Today

SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host an opening for Motte Thomas’ new show, “Lyrical Abstraction,” from 6 to 8 p.m. at the gallery. The show will feature a number of new works from the Brunswick-based painter. It will be on display through July 2.

Friday, May 24

The Golden Isles Chapter of the AARP will hold its regular meeting at noon with lunch taking place at 11:30 a.m. at the Golden Corral Restaurant, 114 Golden Isles Plaza, Brunswick.

Saturday, May 25

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.

The St. Marys Railroad will host a Circus Train at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults; $14 for kids 12 and under. Kids 2 and under ride free on laps. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stmarysrailroad.com.

The Golden Isles Track Club will host a Sand and Sea Fun Run beginning at 8 a.m. at Massengale Park on St. Simons Island. The route will include the beach. Light refreshments will be served after in picnic area of the park. For more information, call 912-577-7173.

SoGlo Gallery/the Brunswick Actors’ Theatre will host “Mark Twain and Samuel Clemons, Tonight!,” a stage show performed by Kurt Sutton at 8 p.m. at the theater, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The cost is $20 per person.

Sunday, May 26

Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host Sounds by the Sea at 7 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The performers will be Motown and More with the Sam Rodriguez Band. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children and those 6 and under will be admitted for free. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.

SoGlo Gallery/the Brunswick Actors’ Theatre will host “Mark Twain and Samuel Clemons, Tonight!,” a stage show performed by Kurt Sutton at 8 p.m. at the theater, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The cost is $20 per person.

Monday, May 27

Taps at Twilight, presented by the St. Simons Island Rotary Club, will be held at 6:45 p.m. at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. Music will be provided by the Golden Isles Community Concert Band, followed by the National Anthem led by vocalist Terry Clayton. The Memorial Day address will be given by Lt. Col. Kenneth M. Dwyer, Commander, U.S. Garrison Hunter Army Airfield.

Tuesday, May 28

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in the theater at the St. Simons Island Casino theater. The program will feature Mary Kay Andrews, author of “Sunset Beach.” It is free for members and $10 for non-members. To reserve a space, visit iltguildssi.org/events.

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will meet at 7 p.m. at the Golden Corral in Brunswick.

Wednesday, May 29

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “The Bookshop” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. It is rated PG. A $3 donation is requested.

Thursday, May 30

The Coastal Georgia Alumnae Association of Alpha Delta Pi will hold its founder’s day luncheon at noon at The Retreat Clubhouse on St. Simons Island. It is open to all local members of the social sorority. The lunch is $25 and may be reserved by purchasing a seat. To do so, send a message to email_cfjssi@comcast.net or call 912-638-3430.

Friday, May 31

The Georgia Sea Island Festival will host a Taste of Gullah from 6 to 9 p.m. at the historic Harrington School, 291 Harrington Road, St. Simons Island. Authentic and modern Gullah food will be served. The cost is $25 and all proceeds support the Historic Harrington School Cultural Center. Tickets may be purchased at eventbrite.org or ssiheritagecoalition.org.

Sapelo Island National Research Reserve will host Doug Samson, SINEER manager, at 1 p.m. at the visitor’s center for an informational talk about titled “the Science of Tropical Cyclones on the Georgia Coast.” For directions or more information, call the center at 912-437-3224.

Saturday, June 1

The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.

Hofwyl-Broadfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will hold its Young Ranger program from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. It is for ages 6 to 12 and will include a number of activities to teach students about the plantation and heritage. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6 to 17. For more information, call Bill Giles at 912-264-7333.

The 42nd annual Georgia Sea Island Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. The event celebrates African American music traditions, crafts and food. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. It is free.

Sunday, June 2

Rhythm on the River, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. Micahlan Boney, singer and multi-instrument musician, will perform. The concert series is free and will continue through the fall. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy.

The Jekyll Arts Association will hold an opening for Julia Chandler Lawing and Linda Lanter from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Lawing will exhibit paintings with Lanter sharing woven baskets. The exhibit will be on display through June.

Thursday

Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Peacock Mustard, 6 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island

The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shack, Brunswick

Chris Rider Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island

Mike Johnson, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island

Owen Plant, 7 p.m., Wake Up Coffee, St. Simons Island

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island

Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Bo Fox, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

The Vagabonds, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island

Karaoke with TIna, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Friday

Stan Ray, noon, The Holiday Inn Resort, Jekyll Island

Noah Cothern, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Brent Browning, 3 p.m., Sunset Grill, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, 4 p.m., Jekyll Club Beach Pavillion, Jekyll Island

Jamie Renne Walker, 4 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island

Bone Daddy’s, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Ashley Williams, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grilll, Darien

3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick

Noah Cothern and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Bone Daddy’s, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick

Chris Rider Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Dexter Jones, 9 p.m., 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Coco and His Nillaz, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Tonic Blue, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick

Idle Hands, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Saturday

Jeff Allyn Szwast, 11:30 p.m., Salty’s, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island

The Riders, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island

The Island Kings, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island

Chris Rider, 3 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island

Brent Browning, 3 p.m., Sunrise Grill, Jekyll Island

Bone Daddy’s, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Fred Kopp, 6 p.m., Hops Soul Brewery, Brunswick

Levi Moore, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien

Tie Dyed Sunset, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Thunderbirds, 7 p.m., Moondgooy’s, Brunswick

Squirt Gun, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick

Free Spirit Orchestra, 7 p.m., Sapelo Crow, St. Simons Island

3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Altama River Park, Brunswick

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

DeFunk, 8 p.m., Mullet Band, St. Simons Island

Pinebox Dwellers, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Adam and Steve’s, 8 p..m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick

Suzy and the Birddogs, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Sunday

Chris Rider, 1 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island

Fred Kopp, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island

Fully Loaded, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Free Spirit Orchestra, 2 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island

Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien

Michael Brown, 4 p.m., Holiday Inn, Jekyll Island

Crawford Perkins and and Dan Vashaw, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Noah Cothern and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Monday

The Island Kings, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick

Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Tuesday

Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Michaele Hanneman, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Wednesday

2nd St. Jam with Mark Douglas, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick

Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

