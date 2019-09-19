Today

The Jekyll Squares will start square dancing lessons at 7 p.m. at College Place United Methodist Church, 2890 Altama Ave., Brunswick. Participants get two lessons for free. For more information, email donheins@msn.com.

The Brunswick-Ga Chapter of the Links Inc. will host its first annual HBCU Forum from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Brunswick High School. The program will feature information about entering college. For more information, contact Oatanisha Dawson at hbculinks@gmail.com.

The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will begin its annual program series with the presentation titled, “John J. Albright and Jekyll Island,” given by Bonnie Householder at 6:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Mosaic Museum, 100 Stable Road, Jekyll Island.

Glynn Academy Class of 1952 is holding its monthly get-together at noon at Old Time Country Buffet in Brunswick. All members of the class are invited to come and socialize. To ensure adequate seating, attendees should call 912-264-2178 or 912-580-6162.

The Coastal Photographer’s Guild will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. Lynn Cates will present a program on the photography of Henri Cartier. Guests are welcome. For more information about the guild, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.

Friday, Sept. 20

The Jazz and Poetry Den will feature Smooth Journey at 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre, 1530 Newcastle St., Brunswick. All proceeds from our concerts and performances go towards the Christopher Holliman Achievement Scholarship. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. They are available at Eventbrite.com.

Albert Fendig’s 7th Annual Traveling Plein Air Affair show is moving to the McIntosh Art Association’s art center, within the Old Jail, 404 North Way, Darien. An opening will be held at 5 p.m. at the center. More than 20 works will be on display depicting Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation in north Glynn County. It will be available for viewing until the end of the month.

The Elks Lodge, 1309 Union St., Brunswick, will hold a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the lodge. The cost is $8 per plate. Desserts are $1 extra. To place orders or for questions, call 912-264-1389.

The Shrimp and Grits Festival will return to Jekyll Island from 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20; from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 21 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 22. The event will feature a number of food booths serving the dish as well as book signings, arts and crafts, cooking demonstrations and more.

Glynn Visual Arts will host an opening for a new exhibit called Mastering the Art of Contradiction at 5:30 p.m. at the center, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The work of Atlanta-based artist Brett Callero will be on display. The exhibit will be available for viewing through Oct. 25.

Redfern Goes Gold, a block party to benefit Team Alexa and Cure, will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. around the streets of Redfern Village on St. Simons Island. Participating businesses will donate a portion of their proceeds to the charity. Local children who have battled cancer will be honored. There will be entertainment and events for children in the evening at Gnat’s Landing.

Music

Today

Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m. Echo, St. Simons Island

Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shack, Brunswick

Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island

WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island

The Vibe, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island

Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Singer Songwriter Series, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s Jekyll Island

Monique Cothern and Free Spirit, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Tony Adams, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Josh Nunn, 8 p.m, Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Island Kings, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Friday

Francisco Vidal and Jaime Rowell, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Pine Box Dwellers, 4 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival stage, Jekyll Island

Rider, 4 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Josh Alves, 4 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Scott Pallot, 5:45 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

CP and the Shockers, 5:45 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, 6 p.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island

Lauren Marie, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend

Touch of Grey, 6:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Levi Moore, 6:30 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island

3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick

George Alread and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick

WharfRatz, 7:30 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Carpetbaggers, 7:30 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Bill Lukitsch, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Pine Box Dwellers, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, Jekyll Island

The Conni Laine Band, 8:30 p.m., the Blue Door, Brunswick

Young Americans, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Saturday

Free Spirits Orchestra, 10 a.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Paul Ivey, 10 a.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Tanner Strickland, 10 a.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Francisco Vidal, 11 a.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Owen Plant, 11:30 a.m., the Westin, Jekyll Island

Conni Lani Band, 11:30 a.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Scotty Wilson, 11 a.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Backbeat Boulevard, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island

Midlife Chryslers, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Michalan Boney, noon, Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Joe King, 12:45 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

NorthStar, 1 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island

Wood and Steel, 1 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Space Kittens, 1:45 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Souls of Joy, 2:15 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Kellie Parr, 2:30 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Richard Dappa Smith, 3 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island

Rob Peck, 3:30 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Derrick Dove and the Peace Keepers, 4 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Royal Johnson, 4:45 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Songwriters in the Round, 5 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Young Americans, 5:30 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Julia Ryan, 6 p.m., Hop Soul Brewery, Brunswick

Git Lo Lee Blues Show, 6 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Nick Bryant Band, 6 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Capt. Stan’s Adventure Land, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine

Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

E-Z Credit Combo, 7 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick

Island Kings, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Traveling Riverside Band, 7:15 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Justin Spivey Band, 7:30 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Idle Hands, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Wood and Steel, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Tonic Blue, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Squirt Gun, 8:30 p.m., the Blue Door, Brunswick

Bluff 5 Band, 9 p.m., Side Pokkets, Brunswick

3 Day Weekend, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Young Americans, 10:30 p.m., Murphy’s Tavern, St. Simons Island

Sunday

Pier Pressure, 10 a.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Sunday Morning Confessional, 10 a.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Michaele Hannemann, 10 a.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Idle Hands, 11 a.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Defunk, 11:15 a.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Women of Song, noon, Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Owen Plant, 12:15 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Bluff 5 Band, 12:30 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Scott Pallot, 12:30 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Michael Brown, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island

Jim Morgan, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island

Eddie Pickett, 1 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Fully Loaded, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Bonnie Blue, 1:30 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Tie Dyed Sunset, 1:45 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Josh Nunn, 2 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Jimmy Beats, 2:45 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Rhonda and the Relics, 2:45 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Free Spirit Orchestra, 3 p.m., Shrimp and Grits Festival, Jekyll Island

Josh Alves, 5 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Jekyll Island

Jaime Rowell and Josh Johansson, 6 p.m., the Wharf, Jekyll Island

Monday

Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mullingan’s, Jekyll Island

Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Tuesday

Fred Kopp, 4:30 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island

Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick

Wednesday

Island Gumbo, 6 p.m., the Wharf, Jekyll Island

Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick

