Today
The Jekyll Squares will start square dancing lessons at 7 p.m. at College Place United Methodist Church, 2890 Altama Ave., Brunswick. Participants get two lessons for free. For more information, email donheins@msn.com.
The Brunswick-Ga Chapter of the Links Inc. will host its first annual HBCU Forum from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Brunswick High School. The program will feature information about entering college. For more information, contact Oatanisha Dawson at hbculinks@gmail.com.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will begin its annual program series with the presentation titled, “John J. Albright and Jekyll Island,” given by Bonnie Householder at 6:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Mosaic Museum, 100 Stable Road, Jekyll Island.
Glynn Academy Class of 1952 is holding its monthly get-together at noon at Old Time Country Buffet in Brunswick. All members of the class are invited to come and socialize. To ensure adequate seating, attendees should call 912-264-2178 or 912-580-6162.
The Coastal Photographer’s Guild will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. Lynn Cates will present a program on the photography of Henri Cartier. Guests are welcome. For more information about the guild, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
Friday, Sept. 20
The Jazz and Poetry Den will feature Smooth Journey at 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. All proceeds from our concerts and performances go towards the Christopher Holliman Achievement Scholarship. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. They are available at Eventbrite.com.
Albert Fendig’s 7th Annual Traveling Plein Air Affair show is moving to the McIntosh Art Association’s art center, within the Old Jail, 404 North Way, Darien. An opening will be held at 5 p.m. at the center. More than 20 works will be on display depicting Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation in north Glynn County. It will be available for viewing until the end of the month.
The Elks Lodge, 1309 Union St., Brunswick, will hold a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the lodge. The cost is $8 per plate. Desserts are $1 extra. To place orders or for questions, call 912-264-1389.
The Shrimp and Grits Festival will return to Jekyll Island from 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20; from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 21 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22. The event will feature a number of food booths serving the dish as well as book signings, arts and crafts, cooking demonstrations and more.
Glynn Visual Arts will host an opening for a new exhibit called Mastering the Art of Contradiction at 5:30 p.m. at the center, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The work of Atlanta-based artist Brett Callero will be on display. The exhibit will be available for viewing through Oct. 25.
Redfern Goes Gold, a block party to benefit Team Alexa and Cure, will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. around the streets of Redfern Village on St. Simons Island. Participating businesses will donate a portion of their proceeds to the charity. Local children who have battled cancer will be honored. There will be entertainment and events for children in the evening at Gnat’s Landing.
Music
Today
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m. Echo, St. Simons Island
Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shack, Brunswick
Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
The Vibe, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Singer Songwriter Series, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s Jekyll Island
Monique Cothern and Free Spirit, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Josh Nunn, 8 p.m, Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Island Kings, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday
Francisco Vidal and Jaime Rowell, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Pine Box Dwellers, 4 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival stage, Jekyll Island
Rider, 4 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Josh Alves, 4 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Scott Pallot, 5:45 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
CP and the Shockers, 5:45 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, 6 p.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Lauren Marie, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
Touch of Grey, 6:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Levi Moore, 6:30 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick
George Alread and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
WharfRatz, 7:30 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Carpetbaggers, 7:30 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Bill Lukitsch, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Pine Box Dwellers, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, Jekyll Island
The Conni Laine Band, 8:30 p.m., the Blue Door, Brunswick
Young Americans, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Saturday
Free Spirits Orchestra, 10 a.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Paul Ivey, 10 a.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Tanner Strickland, 10 a.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Francisco Vidal, 11 a.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Owen Plant, 11:30 a.m., the Westin, Jekyll Island
Conni Lani Band, 11:30 a.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Scotty Wilson, 11 a.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Backbeat Boulevard, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
Midlife Chryslers, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Michalan Boney, noon, Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Joe King, 12:45 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
NorthStar, 1 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Wood and Steel, 1 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Space Kittens, 1:45 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Souls of Joy, 2:15 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Kellie Parr, 2:30 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Richard Dappa Smith, 3 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Rob Peck, 3:30 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Derrick Dove and the Peace Keepers, 4 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Royal Johnson, 4:45 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Songwriters in the Round, 5 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Young Americans, 5:30 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Julia Ryan, 6 p.m., Hop Soul Brewery, Brunswick
Git Lo Lee Blues Show, 6 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Nick Bryant Band, 6 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Capt. Stan’s Adventure Land, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
E-Z Credit Combo, 7 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Island Kings, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Traveling Riverside Band, 7:15 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Justin Spivey Band, 7:30 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Idle Hands, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Wood and Steel, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Tonic Blue, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Squirt Gun, 8:30 p.m., the Blue Door, Brunswick
Bluff 5 Band, 9 p.m., Side Pokkets, Brunswick
3 Day Weekend, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Young Americans, 10:30 p.m., Murphy’s Tavern, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Pier Pressure, 10 a.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Sunday Morning Confessional, 10 a.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Michaele Hannemann, 10 a.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Idle Hands, 11 a.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Defunk, 11:15 a.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Women of Song, noon, Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Owen Plant, 12:15 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Bluff 5 Band, 12:30 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Scott Pallot, 12:30 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Michael Brown, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Jim Morgan, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Eddie Pickett, 1 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Fully Loaded, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Bonnie Blue, 1:30 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 1:45 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Josh Nunn, 2 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Jimmy Beats, 2:45 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Rhonda and the Relics, 2:45 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Free Spirit Orchestra, 3 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island
Josh Alves, 5 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Jekyll Island
Jaime Rowell and Josh Johansson, 6 p.m., the Wharf, Jekyll Island
Monday
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mullingan’s, Jekyll Island
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Fred Kopp, 4:30 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Wednesday
Island Gumbo, 6 p.m., the Wharf, Jekyll Island
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick