Today
The Coastal Coalition for Children’s Grandparent Connection will host a free spaghetti dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. There will be door prizes and gift bags. For more information, call 912-421-9259.
A baby storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Children up to two years old are welcome.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness, NAMI, will host two support groups beginning at 7 p.m. in the Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. The group meets each Thursday of the month. For more information, call 912-506-2963.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host a concert featuring Atwater-Donnelly at 7:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Student admission is $5. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
A Chemical Monitoring Workshop will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Jones Building, room 135, at the College of Coastal Georgia. Community members who want to become water quality monitoring volunteers should attend. Safety regulations limit space to 24 participants. To register, email GEC@glynnenvironmental.org or call 912-466-0934
A pop-up library will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on the green of the Jekyll Island Beach Village on Jekyll Island. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. No library card is needed.
An English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
A Conversational Spanish Class will be held will be held at 5 de Mayo Mexican Grill, 2809 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
Friday, Feb. 1
The Big Read will officially kick off at 5 p.m. during the monthly First Friday activities at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. This year’s book is “Everything I Never Told You,” by Celeste Ng. The theme will be “A Cultural Tasting.” Participants can visit various locations to find out about many of the different cultures that make up the community. The Art of the World/Art of My World and inspired by “Zen Shorts,” the Big Read children’s book, exhibit will open, featuring work by elementary, middle and high school students. Activities surrounding the book will continue throughout the month.
The Golden Isles Fiberarts guild will hold a fashion show from 6:30 to 7 p.m. at the SoGlo gallery on Newcastle St., Brunswick. It will correlate with First Friday events.
The Casual Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at Altama Presbyterian Church, 4621 Altama Ave., Brunswick.
A pop-up library will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in the squares on Newcastle St., Brunswick. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. No library card is needed.
Saturday, Feb. 2
Cabaret, a fundraising event for the Coastal Symphony of Georgia, will be held at 6 p.m. at The Greenhouse, 100 Garden Grove Lane, St. Simons Island. The cost is $175 per person. The event is black tie optional. Tickets may be purchased at www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org. Donations for the symphony or to the society’s Men’s Committee may also be made via the website.
A pop-up library will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Mary Ross Waterfront Park, Brunswick. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. No library card is needed.
“Wonder” will be screened at 10 a.m. at the Hog Hammock Library on Sapelo Island. It is a Big Read event. “Wonder” is The Big Read teen book.
The Cassina Garden Club will hold educational tours of the historic tabby slave cabins at from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through May. Docents will be on hand to lead visitors through the location at Gascoigne Bluff, St. Simons Island.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, Feb. 3
The Jekyll Island Arts Association will host an exhibit featuring paintings by Stephen Rothwell and Sarah Tallu Schuyler as well as basketry by Cathy Miller. A reception will be held from 1 to 3p.m. at the Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll Island. Goodyear Cottage is open weekdays from noon to 4 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through March.
Music
Today
Lee O’Neal, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo at the King and Prince, St. Simons Island.
Jerry Gowen, 6:30 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Jamie Walker, 6:30 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island.
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island.
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island.
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick.
DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess II Casino, Brunswick.
Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Friday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
Eddie Pickett, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Annie Aiken, 6 p.m., J’s Boom Boom Room, Brunswick.
Midlife Chryslers, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick.
Thunderbird, 7 p.m., Zachry’s Seafood and Steak, Brunswick.
Robbie and Felix, 7 p.m., Echo at the King and Prince, St. Simons Island.
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick.
3 Day Weekend, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Joey Thigpen, 8 p.m., MAS Lounge at Ember, St. Simons Island.
Squirt Gun, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick.
The Pine Box Dwellers, 9 p.m., Chile Peppers, St. Simons Island.
Saturday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
Eddie Pickett, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Rider, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island.
Stringrays, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island.
Thunderbid, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick.
Tie Dyed Sunset, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick.
Backbeat Boulevard, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Sunday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II Casino, Brunswick.
LaDon Drury, 3:30 p.m., Sunrise Grille, Jekyll Island.
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Open Mic Night, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island.
Tuesday
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island.