Thursday, Feb. 20
The Glynn Academy Class of 1952 will hold its monthly meeting at noon at Michael’s Deli in Brunswick. All members of the class are invited to come and socialize.
The Brunswick Links Inc. and the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, has rescheduled their joint event “Family Workshop: Tribute to Marian Anderson” for 5 p.m. at the library. Anderson is known for her historic concert at the Lincoln Memorial in 1939, which drew an integrated crowd of 75,000 people in pre-Civil Rights America. For more information, call 912-279-3728.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library, located at Fort King George, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To arrange another time to visit, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge for the use of the archives. In addition, society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Fort King George Historical Site’s Visitors’ Center. Visitors are welcome.
The Coastal Georgia Photographer’s Guild will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The speaker will be Emmy winner David Wright. Guests are welcome. For more information, visit coastalphotographersguild.com.
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island will host DeLon Peacock who will speak about his book “Boys’ Estate Georgia — 1946 to 1976” at 6:30 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Presbyterian Church, 475 N. Riverview Dr., Jekyll Island. The public is invited and refreshments will be served. It is free.
“In the Heart of the Read: Disasters, Fish Stories, Outer Space and the Manipulation of the Truth,” will be held at noon at the College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick. Jon Hershey, PhD., will discuss Herman Melville and associated topics. The Literary Guild of St. Simons will host the event. It is part of the monthly Big Read programming. For a full list of events, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Friday, Feb. 21
The Elks Lodge will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The cost is $8 for an eat-in or take away plate. Desserts are $1 extra. Fore more information, call 912-264-1389.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host the Brunswick High School Production Co. who will present a performance titled “How I Became a Pirate” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22. It will be staged at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets are $15 for adult members of Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, $10 for senior members, $20 adult non-members, and $15 senior non-members. Prices on the day of each show go up $5. Students are always $5. For more information, visit goldenislesarts.org.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Wine, Women and Shoes, a benefit for Hospice of the Golden Isles, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cloister on Sea Island. General admissions tickets are $100 per person. For more information, visit hospiceofthegoldenislesauxiliary.ejoinme.org.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, will stage “Calendar Girls,” at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 and 29. There will be a 3 p.m. show Feb. 23 and March 1. Tickets are $25 per person. To purchase those or for more information, call 912-280-0023 or visit soglogallery.com.
The Glynn County GOP will host a rally beginning with doors opening at 11 a.m. at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds. The event starts at noon. There will be information and tickets. For more information, visit glynngop.org.
Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will host author Pamela Bauer Mueller from 2 to 4 p.m. at the store. She will sign her book, “Fly, Fly Away,” which is about the true story Operation Pedro Pan.
The “Homecoming 2020: Coastchella” tailgate will be held at College of Coastal Georgia from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Student Activity Center on the Brunswick campus. Alumni, students, friends of the college and community members are invited. Attendees are encouraged to wear tie-dye and Bohemian-style clothing. There will be face painting, a rock wall, food trucks, inflatables, community organizations and more. Some costs will apply to non-students for certain activities. The tailgate will be followed by the women’s basketball game at 2 p.m. and the men’s at 4 p.m. Tickets to the game are free for alumni.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host “How I Became a Pirate” at 3 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Tickets for members are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors. Nonmember admission price is $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Students with ID will be admitted for $5. For tickets, visit goldenislesarts.org.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, will stage “Calendar Girls,” at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 and March 1. Tickets are $25 per person. For tickets or for more information, visit soglogallery.com.
Music
Today
Lee O’Neal, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Shawn and Misty, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Levi Hamilton and Jamie Walker, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams and Friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
WharfRatz, 8 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Friday
Darren Ronan, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Micahlan Boney, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
Tony Adams, 6 p.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Cumberland Sound, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
3 Day Weekend, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Roy Gentry and Joey Frost, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Bonnie Blue, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Annie Akins, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Josh Nunn, 8 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
The Vibe, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Darien Sports Lounge, Darien
Backbeat Boulevard, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Michael Hulett, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Rider Trio, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Saturday
Rider, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Laurie Marie, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, St. Simons Island
Dexter Jones, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Thunderbird Acoustic Duo, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Island Kings, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Anders Thomsen Trio, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Midlife Chryslers, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Dave Griffin, 11 a.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Michael Brown, noon, Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Annie Akins, 1:30 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Paul Ivey, 2 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
George Alread and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Monday
Wee Pub Pickers, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island
Donnie Nunn, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Wednesday
Eddie Pickett, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Brunswick
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick
DJ Tina Rosario, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island