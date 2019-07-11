Today
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to come and socialize.
“Life on Mars,” a play, will be held at 10:30 a.m. the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Actors from the Brunswick High School’s Acting Guild will present the program.
English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Foreign language speakers who would like to learn conversational English are welcome.
Friday, July 12
The Casual Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Those interested in playing Scrabble are welcome.
Saturday, July 13
“Mars Needs Moms,” a movie, will be screened at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino.
Sunday, July 14
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host A Little Light Music at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The Funk Brotherhood of Athens will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Monday, July 15
St. Marys’ Little Theatre will host auditions for an Evening with Stars from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. For more information, call 912-729-1103.
The Glynn County Republican Party will host an education social featuring Constitutional officers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the River Room of Coastal Kitchen on St. Simons Island. Each will have a few minutes to speak.
The Experienced Scrabblers Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Adults who enjoy Scrabble are welcome.
Tuesday, July 16
The Glynn Academy Class of 1953 will hold its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. at Old Times Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. All members of the class are encouraged to attend.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host a summer reading program called Interstellar Water at 10:30 a.m. at the library. Children will imagine exploring other worlds in search of water.
Spanish for Kids will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The group meets in room 2 every Tuesday. Students in third grade and above are welcome.
A Conversational Spanish Class will be held at 6:15 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It meets in room 2. Adults and teens are welcome.
Hattie’s Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. This month’s book is “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah.
Music
Today
Tim Akins, 5 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Jerk Shak, Brunswick
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
MidLife Chryslers, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Monique Cothren, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Baby Backbeat, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday
Tim Akins, 11:30 a.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Chris Rider Band, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tracie Mattox, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien
Bluff 5 Band, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Michaele and the Ambiguous, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
The Island Kings, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Thunderbird Blues Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Coco and his Nillaz, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
CP and the Shockers, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, St. Simons Island
Drake Freeman, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tonic Blue, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Touch of Grey, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 8:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Annie Akins, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Young Americans, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Saturday
George Alread, 11:30 a.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
Island Kings, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Touch of Grey, 6:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Bluff 5 Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Letters to Abigail, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Michael Pearson, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Beau and the Burners, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Cops and Robbers, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Troy Nahumko and the Little Mike and the Tornados, 8:45 p.m., the Blue Door, Brunswick
Squirt Gun, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Young Americans, 10:30 p.m., Murphy’s Tavern, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Owen Plant, 1 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Black Jacks, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Morgan and Wagner, 5 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Josh Alves, 6 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Wednesday
Paul Ivy, 6 p.m., St. Andrews Beach, Jekyll Island
Island Gumbo, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry 7 p.m., Toucna’s, Brunswick
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
2nd Street Jam, 8 p.m., the Blue Door, Brunswick