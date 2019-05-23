Today
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host an opening for Motte Thomas’ new show, “Lyrical Abstraction,” from 6 to 8 p.m. at the gallery. The show will feature a number of new works from the Brunswick-based painter. It will be on display through July 2.
Friday, May 24
The Golden Isles Chapter of the AARP will hold its regular meeting at noon with lunch taking place at 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral Restaurant, 114 Golden Isles Plaza, Brunswick.
Saturday, May 25
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The St. Marys Railroad will host a Circus Train at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults; $14 for kids 12 and under. Kids 2 and under ride free on laps. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stmarysrailroad.com.
The Golden Isles Track Club will host a Sand and Sea Fun Run beginning at 8 a.m. at Massengale Park on St. Simons Island. The route will include the beach. Light refreshments will be served after in picnic area of the park. For more information, call 912-577-7173.
SoGlo Gallery/the Brunswick Actors’ Theatre will host “Mark Twain and Samuel Clemons, Tonight!,” a stage show performed by Kurt Sutton at 8 p.m. at the theater, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The cost is $20 per person.
Sunday, May 26
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Sounds by the Sea at 7 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The performers will be Motown and More with the Sam Rodriguez Band. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children and those 6 and under will be admitted for free. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Monday, May 27
Taps at Twilight, presented by the St. Simons Island Rotary Club, will be held at 6:45 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Music will be provided by the Golden Isles Community Concert Band, followed by the National Anthem led by vocalist Terry Clayton. The Memorial Day address will be given by Lt. Col. Kenneth M. Dwyer, Commander, U.S. Garrison Hunter Army Airfield.
Tuesday, May 28
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in the theater at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. The program will feature Mary Kay Andrews, author of “Sunset Beach.” It is free for members and $10 for non-members. To reserve a space, visit iltguildssi.org/events.
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will meet at 7 p.m. at the Golden Corral in Brunswick.
Wednesday, May 29
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “The Bookshop” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. It is rated PG. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, May 30
The Coastal Georgia Alumnae Association of Alpha Delta Pi will hold its founder’s day luncheon at noon at The Retreat Clubhouse on St. Simons Island. It is open to all local members of the social sorority. The lunch is $25 and may be reserved by purchasing a seat. To do so, send a message to email_cfjssi@comcast.net or call 912-638-3430.
Friday, May 31
The Georgia Sea Island Festival will host a Taste of Gullah from 6 to 9 p.m. at the historic Harrington School, 291 Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. Authentic and modern Gullah food will be served. The cost is $25 and all proceeds support the Historic Harrington School Cultural Center. Tickets may be purchased at eventbrite.org or ssiheritagecoalition.org.
Sapelo Island National Research Reserve will host Doug Samson, SINEER manager, at 1 p.m. at the visitor’s center for an informational talk about titled “the Science of Tropical Cyclones on the Georgia Coast.” For directions or more information, call the center at 912-437-3224.
Saturday, June 1
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Hofwyl-Broadfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will hold its Young Ranger program from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. It is for ages 6 to 12 and will include a number of activities to teach students about the plantation and heritage. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6 to 17. For more information, call Bill Giles at 912-264-7333.
The 42nd annual Georgia Sea Island Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. The event celebrates African American music traditions, crafts and food. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. It is free.
Sunday, June 2
Rhythm on the River, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. Micahlan Boney, singer and multi-instrument musician, will perform. The concert series is free and will continue through the fall. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy.
The Jekyll Arts Association will hold an opening for Julia Chandler Lawing and Linda Lanter from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Lawing will exhibit paintings with Lanter sharing woven baskets. The exhibit will be on display through June.
Thursday
Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Peacock Mustard, 6 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island
The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shack, Brunswick
Chris Rider Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island
Mike Johnson, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Owen Plant, 7 p.m., Wake Up Coffee, St. Simons Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Bo Fox, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
The Vagabonds, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island
Karaoke with TIna, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday
Stan Ray, noon, The Holiday Inn Resort, Jekyll Island
Noah Cothern, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Brent Browning, 3 p.m., Sunset Grill, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 4 p.m., Jekyll Club Beach Pavillion, Jekyll Island
Jamie Renne Walker, 4 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island
Bone Daddy’s, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Ashley Williams, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grilll, Darien
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Noah Cothern and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Bone Daddy’s, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Chris Rider Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Dexter Jones, 9 p.m., 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Coco and His Nillaz, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tonic Blue, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Idle Hands, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Saturday
Jeff Allyn Szwast, 11:30 p.m., Salty’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
The Riders, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island
The Island Kings, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Chris Rider, 3 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island
Brent Browning, 3 p.m., Sunrise Grill, Jekyll Island
Bone Daddy’s, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Fred Kopp, 6 p.m., Hops Soul Brewery, Brunswick
Levi Moore, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien
Tie Dyed Sunset, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Thunderbirds, 7 p.m., Moondgooy’s, Brunswick
Squirt Gun, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Free Spirit Orchestra, 7 p.m., Sapelo Crow, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Altama River Park, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
DeFunk, 8 p.m., Mullet Band, St. Simons Island
Pinebox Dwellers, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Adam and Steve’s, 8 p..m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Suzy and the Birddogs, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Chris Rider, 1 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Fred Kopp, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Fully Loaded, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Free Spirit Orchestra, 2 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien
Michael Brown, 4 p.m., Holiday Inn, Jekyll Island
Crawford Perkins and and Dan Vashaw, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Noah Cothern and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Monday
The Island Kings, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Michaele Hanneman, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Wednesday
2nd St. Jam with Mark Douglas, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island