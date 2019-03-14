Today
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host guest speaker Linda Olsen’s presentation “the Top 10 Revolutionary War Movies,” from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Glynn County Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. It is free and open to the public.
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will host its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at Old Times Country Buffett, 665 Scranton Connector, Brunswick. The meeting will focus on planning on the group’s annual birthday get together which will be held in April.
Friday, March 15
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The Island Players will stage “The Savannah Sipping Society,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There will be a matinée at 3 p.m. Sunday. For more information, www.theislandplayers.com.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge’s fish fry will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1509 Union St., Brunswick. The cost of a meal is $8 and includes coleslaw, cheese grits, hush-puppies and iced tea. Desserts are $1 extra. The lodge also hosts bingo, open to the public, at 6:45 p.m. every Thursday at the lodge.
Saturday, March 16
The Historic Harrington School Cultural Center will host artist Shirley Hunter from 2 to 5 p.m. at the center, 291 S Harrington Road, St. Simons Island.
The Annual Spring Invitational Art and Craft Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Postell Park, 532 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. For more information, visit www.SoGloGallery.com.
Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will host a field trip to Okefenokee Swamp National Wildlife Refuge beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Winn Dixie on Hwy 341, near I-95, Exit 29, to car pool, or at 8:30 a.m. at the east entrance to the Okefenokee NWR off Rte. 121 to join the group. For more information, contact Bob Sattelmeyer at engrds@gsu.edu or 404-217-7082.
The Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Tuesday, March 19
The Jekyll Singers will present “Songs Across America,” a medley of folk and patriotic songs, at 7 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. Sponsored by the Jekyll Island Arts Association, the concert is free and open to the public, but donations to defray costs are encouraged.
The Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. at the Susan Shipman, 1 Conservation Way, under the Sidney Lanier bridge in Brunswick. The topic of the discussion will be the American wild ibis presented by Shannon Curry of the University of Georgia.
Wednesday, March 20
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island Film Series will be held at 7 p.m. at the Casino theater. The film will be “Tea with Dames.” It is not rated. A $3 donation is requested.
The Historic Harrington School Cultural Center will host speak Lt. Riceky Evans at 5:30 p.m. at the center, 291 S. Harrington Road, St. Simons Island.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Thursday, March 21
The Ivy League Club of the Golden Isles will hold its monthly luncheon at noon at the King & Prince on St. Simons Island. Special guest Mason Waters, regional president of United Community Bank, will give a presentation, “A Banker Looks at Sea Level Rise.” The event is open to all alumni of Ivy League and Seven Sisters universities. The cost is $25 per person. Registration required in advance. To reserve a space, contact Rick Powers at eporganist@aol.com or call 912-571-2517.
Friday, March 22
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation will offer its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the location, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17N, Brunswick. The cost is $15 per person. For more information, visit gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
Golden Isles Live will host Johnny Magic at 7:30 p.m. at the Glynn Academy auditorium. He is a magician who travels throughout the country. The cost is $35 for adults and $15 for students. For more information and to view video for the 2018-2019 artists, please visit the association website at www.goldenisleslive.org.
Music
Today
Joe Watts, 5 p.m., Rooftop at Ocean Lodge, St. Simons Island.
Lee O’Neal, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island.
Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Island Jerk, Brunswick.
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island.
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
Will Gore, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick.
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, St. Simons Island.
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island.
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island.
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island.
DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
Monique Cothren, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island.
Bo Fox, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island.
Tony Adams, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Friday
Jaime Rowell and Michael Brown, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
Owen Plant, 3 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island.
Keenan Carter and Christopher Smith, 6 p.m., Public House, St. Simons Island.
Jeff Whitley, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Crescent.
Thunderbird Blues Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Coco and his Nillaz, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island.
Dexter Jones, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island.
Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Zachry’s Seafood, Brunswick.
Sidetone, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island.
Michael Hulett, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick.
Defunk, 8 p.m., Sapelo Crow, St. Simons Island.
Tonic Blue, 8 p.m., Mas Lounge, St. Simons Island.
Orange Constant, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island.
Tie Dyed Sunset, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island.
Island Kings, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island.
Young Americans 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Saturday
Joey Thigpen, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse.
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island.
Ty Miller, 3 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island.
Eddie Pickett and Friends, 6 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island.
Josh Kirkland Band, 6 p.m., Wee Pub, Brunswick.
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Sidestone, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island.
Brandon Wheeler, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick.
Rider Duo, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island.
Defunk, 8 p.m., Mulley Bay, St. Simons Island.
Blue Eyed Bettys, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island.
Bob Margolin, 8 p.m., Blue Door, Brunswick.
Kellie Parr, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island.
Bernard Johnson — J. Crew Band, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick.
Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Sunday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick.
Pine Box Dwellers, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skipper’s, Darien.
The Moonshiners, 5:30 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island.
Peacock Mustard, 5:30 p.m., Blackwater Grill, St. Simons Island.
Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick.
Crawford and Jim, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick.
Chris Rider, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Crawford Perkins and Jim Quigley, 6 p.m., Jekyll Square next to Tipsys, Brunswick.
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island.
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Defunk, 8 p.m., Wee Pub, Brunswick.
Monday
Joey Thigpen, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island.
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligans, Brunswick.
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island.
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island.
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick.
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island.
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island.
The Den, 8 p.m., Unitarian Universalist, Brunswick.
Wednesday
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island.
Chris Rider, 6 p.m., Skipper’s, Darien.
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island.
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick.
2nd Street Blues Jam, 8 p.m., Blue Door, Brunswick.
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island.