Today

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will present a program hosted by the Georgia Humanities Council titled, “How Journalists and the Public Shape Our Democracy.” It will be held at 7 p.m. in room 108 at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island.

The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host Yoga for Children with Bitsy at 10:30 a.m. Children accompanied by adults are welcome. Participants are asked to bring a yoga mat or beach towel.

The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host an English as a Second Language class at 5 p.m. Foreign language speakers are invited to attend. For more information, call 912-279-3740.

Friday, June 7

The St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island, will host a Baby Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Children up to two years old are welcome.

The Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will host the Casual Scribblers’ Club at 10:30 a.m. All adults interested in playing Scrabble are welcome.

A Karaoke Party, benefitting the United Way of Coastal Georgia, will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. at Ziggy Mahoney’s on St. Simons Island. There is a $10 admission charge and all proceeds will benefit the United Way.

Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 U.S. Highway, Brunswick, will host its Ghost and Legends tour at 7 p.m. at the site. The cost is $15 per person. For reservations, visit www.GeorgiaStateParks.org/hofwyl.

The Southeastern Writers 2019 Conference will be held at Epworth By the Sea. The multi-day event will cover a number of topics and a panel of experts. It will continue through June 11. For more information, visit www.southeasternwriters.org.

Anderson Fine Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold an opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. featuring new paintings by Rani Garner. For more information, call 912 634-8414.

The Marsh Studio, 1258 Blue Heron Lane, Darien, will perform “The Subject Tonight is Love,” a show with aerial and acrobatic performances centered around love. The first show will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information email majette@darientel.net or visit www.themarshstudio.com.

Glynn Environmental Coalition will hold its First Friday lunch at 11:15 a.m. at Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick. Ben Carswell and Yank Moore of the Jekyll Island Authority Conservation Department will discuss historic changes that have occurred on both sides of Jekyll Island.

Golden Isles Arts and Humanities will host an opening for its Georgia Artists with Disabilities art exhibit from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. It will be held in conjunction with the First Friday events.

The Literary Guild book store will be open in support of the Southeastern Writers Conference being held at Epworth by the Sea from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island. Four authors from the conference will also be available in the Casino atrium to sign their books. Visit litguildssi.org for information about the authors.

Saturday, June 8

The St. Simons Literary Guild’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino atrium on St. Simons Island.

Glynn Environmental Coalition will celebrate World Oceans’ Day at 8:30 a.m. at Fancy Bluff Park, Brunswick. Glynn Environmental Coalition is joining with organizations throughout coastal Georgia to host a cleanup at the park. Volunteers of all ages and abilities are needed.

Sunday, June 9

The Jazz Vespers performance will be held at 7 p.m. at Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The Golden Isles Strummers will perform. It is free and open to the public.

Save the Youth Program, hosted by Diane Reid, will hold a 24th anniversary shoe give-away at 6 p.m. at Selden Park, 3327 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the park. A number of gospel singers will perform. Admission is free.

Music

Today

Michaele and the Ambigous, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island

Pier Pressure, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Chris Rider Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Josh McGowan, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island

Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island

Pier Pressure, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Lou VanDora, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Tony Adams, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

The Den, 8 p.m., Unitarian Universalists, Brunswick

Peter Karp Band, 8:30 p.m., the Blue Door, Brunswick

Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Friday

Ace Winn, noon, Holiday Inn Resort, Jekyll Island

Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Joshua Nunn, 3 p.m., Beach House, Jekyll Island

Sidewalk Karoke, 5 p.m., SoGlo Guitars and Hey Girl Closet, Brunswick

Annie Akins, 6 p.m., the Boom Boom Room, Brunswick

Touch of Grey, 6 p.m., Willie Jewels BBQ, Brunswick

Custard Pie and Them Vagabonds, 6 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick

Lou VanDora, 6 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island

Kellie Parr, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien

Tony Adams, 6 p.m., Public House, St. Simons Island

Bluff 5 Band, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine

DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess, Brunswick

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Wasabi Rush, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

CP & the Shockers, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s Pizza, Brunswick

Robby & Felix, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

George Alread, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

DeFunk, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Micahlan Boney, 8 p.m., Chile Pepper’s, St. Simons Island

Will Gore and Greg Kearney, 8 p.m., Mas Lounge, St. Simons Island

Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Tanner Strickland, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Custard Pie, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick

Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Michael Hulett, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Island Kings with Don Bledsoe, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Idle Hands, 9 p.m., Ziggy Mahoney’s, St. Simons Island

Pawn Shop Junkies, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Dexter Jones, 9 p.m., the Study at Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick

Saturday

Joshua Nunn, 11:30 a.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Michael Brown and Michael Alongi, noon, The Anchor, Jekyll Island

The Island Kings, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Joey Thigpen and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island

Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island

Josh Nunn, 3 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island

Chris Rider, 4 p.m., Jekyll Island Beach House, Jekyll Island

Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Rider Trio, 7 p.m., Sapelo Crow, St. Simons Island

Lou VanDora, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick

82 East Band, 7 p.m. Moondoggy’s, Brunswick

Robbie and Felix, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Suzie and the Bird Dogs, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Bill Lukitsch, 8 p.m., Mas, St. Simons Island

Michael Brown, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Magic Girl, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Thunderbird Blues Band, 8 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island

Magic Girl, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Pam Taylor and the Flying Vs, 8:45 p.m., the Blue Door, Brunswick

Morgan and Wagner, 9 p.m., The Study at Reid’s Apothecary, St. Simons Island

Smokestack, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick

Squirt Gun, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Young Americans, 10:30 p.m., Murphy’s Tavern, St. Simons Island

Sunday

Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess, Brunswick

Joshua Nunn, 1 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island

Fred Kopp, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island

Black Jack’s, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Michaele Hannemann, 1 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine

Morgan and Wagner, 3 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island

Don Drury, 4 p.m., Skipper’s Fish Camp, Darien

Josh Alves, 6 p.m., Black Water Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Monday

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligan’s, Brunswick

Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Tuesday

Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m, Tipsy McSway, Brunswick

Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

2nd Street Jam, 8 p.m., the Blue Door, Brunswick

