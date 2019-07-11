Today

The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.

“Life on Mars,” a play, will be held at 10:30 a.m. the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Actors from the Brunswick High School’s Acting Guild will present the program.

English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Foreign language speakers who would like to learn conversational English are welcome.

Friday, July 12

The Casual Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Those interested in playing Scrabble are welcome.

Saturday, July 13

“Mars Needs Moms,” a movie, will be screened at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.

Sunday, July 14

The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host A Little Light Music at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The Funk Brotherhood of Athens will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.

Monday, July 15

St. Marys’ Little Theatre will host auditions for an Evening with Stars from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. For more information, call 912-729-1103.

The Glynn County Republican Party will host an education social featuring Constitutional officers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the River Room of Coastal Kitchen on St. Simons Island. Each will have a few minutes to speak.

The Experienced Scrabblers Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy Scrabble are welcome.

Tuesday, July 16

The Glynn Academy Class of 1953 will hold its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to attend.

The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a summer reading program called Interstellar Water at 10:30 a.m. at the library. Children will imagine exploring other worlds in search of water.

Spanish for Kids will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The group meets in room 2 every Tuesday. Students in third grade and above are welcome.

A Conversational Spanish Class will be held at 6:15 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It meets in room 2. Adults and teens are welcome.

Hattie’s Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. This month’s book is “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah.

Music

Today

Tim Akins, 5 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island

Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Jerk Shak, Brunswick

Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island

WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

MidLife Chryslers, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island

Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Monique Cothren, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Baby Backbeat, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Friday

Tim Akins, 11:30 a.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island

Chris Rider Band, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Tracie Mattox, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien

Bluff 5 Band, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine

Michaele and the Ambiguous, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

The Island Kings, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Thunderbird Blues Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Coco and his Nillaz, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

CP and the Shockers, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, St. Simons Island

Drake Freeman, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Tonic Blue, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Touch of Grey, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 8:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

3 Day Weekend, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Annie Akins, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick

Young Americans, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Saturday

George Alread, 11:30 a.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island

Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island

Island Kings, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island

Touch of Grey, 6:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick

Bluff 5 Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick

Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick

Letters to Abigail, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Michael Pearson, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island

Beau and the Burners, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Cops and Robbers, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Troy Nahumko and the Little Mike and the Tornados, 8:45 p.m., the Blue Door, Brunswick

Squirt Gun, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Young Americans, 10:30 p.m., Murphy’s Tavern, St. Simons Island

Sunday

Owen Plant, 1 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island

Black Jacks, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Morgan and Wagner, 5 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Josh Alves, 6 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Monday

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick

Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Tuesday

Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Wednesday

Paul Ivy, 6 p.m., St. Andrews Beach, Jekyll Island

Island Gumbo, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Roy Gentry 7 p.m., Toucna’s, Brunswick

Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

2nd Street Jam, 8 p.m., the Blue Door, Brunswick

