Today
The second annual Trunk or Treat event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. along Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick. Churches, businesses and nonprofits will join in to give children a fun and safe Halloween experience. There will be door prizes, hayrides, music and a costume parade. For more information, contact Melody Wilkes at 912-265-4150.
Friday, Nov. 1
The Institute for Executive Women will host a breakfast at 8:15 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club. For more information, email Catherine Blake at info@instituteexecutivewomen.com.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its First Friday luncheon from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick. Rachael Thompson, executive director of the Glynn Environmental Coalition will share an in-depth history of the industrial activities that took place at the LCP Chemicals Superfund Site. For more information on the site visit www.glynnenvironmental.org/lcp-chemical-superfund-site.
Saturday, Nov. 2
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. There is a $5 suggested donation for visits.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Bindi Show: Comedy Canines Music will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 and at 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Marsh Studio, 1258 Blue Heron Lane, Darien. The cost is $16 for adults and $10 for children. For reservations, email majette@darientel.net or visit www.themarshstuido.com.
The Darien Fall Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Broadstreet and the surrounding areas on Nov. 2 and 3. Artists and food vendors will be set up at the location, along with entertainment.
Sunday, Nov. 3
The Jekyll Arts Association will host an opening for a new exhibit, which will showcase the work of the Coastal Photographer’s Guild and the Jekyll Island Cottage Weavers. The reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. It will be open for viewing from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. It is free.
Riley’s Soles for Souls, a nonprofit created by local student Riley Letson, will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. Bands 3 Day Weekend, Squirt Gun and Idle Hands will perform. There will also be food trucks and giveaways. Admission is $5 or one pair of shoes of any size.
The Glynn County Republican Party will host its second annual Fish Fry Fundraiser and Family Event from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bennie’s Red Barn on St. Simons Island. The keynote speaker will be Congressman Buddy Carter. There will be live music and a cash bar. A variety of candidates will also make appearances. The cost is $40 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available at Glynngop.org. For more information, email glynngagop@gmail.com.
Thursday
Lee O’Neal, 4:30 p.m., Sunrise Grille, Jekyll Island
The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shak, Brunswick
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo at The King and Prince, St. Simons Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
DeFunk, 7 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Suzy & the Bird Dogs, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Lanny, Pete & Joey from Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Monique Cothern/Free Soul, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Bo Fox, 8 p.m., Village Inn & Pub, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Karaok, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
The Pine Box Dwellers, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Tony Adams and Friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Young Americans, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Friday
Josh Nunn, 11 a.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
DJ Clovis, 5 p.m., Island Jerk, Brunswick
Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., Willie Jewels, Brunswick
Tony Adams, 6 p.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Annie Akins, 6 p.m., The Boom Boom Room, Brunswick
Lauren Marie, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
Robby & Felix, 6:30 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Young Americans, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Traveling Riverside, 7 p.m., Zachry’s Seafood, Brunswick
Midlife Chryslers, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick
Thunderbird Blues Band, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
The Vibe, 8 p.m., Mas Lounge, St. Simons Island Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island
Brent Browning, 8:30pm Village Inn & Pub, St. Simons Island
Squirt Gun, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Saturday
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Company, Jekyll Island
Brent Browning, 3 p.m., Sunrise Grille, Jekyll Island
Clam Jam, 6 p.m., Village Creek Landing, St. Simons Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
A Tribute to Glen Campbell by Jeff Dayton, 7:30 p.m., Glynn Academy, Brunswick
Adam and the Steves, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Harper & the Midwest Kind, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Sons-n-Britches, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island
Brent Browning, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
The Island Kings, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Young Americans, 10:30 p.m. Murphy’s Tavern, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Tanner Strickland, noon, Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Jamie Renee Walker, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess, Brunswick
Kellie Parr, 1 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien
Josh Alves, 5 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke , 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligans, Brunswick
Open Mic Hosted by Anthony Stubelek, 8 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Karaoke with Shawn and Misty McGee, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Wednesday
Jam and Open Mic Night with Mark Douglas, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island