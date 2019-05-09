Today
Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will hold its regular meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Ole Times Country Buffet in Brunswick.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will hold its Spring Book Sale from 3 to 6 p.m. in the atrium of the Casino on St. Simons Island. The event is open to members and those wishing to join the guild. The sale will continue through the weekend.
Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for Kathy Cousart from 4 to 7 p.m. at the gallery.For more information, call 912 634-8414.
ArtTrends Gallery at 3305 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island will celebrate its four year anniversary from 4 to 7 p.m. with a wine reception and a meet and greet with four new artist joining the gallery. They include Joyce Ledingham, Suzanne Clements, Roz Harrell and Susan Anderson.
Friday, May 10
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will hold its Spring Book Sale from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the atrium of the Casino on St. Simons Island. The sale will continue from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Moxie Craft Fest will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Food trucks, live music and a diverse group of vendors selling handmade wares will be on hand.
The Island Players will stage “One Slight Hitch” at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, May 10, 11, 17 and 18. There will be matinees at 3 p.m. Sundays May 12 and 19.
Saturday, May 11
The Robert S. Abbott Unity in Diversity Luncheon will be held at noon at the Jerk Shack, 5719 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The topic will be Brown v. the Board of Education in observance of the ruling’s 65th anniversary.
Georgia Shrimp and Sapelo Hog Boil and Barbecue will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at 4152 Julieton Dr., Townsend. The cost is $50. It is a fundraiser for the McIntosh Arts Association. There will be food, drinks as well as live and silent auctions. For more information, call 912-437-7711.
The Blessing of the Fleet and Mayfair in Brunswick will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick. The blessing will take place at 2 p.m. with a number of activities including music, exhibitions, crafts and a costumed pooch parade taking place through the day.
The Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will participate in a birding trip to Fort Stewart, sponsored by Ogeechee Audubon of Savannah, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For meeting location and other details, contact Bob Sattelmeyer at engrds@gsu.ed or 404-217-7082.
Tuesday, May 14
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its Meet the Author series at 10:30 a.m. in room 108 in the St. Simons Island Casino. The program will feature Nancy Blanton and “The Earl in Black Armor.” It is free for members and $10 for non-members. To reserve a space, visit iltguildssi.org/events.
Wednesday, May 15
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will screen “BlacKkKlansman” at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
Thursday, May 16
Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island, will host an opening reception for Thread + Ink, an exhibition featuring several fiber and print artists from Georgia State University and the Atlanta College of Art. An opening reception will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the center. Light refreshments will be served.
The Coastal Photographers’ Guild will host its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts Center, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island. Bob Kelterborn, an award winning photographer, will describe editing tools and post processing techniques. Visit coastalphotographersguild.com for more details. Guests are welcome.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library located at Fort King George historical site will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To schedule a visit to the Archives on a day other than the scheduled time, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge for the use of the Archives. The Lower Altamaha Historical Society will also hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Fort King George historical site’s visitors’ center. All are welcome.
Friends of Jekyll Island will host Robin White, volunteer with the Coastal Georgia Historical Society. She will speak about “The Romance and Reality of the St. Simons Light” at 6:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Presbyterian Church, 475 N. Riverview Dr., Jekyll Island. The public is invited to this free program and refreshments will be served.
Saturday, May 18
The Marsh Studio, 1258 Blue Heron Lane, Darien, will host Canopy Reunion V at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 children 12 and under. Reservations are available online at www.themarshstudio.com
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, May 19
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host A Little Light Music at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The concerts will run throughout the summer. The first performance will be The Tams. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the St. Simons Public Library will host Denise Barrett Olson, president of the St. Augustine Genealogical Society from 2 to 4 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casio, 530 Beachview Dr., St. Simons Island. She present a program on how to use FamilySearch.org. It is free and open to the public.
Music
Today
Will Gore, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Chris Rider Band, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., The Jerk Shack, Brunswick
Michael Hulett, 6 p.m., Waterfront Wine and Gourmet, Darien
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Will Gore and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Pine Box Dwellers, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Monique Cothern, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams and Friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s red Barn, St. Simons Island
Friday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Chris Rider, 3 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island
Kellie Parr, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien
Pinebox Dwellers, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Robby and Felix, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Michaele and the Ambiguous, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Michael Hulett, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Free Spirit Orchestra, 8 p.m., Mas, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Jamie Renee Walker, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Buff 5 Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Them Vagabonds, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Saturday
Eddie Pickett, 11:30 a.m., Salty’s at the Westin, Jekyll Island
Island Kings, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Richard Smith, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Jamie Renee Walker, 4 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island
Leo Dean, 4 p.m., Sunrise Grill, Jekyll Island
Brandon Wheeler, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Pinebox Dwellers, 7 p.m., Village Creek Landing, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Touch of Grey, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Mike Pearson, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Young Americans, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Sunday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Michaele and the Ambiguous, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Lee O’Neal, 3 p.m., Sunrise Grill, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick
Michalan Boney and Scott Bachman, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
The Vibe, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Michael Pearson, 8 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Tie Dye Sunset, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island