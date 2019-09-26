Today
The Gram Parsons Guitar Pull and Tribute Festival will be held from Sept. 26 to 28 at the Okefenokee Fairgrounds in Waycross. A number of local bands and musicians will perform. For a full lineup, visit the festival’s Facebook page.
The Jekyll Squares will start square dancing lessons at 7 p.m. at College Place United Methodist Church, 2890 Altama Ave., Brunswick. Participants get the lesson for free. For more information, email donheins@msn.com.
Friday, Sept. 27
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
The Golden Isle Chapter 887 of the AARP will meet at noon at the Golden Corral Restaurant, 114 Golden Isle Plaza, Brunswick. The speaker will be Gregory Pruce of The Fidelity Insurance Co.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will present Hot Strings and Flying Feet, a percussive and dance ensemble, at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Advance tickets are $15 for adult members and $10 for seniors. It is $20 for adult nonmembers and $15 for seniors. Prices increase by $5 the day of the event. Students are always admitted for $5. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Saturday, Sept. 28
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The seventh annual Hats and Sundresses on the Grounds, hosted by Ann King, will be held at 11:30 a.m. at 206 Anchor Drive Brunswick. The them will be “Beating the Odds,” a kickoff to October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Tickets are $30. For more information, call 912-230-0706.
The Battle of the Badges will be held at 5 p.m. at Glover Field at Mallery Park on St. Simons Island. The Glynn County police and fire departments will square off for two baseball games. The gates open at 4 p.m. The cost is $5 and will go to fund their outreach programs.
The Audubon Society will host a field trip to the Altama Plantation Wildlife Management Area from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information about the trip and what to bring, call Bob Sattlemeyer at 404-217-7082.
Sunday, Sept. 29
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the St. Simons Island Public Library will host genealogical lecturer and instructor C. Ann Staley will present, “Organizing, Analyzing, and Sharing Your Genealogy.” It will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. in room 108 at the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free and open to all.
Island to Island, a benefit for the Bahamas, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on the St. Simons Island lighthouse lawn. The Sensational Sounds of Motown will perform, along with local favs Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns (at 4 p.m.) and the Island Kings (at 6 p.m.). Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Food, provided by area restaurants, and beverages will also be available. The cost is $15 per adult. Children under 12 will be admitted for free. All proceeds will benefit the relief efforts.
Ashantilly Center, 1712 Bond Road, Darien, will hold a book-singing and reception for author Buddy Sullivan at 3 p.m. at the center. He’s debuting four new books that cover various historical topics. The public is invited. For more information, visit ashantillycenter.org.
Cinema for a Cause, a charity even benefitting local causes, will be held throughout the day at the Brunswick and St. Simons Island Georgia Theatre Co. locations. The proceeds from the day’s sales will benefit No Kill Glynn County and Morningstar Children and Family Services, as well as Variety of Georgia.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present its film series, “Arctic,” a Icelandic/Danish movie, It will be screened at 7 p.m. at the Casino Theater on St. Simons Island. It will be shown in English with Danish subtitles. It is rated PG-13. A $3 donation is requested.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
Music
Today
Lee O’Neal, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shak, Jekyll Island
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Mike Pearson, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Chris Rider Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Monique Cothern and Free Soul, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Bo Fox, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams and Friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday
Tim Akins, 11:30 a.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island
George Alread, 11:30 a.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Rider Duo, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Lauren Marie Band, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Brett Browning, 3 p.m., Sunrise Grille, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider, 3 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Jef Whitley, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
The Bluff 5 Band, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Complicated Pans, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Midlife Chryslers, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Phil King and Randy Reynolds, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Island Kings, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Josh Nunn, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Brett Browning, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Idle Hands, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Lost Southern Boys, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Saturday
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
Laure Marie, 1 p.m.Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Michael Brown, 1 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider Band, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s Jekyll Island
Along for the Ride, 7 p.m., Village Creek Landing, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Rider Trio, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Thunderbird, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
The Vibe, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Black Sheep Blues Band, 9 p.m., Side Pokkets, Brunswick
Morgan and Wagner, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Sunday
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Annie Akins, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Michael Brown, 1 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Michaele Hannemann, 1 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Josh Alves, 5 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island
Morgan and Wagner, 5 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Chris Rider Band, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligans, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m.., Palm Coast, Brunswick
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Wednesday
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Island Gumbo, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Jam and Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island