Today
The Glynn Academy Players will stage RENT at 7:30 p.m. in the school auditorium, 1001 Mansfield St., Brunswick. It will be performed nightly through Saturday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. They may be purchased at www.gaplayers.com.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, an event to raise awareness of domestic violence, will offer male participants a chance to walk a mile around the campus while wearing high heels. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with the walk starting at 10 a.m. outside of the Miriam and Hugh Nunnally Health and Science Building on the day of the event. Early registration for teams and individuals is now open at www.EventBright.com by searching for “Walk A Mile.”
The Brunswick High School Theatre Co. will present “All in the Timing” at 7 p.m. through Friday at the school’s auditorium. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at 6:30 p.m. at the door.
A free screening of “St. Simons: Surviving Success,” a documentary about preserving the island’s charm amid challenges, will be held at 1 p.m. at Island Cinemas, 44 Cinema Lane, St. Simons Island. Seating is on a first come basis. For more information, please visit Facebook.com/SSIsurvivingsuccess.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author Series featuring J. Doug Parker and “A Kilher Plan: Behind the Crime Scene Tape” at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. It is free for guild members and $10 for nonmembers. To make a reservation, visit litguildssi.org/events.
Friday, Oct. 25
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will host its Ghosts and Legends walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the historic site. The cost is $15. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
The Macabre Tales of Jekyll Island, a lantern ghost tour, will be held at 7 p.m. at the Mosaic, the Jekyll Island Museum. The cost is $20 for adults and $7 for children ages 7-15. Children under 6 will be admitted for free. It is a walking tour. For tickets, call 912-635-4036.
The AARP Golden Isle Chapter 887 will meet at 12 noon at the Golden Corral Restaurant, 114 Golden Isle Plaza, Brunswick. There will not be a speaker this month.
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will host a speaker session with Veda Brooks at 2 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick.
The St. Marys Haunted History Tour will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. in the downtown area. Eight locations will be visited with costumed actors sharing stories. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 on the day of the event. For more information, call 912-882-7350.
Saturday, Oct. 26
The Marty Lyons Foundation will host Bash at the Beach at 4 p.m. with Sam’s Drive In Band followed by Idle Hands 4 p.m. in the historic district. There will be all-you-can- eat pulled pork, raffles and an auction. Admission is $25 and will benefit children with chronic diseases.
The Macabre Tales of Jekyll Island, a lantern ghost tour, will be held at 7 p.m. at the Mosaic, the Jekyll Island Museum. The cost is $20 for adults and $7 for children ages 7-15. Children under 6 will be admitted for free. It is a walking tour. For tickets, call 912-635-4036.
The Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will take a field trip to Cannon’s Point, beginning at 8 a.m. at the entrance to the preserve on Lawrence Road. For more information, contact Bob Sattelmeyer at 404-217-7082 or email engrds@gsu.edu.
Goblins on the Green will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the Beach Village Green on Jekyll Island. There will be trick-or-treating for children. AT 7 p.m., there a movie, “The House with a Clock in its Walls,” will be screened. The event is free and open to the public.
The Union Street Enhancement Group will host a Haunted Union Street Ghost Tour at 7 p.m. Homes along the historic street will share spooky stories and happenings. The price is $15 for adults and $5 for children under 13. For tickets, email deanhome@bellsouth.net.
The Brunswick Shrine Club’s Fall Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3955 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. There will be handmade goods for sale. To register as a vendor, contact Ginger Dorcas at iamdgu@gmail.com.
Camden Behavioral Wellness will host its second annual Sadness into Laughter Masquerade Ball will be held at 7 p.m. at the Camden County Camber of Commerce, 531 N Lee St., in Kingsland. There will be a silent auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and DJ. Tickets are $30 per person or $50 per couple. They are available at Eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit mental health programs.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Brunswick Shrine Club Ladies’ Auxiliary will host its second annual fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3955 Darien Hwy. 17, Brunswick.
Ashantilly Center, 15591 Ga. Hwy. 99, Darien, will host a reception and field trip to the Thicket Sugar Mill and Rum Distillery. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. It will begin at 3 p.m. Tabby expert Jan Gritzner will speak. For more information or for tickets, visit ashantillycenter.org or call 912-437-4473.
The Halloween Express train rides will be offered at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Those under 2 ride for free. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.stmarysrailroad.com or call 912-200-5235.
Sunday, Oct. 27
The Coastal Coalition for Children will host Taste of the Vine at 6 p.m. at the Boathouse at the Frederica Golf Club. There will silent and live auctions as well as a variety of small plates and hors d’ oeuvres. Tickets start at $125 per person. For tickets, visit CC4Children.org/TOVTIX.
Monday, Oct. 28
Live Oaks Garden Club’s annual poinsettia sale is currently underway. The club is offering red, white and pink 8-inch foil pots for $18. Pick-up will be from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at St. Simons United Methodist Church’s parking lot. Proceeds go toward local beautification projects. For more information, call 912-638-9803.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
The Ashantilly Center in Darien will host a lecture series by historian Buddy Sullivan on the history of Sapelo Island and McIntosh County from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Center for six Tuesdays — Oct. 29 through Dec. 3. The series will follow the same format as Sullivan’s annual winter series for the Coastal Georgia Historical Society. Reservations may be made by visiting “events” at ashantillycenter.org. For information call 912-437-4473.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host PlayReaders, the book club for readers of plays, at 6:30 p.m. at Jumbo South 1215 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The first play will be “You Can’t Take it with You” by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman. For future titles or more information, visit ww.goldenislesarts.org.
The Golden Isles Penguin Project will host a special informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the conference center of the College of Coastal Georgia. All returning and potential artists should attend. This year’s project will be “High School Musical II.” For more information, call 912-262-6934 or email penguinprojectgi@gmail.com.
The Exchange Club’s Fair will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Oct. 29 to Nov. 1. It will be open from 1 p.m. to midnight Nov. 2. A variety of rides, crafts, food and entertainment will be provided. Crafters may enter the fair’s barn competition for free by emailing Susan Molnar at upthecreekmolnar@att.net.
Music
Today
Tanner Strickland and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island
The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., the Jerk Shack, Brunswick
Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
The Island Kings, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Monique Cothren and Free Soul, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday
Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
George Alread and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Lyn Avenue, 8 p.m., Palm Coast Coffee, St. Simons Island
Pine Box Dwellers, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Thunderbird Blues Band, 8 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
The Island Kings, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Squirt Gun, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Bluff 5 Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Saturday
Tanner Strickland and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Skeeter Truck, 6:30 p.m., Village Creek Landing, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, St. Simons Island
Golden Isles Strummers, 7 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, Brunswick
Thunderbird Blues Band, 7 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island
Suzy and the Birddogs, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Island Kings, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Joshua Nunn, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Tanner Strickland, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Custard Pie, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Traveling Riverside Band, 9 p.m., Side Pokkets, Brunswick
Young Americans, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Annie Akins, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
DeFunk, 5 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Josh Alves, 5 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Levi Moore, 6 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island
Tanner Strickland and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider Band, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m, Mulligan’s, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Wednesday
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., the Blue Door, Brunswick
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island