Thursday, July 18
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host The Bard Bus, a troupe of Shakespeare performers, who will stage their version of a “Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick. Performers are young artists between the ages of 8 and 14. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. For tickets, call 912-262-6934.
The Veterans Affairs office will hold a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post 9, 4470 US Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The new director of the Carl Vinson Medical Center in Dublin will speak.
The Island Players will stage Disney’s “Mulan Jr.” as its youth summer project. Showings will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26 and 27. There will be 3:30 p.m. show at July 20, 21, 27 and 28. All of the productions will be held at the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for students and $8 for children 12 and under.
A Universe of the Stories with KK will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Stories and songs will be shared.
An English as a Second Language class will be offered at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Foreign language speakers are welcome to attend.
Friday, July 19
The Third Annual First Responders Appreciation Lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Waves building, 1965 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. First responders in uniforms or with badges will be served for free. Others may eat for $9. The event is sponsored by Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners.
The Casual Scrabblers’ Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy Scrabble are welcome.
A baby story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Parents with children up to 2 years old are welcome.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, will host a fish fry at noon at the lodge.
The Island Players will stage Disney’s “Mulan Jr.” as its youth summer project. Showings will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 19, 20, 24, 25, 26 and 27. There will be 3:30 p.m. show at July 20, 21, 27 and 28. All of the productions will be held at the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for students and $8 for children 12 and under.
Saturday, July 20
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
A Death Cafe will be hosted from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia, 1710 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Death Cafe is a group directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes. It is not an educational forum or presentation or a religious event, nor is it a grief support or counseling group. For more information, go to DeathCafe.org or call Roxane at 928-607-7369.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
Sunday, July 21
Tim Lovelace, a comedian and gospel musician, will perform a concert at 3 p.m. at the McIntosh County Academy Auditorium. Attendees will be admitted with one can of nonperishable food. For more information, call 912-424-5365.
Monday, July 22
GlynnDems will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church’s Miller Building, 1400 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The speaker will be Linda Bobbitt, founder of the Linda Bobbitt Educational Foundation.
Experienced Scrabblers’ Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults are welcome.
Tuesday, July 23
A Universe of Stories with KK will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Stories and songs for children will be shared.
Spanish for Kids will be held at 5 p.m. in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Students in third grade and above are welcome.
A Conversational Spanish Class will be held at 6:15 p.m. in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults and teens are welcome.
Wednesday, July 24
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday through August. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
The Island Players will stage Disney’s “Mulan Jr.” as its youth summer project. Showings will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 24, 25, 26 and 27. There will be 3:30 p.m. show July 27 and 28. All of the productions will be held at the Casino Theatre, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for students and $8 for children 12 and under.
Yoga for children with Bitsy will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Children with guardians are welcome. Participants should bring a mat or beach towel to use.
A Tenant’s Rights Workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program will cover a variety of topics concerning landlord and tenant law. It is held every Wednesday. It is free and offered by the Georgia Bar Foundation.
Music
Today
Josh Johansson and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jacks, Jekyll Island
Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Jerk Shak, Brunswick
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 6:30 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 6:30 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Paul Ivey, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island
DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess II, St. Simons Island
Chris Rider Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Adam and the Steves, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Monique Cothern, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Sean Clark, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday
Tim Akins, 11:30 a.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Jaime Rowell and George Alread, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, 6 p.m., Public House at Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., Willie Jewel’s Old School BBQ, Brunswick
Jeff Whitely, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien
Kellie Parr, 6 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island
Rhonda and the Relics, 6:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m, The Wharf, Jekyll Island
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Fred McKinnon, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Michael Pearson, 8 p.m., MAS, St. Simons Island
Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Courson Sounds and Jaime Rowell, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Suzy and the Bird Dogs, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Island Kings, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Saturday
Chris Rider, 11:30 a.m., Salty’s at the Westin, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Josh Nunn and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood, Jekyll Island
Island Kings, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
George Alread, 3 p.m., Salty’s, Jekyll Island
Aaron Lane, 6 p.m., Hop Soul Brewery, Brunswick
Idle Hands, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Sidetone, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Michael Pearson, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Brandon Wheeler, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Sidetone, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Black Sheep Blues Band with Tony Paquin, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Rider, 7:30 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Touch of Grey, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Michael Brown, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Bill Lukitsch, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Lyn Avenue, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Bo Fox, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Thunderbird Blues Band, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Morgan and Wagner, 9 p.m., The Study at Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Island Garage Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Fred Kopp, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Josh Nunn, 1 p.m., Salty’s, Jekyll Island
Full Loaded, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Joe King, 2 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Brandon Wheeler, 3 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Josh Alves, 6 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Monday
Kellie Parr, 6 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, St. Simons Island
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Jaime Renee Walker, 4:30 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Wednesday
Island Gumbo, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien
Eddie Pickett, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick