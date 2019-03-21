Today
SoGlo Gallery, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host an opening reception for Susan Anderson from 6 to 8 p.m. at the downtown gallery. The title of the exhibit is “Wonder,” which will include paintings depicting the world of wonder and myth. It will be on display through May 4.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library located at Fort King George Historical Site will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To schedule a visit to the archives on another day, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge for the use of the archives. The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Fort King George Historical Site’s Visitors’ Center. Visitors are welcome.
The Ivy League Club of the Golden Isles will hold its monthly luncheon at noon at the King & Prince on St. Simons Island. Special guest Mason Waters, regional president of United Community Bank, will give a presentation, “A Banker Looks at Sea Level Rise.” The event is open to all alumni of Ivy League and Seven Sisters universities. The cost is $25 per person. To reserve a space, contact Rick Powers at eporganist@aol.com or call 912-571-2517.
The College of Coastal Georgia Foundation’s 2019 Distinguished Speaker Series will kick off with guest speaker Ryan Gravel, visionary of the Atlanta BeltLine. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. with the program following at 6 p.m. at the Southeast Georgia Conference Center on the college’s campus. Advance registration is free and required. Guests can register at coastalgeorgia.eventbrite.com.
Coastal Photographers Guild will host its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts Center, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The main presenter will be Jim Squires, PhD, who will present a program on ethics in photography. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit coastalphotographersguild.com for more details.
Friday, March 22
The Golden Isle Chapter 887 of the AARP will meet at 11:30 a.m. for lunch followed by a noon meeting at the Golden Corral Restaurant, 114 Golden Isles Plaza, Brunswick. The speaker will be Catherine Green of the Legal Aid Services. She will be speaking on wills, probates and powers of attorney.
The Brunswick Links Inc. will host a panel discussion about HIV/AIDS and related issues from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton, 500 Mall Blvd., in Brunswick.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
Golden Isles Live will host Johnny Magic at 7:30 p.m. at the Glynn Academy auditorium. He is a magician who travels throughout the country. The cost is $35 for adults and $15 for students. For more information, visit the association website at www.goldenisleslive.org.
Saturday, March 23
St. Simons Food and Spirits Festival will host Bites and Bands, a fundraiser for Hospice of the Golden Isles, from 4 to 10 p.m. at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. Tickets are $75. For more information, www.saintsimonsfoodandspirits.com.
Fort Frederica National Monument, 6515 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host Colonial Days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the site. The event will feature hands-on activities, displays of candle making, fiber arts and other colonial-era displays. There will be many activities for children.
The Junior Women’s Association of the Golden Isles will hold a Character Breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, 1121 Union St., Brunswick. Tickets are available at www.jwagi.org.
The Lion’s Club will host a yard sale to benefit its camp for the blind from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Coldwell Banker Platinum Partners, 1965 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. For more information, contact Bill Robinson at 912-399-3338.
Friends of Hofwyl Plein Air Affair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, Hwy 17., Brunswick. The event is held to honor local painter and Friend of Hofwyl member, Albert Fendig. Artist registration fee is $25. A traveling show will also feature paintings created at the session and will move from various locations from May to August. Members of the public can come watch the painters for $5 to 8 dependent upon age.
Furbabies and Fashion, a fundraiser fashion show for No Kill Glynn County, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Beach Village Green on Jekyll Island. Adoptable animals will be on hand.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, March 24
The fifth annual Jewish Food and Culture Festival will be held from noon to 3:30 p.m. in Jekyll Square on Newcastle St., Brunswick. A variety food vendors, raffles and entertainment will be provided.
The Golden Isles Community Band concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Brunswick High School auditorium. The program is free and will include pieces that showcase specific instruments such as the oboe or French horn. The band will also perform “Peter and the Wolf” by Prokofiev, with narration by former Brunswick Mayor Bryan Thompson.
Music
Today
Lee O’Neal, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Will Gore and Jamie Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island.
Karaoke, 6:30 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick.
Jerry Gowen, 6:30 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Peacock Mustard, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island.
DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
Morgan and Wagner, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island.
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island.
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick.
Monique Cothern, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island.
Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Chris Rider, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island.
Friday
Joey Thigpen, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island.
Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Jamie Walker, 3 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island.
Annie Akins, 5 p.m., McCormick’s Grill, Jekyll Island.
Midlife Chryslers, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Tony Adams, 6 p.m., Public House, St. Simons Island.
Island Kings, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Bluff 5 Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick.
Traveling Riverside Band, 7 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island.
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island.
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick.
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island.
Coco and his Nillaz, 8 p.m., Mas Lounge, St. Simons Island.
Josh Nunn, 8 p.m., Sapelo Crow, St. Simons Island.
Backbeat Boulevard, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island.
Back Alley Cadillac, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Saturday
Richard Smith, 11:30 a.m., Salty’s at The Westin, Jekyll Island.
Eddie Pickett, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island.
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
Joey Thigpen and Pace Conner, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island.
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island.
Lee O’Neal, 1:30 p.m., Sunrise Grille, Jekyll Island.
George Alread, 3 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island.
Eddie and friends, 6 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island.
The Vibe, 6:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island.
Klezmer Local 42, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick.
Idle Hands, 8 p.m., Toucan’s Alehouse, Brunswick.
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick.
Caroline Aiken, 8 p.m., SoGlo Gallery, Brunswick.
Bob Margolin, 8 p.m., Blue Door, Brunswick.
Thunderbird, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island.
Michaele and the Ambiguous, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island.
3 Day Weekend, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Sunday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
Owen Plant, 1 p.m., Salty’s at the Westin, Jekyll Island.
Fully Loaded, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Complicated Pants, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Josh Johansson and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island.
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Open Mic Night, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island.
Tuesday
Fred Kopp, 4 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil and Wine Bar, St. Simons Island.
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island.
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Wednesday
Tim Akins, 4 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island.
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island.
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick.
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
2nd Street Blues Jam, 8 p.m., Blue Door, Brunswick.