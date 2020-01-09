Today
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host its Youth Contest Awards Night at 7 p.m. at Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Golden Corral in Brunswick.
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for artist Leigh Kirkland from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the center. For more information, visit glynnvisualarts.org.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will celebrate its 30th year in Glynn County from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A lunch will follow at Reid’s Apothecary.
Friday, Jan. 10
The Woodbine Opry, 205 Camden Ave, Woodbine, meets every week on Friday with gospel and bluegrass music. On Saturday, there will be gospel and country music plus dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. They may be reached at 912-673-9609.
The Institute for Executive Women will host its Women’s Power Breakfast from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. The cost is $25. For questions, email info@instituteexecutivewomen.com or call 770-883-1117.
The Island Players will stage “Drop Dead,” a comedy and murder mystery, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 to 11. It will be staged at 3 p.m. Jan. 12. All shows will be in the Casino theater, 530 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Adult tickets are $25; military personnel pay $15; and admission is $10 for students. For more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com.
Saturday, Jan. 11
The SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host an encore performance of “And the Winner Is,” a comedy by Mitch Albom, at 8 p.m. at 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick. There will also be a matinée at 3 p.m. Jan. 12. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information, visit www.soglogallery.com.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host stories and crafts at 10:30 a.m. The event is held the second Saturday of each month.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Abbott Institute Unity in Diversity Luncheon will be held at noon at the Jerk Shack, 5719 Altama Ave., Brunswick. In observance of the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the topic will be “A Legacy of Service.” The guest speaker will be the Rev. Paul McKenzie.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino. The session will feature Claire Cook who will present a program titled, “Never Too Late: New Year Reinvention” workshop. To reserve a space, visit litguildssi.org.
Sunday, Jan. 12
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the St. Simons Public Library will host genealogy expert Melody Porter, who will present “Census First,” an explanation of how to use the federal census for genealogical research. It will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino, 550 Beachview Drive. It is free and open to the public.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will hold a celebration marking 30 years of programs and events for the community. It will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. It will include music by Backbeat Boulevard, a lowcountry boil and cash bar. Tickets are $40 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Packages are also available. For more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Music
Today
Josh Johansson and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Jeff Williams Band, 6 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Chris Rider, 6 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island
Jeff Williams Blues Band, 6 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Tony Adams, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island
Jeff Whitley, 6 p.m., Darien Sports Lounge, Darien
Jerry Gowen, 6 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Traveling Riverside Band, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
Tie Dyed Sunset, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Sidetone, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Phil King and Don Bledsoe, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Trae Pierce, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Will Gore, 8 p.m., Bubba Garcias, St. Simons Island
Tonic Blue, 8 p.m., Mas Lounge, St. Simons Island
Michael Hulett, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Kellie and the Kriz-O-Matics, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Trae Pierce, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Saturday
Tim Akins, noon, Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Carl Teston, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
Josh Nunn and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Rider Trio, 8 p.m., Mas Lounge, St. Simons Island
The Rightly So, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Island Kings, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Owen Plant, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
3 Day Weekend, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Young Americans, 10:30 p.m., Murphy’s Tavern, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Tim Akins, 11 a.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider, noon, Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Joe King, 1 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Monday
Donnie Nunn, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick