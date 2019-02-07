Today
Whiskey Wine & Wildlife, a three day event on Jekyll Island, will kick off its annual weekend. A variety of events will take place over the weekend including “Whiskey Wine and Wildlife, W3” from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Beach Village Green on Jekyll Island. There will be animal demonstrations, food and libations for sampling. For more information or to get tickets, visit www.whiskeywineandwildlife.com.
A Big Read book discussion will be held at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 at the Casino, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. This year’s book is “Everything I Never Told You,” by Celeste Ng.
“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” will be screened at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. It is a Big Read event.
A baby story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. Children up to two years old are welcome.
A pop-up library will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Brunswick YMCA, 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, which is closed for renovations. No library card is needed.
An English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists of Coastal Georgia. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
Friday, Feb. 8
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present “BlacKkKlansman,” directed by Spike Lee, at 7 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested. It is a Big Read event.
A baby story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Children up to two years old are welcome.
“Loving” will be screened at 4 p.m. at the Ida Hilton Library in Darien. It is a Big Read event.
Saturday, Feb. 9
America’s Boating Club of the Golden Isles will host a training program at the UGA Marine Extension, 715 Bay St., Brunswick. Registration is $5 and the program participation can lower insurance rates. To register, visit beyondboating.org. For more information, call 912-265-9550.
American Legion Post No. 9 will host a Veteran’s Breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the post, 4470 Hwy. 17 North, Brunswick. Veterans’ meals will be provided for free with others being $6 for adults and $3 children.
“The Golden Isles Nonfiction Workshop: No Time Like Now” with author Janisse Ray will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 912-262-6934. It is a Big Read event.
“Kung Fu Panda” will be screened at 10 a.m. at the Casino, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. Children will also have the opportunity to have safety IDs made. It is a Big Read event.
A pop-up library will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick. A variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. No library card is needed.
The Brunswick Actors Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will stage “Showstoppers,” a songs and performances by local talent, at 8 p.m. Feb. 9, 16 and 23. A matinee will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 10, 17 and 24. Tickets are $25 and include beverages and dessert. Doors open 45 minutes prior to curtain call. The director is Gail Butler with musical direction by Christopher Smith. For tickets, or more information visit www.soglogallery.com.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 to 12:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Wine, Women and Shoes, benefitting Hospice of the Golden Isles, will be held from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at The Cloister on Sea Island. Wine, designer fashions, an auction and lunch will be provided. Tickets are $100 for general admission. For more information, visit www.winewomenandshoes.com.
The Brunswick Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host its Grits and Issues program at 8:30 a.m. at the Terrill Tomas Boys and Girls Club, 3836 Johnston St., Brunswick. It is free and open to the public.
The Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute will host its Unity in Diversity Luncheon at noon at Island Jerk, 5719 Altama Ave., Brunswick. Beth Fennell will speak.
Sunday, Feb. 10
The Shoreline Dance Club will host a tea dance with live music from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brunswick Shrine Club, 3955 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. The cost is $40 per person for members and $50 for guests. Reservations are required. To make those or for more information, call 912-638-2249.
Monday, Feb. 11
The Coastal Symphony of Georgia will perform at 8 p.m. at the Brunswick High School auditorium. The concert’s theme is “Elegance and Emotion.” For a listing of selections and to purchase tickets, visit www.coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org.
The Golden Isles Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Bonefish Grill on St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Jason Thompson, Georgia’s National Committee chairman. The cost is $20 and includes lunch and the program. Reservations are requested by Feb. 9. Those may be made by calling Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466 or by emailing Gloria Burns at gloriaburns@comcast.net.
A book discussion will be held at 10 a.m. at the Camden County Library in Kingsland for The Big Read. The book is Celeste Ng’s, “Everything I Never Told You.”
“A Year in the Life of a Tree,” will be presented at 5 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. It is a Big Read program.
The Great Backyard Bird Count Preview will be held for those interested in participating in the later count at 7 p.m. in the Susan Shipman Building at the DNR, under the Sidney Lanier Bridge, Brunswick. A slideshow of typical songbirds will be shared. The count will take place at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 17 at the Morgan Center on Jekyll Island. For more information, call Bob Sattelmeyer at 404-217-7082.
The Experienced Scrabbler’s Club will meet at 1 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Public Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
A pop-up library will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at HomeLife on Glynco, 1550 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick. variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, which is closed for renovations. No library card is needed.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
The Glynn County Republican Party will host Sheriff Neal Jump as its speaker from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Zachry’s Seafood Restaurant, 415 Palisade Drive, Brunswick.
The Island Concert Association will present Davin-Levin Duo at 7:30 p.m. at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island.
A Big Read book discussion will be held during the Belladonna Book Club meeting at 6 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. This year’s book is “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng.
A Little Read, children’s story time, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 12 at the St. Simons Island Library. The children’s book for The Big Read is “Zen Shorts,” by John J. Muth.
“Loving” will be screened at 2 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. It is a Big Read event.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
A children’s story time will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island.
Lunchtime yoga will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. No sweating is required. Participants should bring a mat and water. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. It is free.
A pop-up library will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at Brunswick YMCA, 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick. The variety of books will be available. It is sponsored by the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, which is closed for renovations. No library card is needed.
Music
Today
Lee O’Neal, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
George Alread and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island.
Jerry Gowen, 6:30 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Karaoke, 6:30 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick.
Jaime Walker, 6:30 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island.
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island.
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick.
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island.
DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
Tony Adams and Friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Friday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
Josh Johansson and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m. The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island.
Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick.
Midlife Chryslers, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick.
Coco and His Nilaz, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island.
Annie Akins, 8 p.m., MAS Lounge, St. Simons Island.
Jamie Walker, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island.
Traveling Riverside Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
In for a Penny, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick.
Saturday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess, Brunswick.
Island Kings Duo, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Eddie Pickett, 6 p.m.. The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Island Kings, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Thunderbird, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick.
Young Americans, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island.
George Alread, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island.
Wasabi Rush, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick.
Sunday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful Community Jubilee, 5 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Open Mic Night, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island.
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island.
Wednesday
Tim Akins, 4 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island.