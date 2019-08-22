Today
A Composition Inspired by the Hymns of Sidney Lanier: An Art Exhibit Meet and Greet with Kenneth Carroll will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will hold a book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 22; from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23; and from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 24. A bag sale will be held from 12:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24.
English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Friday, Aug. 23
The Casual Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy Scrabble are welcome.
The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will hold a book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23; and from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 24. A bag sale will be held from 12:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24.
Saturday, Aug. 24
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will hold a book sale from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 24. A bag sale will be held from 12:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the library.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will present “Sordid Lives” by Del Shores at at 8 p.m. Aug. 24 and a 3 p.m. show Aug. 25. The cost is $25 per person. For reservations, call 912-280-0023 or visit www.soglogallery.com.
The American Legion in Brunswick, 4470 U.S. Hwy 17 N, Brunswick, holds weekly bingo games with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday at the post. The first game begins at 6:35 p.m. and all games cost $11. The jackpot is $800. Snacks are available. For more information, call 912-437-6415.
Monday, Aug. 26
The Experienced Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults are welcome.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Lunchtime yoga will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Participants should bring their yoga mat.
Spanish for Kids will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
A Conversational Spanish class will be held at 6:15 p.m in meeting room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults and teens are invited.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
A tenant’s rights workshop will be held at 10 a.m. until noon in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program is free and will discuss a variety of topics. It is hosted by the Georgia Bar Foundation.
The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will meet at noon at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The speaker will be U.S. Representative Buddy Carter. The luncheon buffet cost is $16 per person. To make reservations, contact Belinda Wells at 912-223-5542 or email bgcwells@comcast.net or contact Gussie Gammon at 912-506-7585 or gussiegammon@gmail.com. Reservations for the event are due by Aug. 23.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Mid-week yoga will be held at 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Attendees should bring a mat.
English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
Music
Today
Josh Alves, 5:30 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island
Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Jerk Shack, Brunswick
Will Gore, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Suzy and the Bird Dogs, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
Monique Cothern, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Baby Backbeat, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday
Tim Akins, 11:30 a.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Josh McGowan and Jaime Rowel, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Kellie Parr, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar, Crescent
Josh McGowan and Jamie Rowell, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Thunderbird Blues Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Letters to Abigail, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Rare Creatures, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Traveling Riverside Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Saturday
Owen Plant, 11:30 a.m., Salty’s at the Westin, Jekyll Island
Tim Akin, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
Laura Marie, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Rider, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Roy Watson, 6 p.m., Hop Soul Brewery, Brunswick
Blacksheep Blues Band, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Thunderbirds, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Zachry’s Seafood, Brunswick
Annie Akins, 7 p.m., MAS, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Island Kings, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Free Soul, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Touch of Grey, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Joel Dasilva, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Sunday
Richard Dappa Smith, 1 p.m., Salty’s at the Westin, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Matt Walsh Trio, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Chris Rider Band, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Josh Johansson and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Wednesday
Josh Johansson and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Skipper’s, Darien
Island Gumbo, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island