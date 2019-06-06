Today
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present a program hosted by the Georgia Humanities Council titled, “How Journalists and the Public Shape Our Democracy.” It will be held at 7 p.m. in room 108 at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island.
The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host Yoga for Children with Bitsy at 10:30 a.m. Children accompanied by adults are welcome. Participants are asked to bring a yoga mat or beach towel.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host an English as a Second Language class at 5 p.m. Foreign language speakers are invited to attend. For more information, call 912-279-3740.
Friday, June 7
The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host a Baby Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Children up to two years old are welcome.
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host the Casual Scribblers’ Club at 10:30 a.m. All adults interested in playing Scrabble are welcome.
A Karaoke Party, benefitting the United Way of Coastal Georgia, will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. at Ziggy Mahoney’s on St. Simons Island. There is a $10 admission charge and all proceeds will benefit the United Way.
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.
The Southeastern Writers 2019 Conference will be held at Epworth By the Sea. The multi-day event will cover a number of topics and a panel of experts. It will continue through June 11. For more information, visit www.southeasternwriters.org.
Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold an opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. featuring new paintings by Rani Garner. For more information, call 912 634-8414.
The Marsh Studio, 1258 Blue Heron Lane, Darien, will perform “The Subject Tonight is Love,” a show with aerial and acrobatic performances centered around love. The first show will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information email majette@darientel.net or visit www.themarshstudio.com.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will hold its First Friday lunch at 11:15 a.m. at Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick. Ben Carswell and Yank Moore of the Jekyll Island Authority Conservation Department will discuss historic changes that have occurred on both sides of Jekyll Island.
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening for its Georgia Artists with Disabilities art exhibit from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. It will be held in conjunction with the First Friday events.
The Literary Guild book store will be open in support of the Southeastern Writers Conference being held at Epworth by the Sea from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island. Four authors from the conference will also be available in the Casino atrium to sign their books. Visit litguildssi.org for information about the authors.
Saturday, June 8
The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will celebrate World Oceans’ Day at 8:30 a.m. at Fancy Bluff Park, Brunswick. Glynn Environmental Coalition is joining with organizations throughout coastal Georgia to host a cleanup at the park. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are needed.
Sunday, June 9
The Jazz Vespers performance will be held at 7 p.m. at Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The Golden Isles Strummers will perform. It is free and open to the public.
Save the Youth Program, hosted by Diane Reid, will hold a 24th anniversary shoe give-away at 6 p.m. at Selden Park, 3327 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the park. A number of gospel singers will perform. Admission is free.
Music
Today
Michaele and the Ambigous, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island
Pier Pressure, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Chris Rider Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Josh McGowan, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
Lou VanDora, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
The Den, 8 p.m., Unitarian Universalists, Brunswick
Peter Karp Band, 8:30 p.m., the Blue Door, Brunswick
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday
Ace Winn, noon, Holiday Inn Resort, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Joshua Nunn, 3 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island
Sidewalk Karoke, 5 p.m., SoGlo Guitars and Hey Girl Closet, Brunswick
Annie Akins, 6 p.m., the Boom Boom Room, Brunswick
Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., Willie Jewels BBQ, Brunswick
Custard Pie and Them Vagabonds, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Lou VanDora, 6 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Kellie Parr, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien
Tony Adams, 6 p.m., Public House, St. Simons Island
Bluff 5 Band, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Wasabi Rush, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
CP & the Shockers, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick
Robby & Felix, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
George Alread, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
DeFunk, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Micahlan Boney, 8 p.m., Chile Pepper’s, St. Simons Island
Will Gore and Greg Kearney, 8 p.m., Mas Lounge, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Tanner Strickland, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Custard Pie, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Michael Hulett, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Island Kings with Don Bledsoe, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Idle Hands, 9 p.m., Ziggy Mahoney’s, St. Simons Island
Pawn Shop Junkies, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Dexter Jones, 9 p.m., the Study at Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Saturday
Joshua Nunn, 11:30 a.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Michael Brown and Michael Alongi, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island
The Island Kings, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Joey Thigpen and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Josh Nunn, 3 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Chris Rider, 4 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Rider Trio, 7 p.m., Sapelo Crow, St. Simons Island
Lou VanDora, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
82 East Band, 7 p.m. Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Robbie and Felix, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Suzie and the Bird Dogs, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Bill Lukitsch, 8 p.m., Mas, St. Simons Island
Michael Brown, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Magic Girl, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Thunderbird Blues Band, 8 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Magic Girl, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Pam Taylor and the Flying Vs, 8:45 p.m., the Blue Door, Brunswick
Morgan and Wagner, 9 p.m., The Study at Reid’s Apothecary, St. Simons Island
Smokestack, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Squirt Gun, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Young Americans, 10:30 p.m., Murphy’s Tavern, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess, Brunswick
Joshua Nunn, 1 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Fred Kopp, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Black Jack’s, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Michaele Hannemann, 1 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Morgan and Wagner, 3 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien
Josh Alves, 6 p.m., Black Water Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Monday
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m, Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
2nd Street Jam, 8 p.m., the Blue Door, Brunswick