Thursday, July 18

Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host The Bard Bus, a troupe of Shakespeare performers, who will stage their version of a “Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick. Performers are young artists between the ages of 8 and 14. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. For tickets, call 912-262-6934.

The Veterans Affairs office will hold a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 9, 4470 US Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The new director of the Carl Vinson Medical Center in Dublin will speak.

The Island Players will stage Disney’s “Mulan Jr.” as its youth summer project. Showings will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26 and 27. There will be 3:30 p.m. show at July 20, 21, 27 and 28. All of the productions will be held at the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for students and $8 for children 12 and under.

A Universe of the Stories with KK will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Stories and songs will be shared.

An English as a Second Language class will be offered at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Foreign language speakers are welcome to attend.

Friday, July 19

The Third Annual First Responders Appreciation Lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Waves building, 1965 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. First responders in uniforms or with badges will be served for free. Others may eat for $9. The event is sponsored by Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners.

The Casual Scrabblers’ Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy Scrabble are welcome.

A baby story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Parents with children up to 2 years old are welcome.

The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, will host a fish fry at noon at the lodge.

The Island Players will stage Disney’s “Mulan Jr.” as its youth summer project. Showings will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 19, 20, 24, 25, 26 and 27. There will be 3:30 p.m. show at July 20, 21, 27 and 28. All of the productions will be held at the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for students and $8 for children 12 and under.

Saturday, July 20

The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.

A Death Cafe will be hosted from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia, 1710 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Death Cafe is a group directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes. It is not an educational forum or presentation or a religious event, nor is it a grief support or counseling group. For more information, go to DeathCafe.org or call Roxane at 928-607-7369.

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.

Sunday, July 21

Tim Lovelace, a comedian and gospel musician, will perform a concert at 3 p.m. at the McIntosh County Academy Auditorium. Attendees will be admitted with one can of nonperishable food. For more information, call 912-424-5365.

Monday, July 22

GlynnDems will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church’s Miller Building, 1400 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The speaker will be Linda Bobbitt, founder of the Linda Bobbitt Educational Foundation.

Experienced Scrabblers’ Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults are welcome.

Tuesday, July 23

A Universe of Stories with KK will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Stories and songs for children will be shared.

Spanish for Kids will be held at 5 p.m. in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Students in third grade and above are welcome.

A Conversational Spanish Class will be held at 6:15 p.m. in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults and teens are welcome.

Wednesday, July 24

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.

The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.

The Island Players will stage Disney’s “Mulan Jr.” as its youth summer project. Showings will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 24, 25, 26 and 27. There will be 3:30 p.m. show July 27 and 28. All of the productions will be held at the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for students and $8 for children 12 and under.

Yoga for children with Bitsy will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Children with guardians are welcome. Participants should bring a mat or beach towel to use.

A Tenant’s Rights Workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program will cover a variety of topics concerning landlord and tenant law. It is held every Wednesday. It is free and offered by the Georgia Bar Foundation.

Music

Today

Josh Johansson and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island

Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Jerk Shak, Brunswick

Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island

Jerry Gowen, 6:30 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 6:30 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Paul Ivey, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island

DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess II, St. Simons Island

Chris Rider Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island

Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Adam and the Steves, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick

Monique Cothern, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Tie Dyed Sunset, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Sean Clark, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Friday

Tim Akins, 11:30 a.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Jaime Rowell and George Alread, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, 6 p.m., Public House at Sea Palms, St. Simons Island

Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., Willie Jewel’s Old School BBQ, Brunswick

Jeff Whitely, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien

Kellie Parr, 6 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island

Rhonda and the Relics, 6:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m, The Wharf, Jekyll Island

3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick

Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Fred McKinnon, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island

Michael Pearson, 8 p.m., MAS, St. Simons Island

Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Courson Sounds and Jaime Rowell, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Suzy and the Bird Dogs, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Island Kings, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Saturday

Chris Rider, 11:30 a.m., Salty’s at the Westin, Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Josh Nunn and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island

Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood, Jekyll Island

Island Kings, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

George Alread, 3 p.m., Salty’s, Jekyll Island

Aaron Lane, 6 p.m., Hop Soul Brewery, Brunswick

Idle Hands, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine

Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Sidetone, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Michael Pearson, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island

Brandon Wheeler, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Sidetone, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Black Sheep Blues Band with Tony Paquin, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick

Rider, 7:30 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Touch of Grey, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Michael Brown, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Bill Lukitsch, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Lyn Avenue, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Bo Fox, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Thunderbird Blues Band, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Morgan and Wagner, 9 p.m., The Study at Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick

Island Garage Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Sunday

Fred Kopp, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island

Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Josh Nunn, 1 p.m., Salty’s, Jekyll Island

Full Loaded, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Joe King, 2 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine

Brandon Wheeler, 3 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island

Josh Alves, 6 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Monday

Kellie Parr, 6 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, St. Simons Island

Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Tuesday

Jaime Renee Walker, 4:30 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island

Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Wednesday

Island Gumbo, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien

Eddie Pickett, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine

Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick

