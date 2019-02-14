Today
A baby story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. The group meets every Thursday.
A pop-up library will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Beach Village on Jekyll Island. Books for all ages and interests will be available. No library card is necessary.
English as a Second Language Class will meet at 5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia, 1710 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It is an informal class is intended to help those wanting to learn basic conversational English. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
Glynn Academy Class of 1954 meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Old Time Country Buffet, 665 Scranton Road, Brunswick. The meeting will celebrate the life of member Margaret Ann Young who recently passed away.
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host a presentation at 7 p.m. at the Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. Donald Gehring’s “Dr. Joseph Warren, Founding Grandfather and Forgotten Hero” will be featured. It is free and open to the public.
Friday, Feb. 15
An English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia, 1710 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
A Big Read book discussion will be held at 5 p.m.at the Ida Hilton Library in Darien. This year’s book is “Everything I Never Told You,” by Celeste Ng.
A pop-up library will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Beach Village on Jekyll Island. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, which is closed for renovations. No library card is needed.
A baby story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way. Brunswick. Children up to two years old are welcome.
Cinema Gourmet, sponsored by Golden Isles Arts & Humanities, will feature “Tokyo Story,” as part of the Dysfunctional Families film series, will be screened at 6:30 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Food will be prepared by Indigo Coastal Shanty and Heather Heath will give a talk about the film. Tickets are $18 for the meal, film and talk. They are $7 for the film and talk only.
“Everything They Should Have Known: Interracial Marriage in Literature,” a lecture by John Hersey will be held at 1 p.m. at the College of Coastal Georgia’s Camden campus. He will present at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15 at the St. Simons Island Casino.
McIntosh Arts Association will host an opening reception for Lewis Bernard Young, a local artist who has been legally blind since birth, at 5 p.m. at the Old Jail Art Center in Darien. Aerial artists from Caroline Calouche & Co. will also be on hand prior to their Saturday performance.
Saturday, Feb. 16
St. Marys Little Theatre will present “Midnight Train to Georgia” at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 and 16 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne Street, St. Marys. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. To get tickets, visit www.stmaryslittletheatre.com or Once Upon a Bookstore in downtown St. Marys.
Author Rebecca Parmelee will be sharing her children’s book, “The Thankful Fairy,” during a book launch party from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Greenhouse on St. Simons Island. There will be activities for children and a book signing.
The South Althing, a gathering of Viking age re-enactors, will hold its event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fort King George in Darien. There will be demonstrations of cooking, storytelling and fiber arts. Adult tickets are $7.50, senior tickets are $7, youth is $4.50 and children under 6 will be admitted for free.
The Elks Lodge will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The meal is $8 with dessert $1 extra.
Friends of Harrington School will host an Art and Jazz event at 2 p.m. at the Harrington School, 291 S. Harrington Dr., St. Simons Island. The artist of the month will be Month Vivian “La ViVi” Mitchell
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host Meet the Author series featuring Jonathan Hershey and a presentation titled, “Everything They Should Have Known: Interracial Marriages in Literature. It will coincide with this year’s Big Read event. The program will be held at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 of the Casino on St. Simons Island. It is free to guild members and $10 for guests. To register, visit litguildssi.org/events.
The Casual Scrabblers’ Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Altama Presbyterian Church, 4621 Altama Ave., Brunswick. It is open to all.
A baby story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Children up to two years old are welcome.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
The Zen Art of Paper Folding with Cleilia Hart will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. Children in the third grade and up are welcome. For more information, call 912-638-8770 or visit http://www.glynnvisualarts.org.
Get in the Game, a fundraiser for the Zion Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Strike Zone, 280 Millennium Blvd., Brunswick. The cost is $20 per bowler. For more information, call 912-264-3105.
A pop-up library will be held from 8 a.m. to noon in the park in front of the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Brunswick. It will be held in coordination with the annual bridge run. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, which is closed for renovations. No library card is needed.
The McIntosh Art Association will host a Black History Month program from 1 to 3 p.m. at McIntosh County Academy, Hwy. 17., Darien. The program will feature aerial artists from Caroline Calouhce & Co., singers, the McIntosh County Shouters and praise dancers. Susan Murphy of the Marsh Studio will speak. Admission is $15. For additional information, call 912-437-7711.
The Brunswick Actors Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Showstoppers,” a songs and performances by local talent, at 8 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23. A matinee will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 17 and 24. Tickets are $25 and include beverages and dessert. Doors open 45 minutes prior to curtain call. The director is Gail Butler with musical direction by Christopher Smith. For tickets, or more information visit www.soglogallery.com.
Music
Today
Lee O’Neal, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island.
Jerry Gowen, 6:30 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Karaoke, 6:30 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick.
Jamie Walker, 6:30 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island.
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island.
Wharf Ratz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island
Peacock Muster’d, 7 p.m., Rooftop at Ocean Lounge, St. Simons Island.
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick.
Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Joey Thigpen and Keiht Dean, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island.
Friday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
Joey Thigpen, 3 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island.
Dave Raczynski and Lee O’Neal, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island.
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick.
Traveling Riverside Band, 7 p.m., Zachry’s Seafood and Steaks, Brunswick.
Phil King and Jody Frost, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island.
Saturday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
Michael Brown, 3 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island.
Dan Vanshaw, Crawford Perkins and Jonathan Havens, 3 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick.
Joey Thigpen and Keith Dean, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Young Americans, 6 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island.
Bruce Stewart’s Elvis Tribute, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick.
The Island Kings, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island.
Levi Moore, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island.
Free Spirits Orchestra, 8 p.m., Sapelo Crow, St. Simons Island.
Complicated Pants, 8 p.m., MAS Lounge, St. Simons Island.
Young Americans, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Sunday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Open Mic Night, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island.
Tuesday
Fred Kopp, 4 p.m., Golden Isles Gourmet Olive Oil and Wine Bar, St. Simons Island.
Joey Thigpen, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island.
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Wednesday
Tim Akins, 4 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island.
Monique Cothren, 5 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island.
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick.
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island.
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
2nd Street Blues Jam, 8 p.m., Blue Door, Brunswick.