantation in Brunswick. Topics will include gardening for wildlife, birds and garden design with coastal plain native plants. A native plant seed swap, lunch and walk about the plantation property is included. It costs $15 and is open to the public. To register online, google GNPS Coastal Plain Chapter Annual Meeting 2019. For more information, contact Gail Farley at 912-464-7668 or email pgailfarley@gmail.com.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Katie Deal at 3 p.m. who will perform as Patsy Cline in a show titled “Crazy” at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are $15 in advance for members, $10 for seniors and $20 for nonmembers. Prices increase by $5 the day of the show. Students tickets are always $5. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.

Music

Today

Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Jerk Shak, Brunswick

Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island

Jerry Gowen, 6:30 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 6:30 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess II, St. Simons Island

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island

Golden Isles Community Band, 7 p.m., Brunswick High School, Brunswick

Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Whiskey Hotel, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island

Monique Cothren and Free Soul, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Baby Backbeat, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Islands

Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Crawfod Perkins, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick

Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Friday

Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Chris Rider and Jaime Rider, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, 6 p.m., The Public House, St. Simons Island

Keenan Carter, 6 p.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island

Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., Willie Jewel’s, Brunswick

Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend

Justin Spivey, 6:30 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Monique Cothern, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Levi Moore, 7 p.m., Nora’s, St. Simons Island

Midlife Chryslers, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick

3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Brandon Wheeler, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick

Justin Spivey, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Rider, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Free Spirits Orchestra, 8 p.m., Mas Lounge, St. Simons Island

Josh Kirkland Band and Marc Meyers, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Bonnie Blue, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick

Jaime Walker and Levi Hamilton, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Bo Fox, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Josh Nunn, 9 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island

Island Garage Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Saturday

Tim Akins, noon, Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

The Vibe! with Lee O’Neal, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 8 p.m., Blue Door, St. Simons Island

Young Americans, 8 p.m., Mas Lounge, St. Simons Island

Bo Fox, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

3 Day Weekend, 9 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Joe Roma, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Sunday

Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Michele Hannemann, 1 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine

Rider, 5 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick

Singer-songwriter Showcase, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Monday

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick

Tuesday

Joey Thigpen, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Wednesday

LaDon Drury, 5 p.m., Hampton Inn, Jekyll Island

Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick

Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick

