Today

A Composition Inspired by the Hymns of Sidney Lanier: An Art Exhibit Meet and Greet with Kenneth Carroll will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.

The Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will hold a book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 22; from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23; and from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 24. A bag sale will be held from 12:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 24.

English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.

Friday, Aug. 23

The Casual Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy Scrabble are welcome.

Saturday, Aug. 24

The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.

The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will present “Sordid Lives” by Del Shores at at 8 p.m. Aug. 24 and a 3 p.m. show Aug. 25. The cost is $25 per person. For reservations, call 912-280-0023 or visit www.soglogallery.com.

The American Legion in Brunswick, 4470 U.S. Hwy 17 N, Brunswick, holds weekly bingo games with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday at the post. The first game begins at 6:35 p.m. and all games cost $11. The jackpot is $800. Snacks are available. For more information, call 912-437-6415.

Monday, Aug. 26

The Experienced Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults are welcome.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Lunchtime yoga will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Participants should bring their yoga mat.

Spanish for Kids will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.

A Conversational Spanish class will be held at 6:15 p.m in meeting room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults and teens are invited.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

A tenant’s rights workshop will be held at 10 a.m. until noon in room 2 of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The program is free and will discuss a variety of topics. It is hosted by the Georgia Bar Foundation.

The Coastal Republican Women’s Club will meet at noon at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The speaker will be U.S. Representative Buddy Carter. The luncheon buffet cost is $16 per person. To make reservations, contact Belinda Wells at 912-223-5542 or email bgcwells@comcast.net or contact Gussie Gammon at 912-506-7585 or gussiegammon@gmail.com. Reservations for the event are due by Aug. 23.

The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.

Mid-week yoga will be held at 3 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Attendees should bring a mat.

English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.

Music

Today

Josh Alves, 5:30 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island

Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Jerk Shack, Brunswick

Will Gore, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island

WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick

Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Suzy and the Bird Dogs, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island

Monique Cothern, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Tony Adams, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Baby Backbeat, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Friday

Tim Akins, 11:30 a.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island

Josh McGowan and Jaime Rowel, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Kellie Parr, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar, Crescent

Josh McGowan and Jamie Rowell, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick

Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Thunderbird Blues Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Letters to Abigail, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Tie Dyed Sunset, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Rare Creatures, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Traveling Riverside Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Saturday

Owen Plant, 11:30 a.m., Salty’s at the Westin, Jekyll Island

Tim Akin, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island

Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island

Laura Marie, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Rider, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Roy Watson, 6 p.m., Hop Soul Brewery, Brunswick

Blacksheep Blues Band, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine

Thunderbirds, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick

Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Zachry’s Seafood, Brunswick

Annie Akins, 7 p.m., MAS, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Island Kings, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Free Soul, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Touch of Grey, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Joel Dasilva, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Sunday

Richard Dappa Smith, 1 p.m., Salty’s at the Westin, Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Matt Walsh Trio, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick

Chris Rider Band, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Josh Johansson and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Monday

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick

Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Tuesday

Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Wednesday

Josh Johansson and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Skipper’s, Darien

Island Gumbo, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick

Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

