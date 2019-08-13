Today
Coastal Photographers Guild will holds its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The main presentation will be given by Savannah based, nature photographer, Georgia Walters. She will share her passion for storm photography. Guests are welcome. For more information, go to coastalphotographersguild.com.
The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library located at Fort King George Historical Site is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To schedule a visit to the archives on a day, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge. In addition, the Lower Altamaha Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Fort King George Historical Site’s Visitors’ Center. Visitors are welcome.
English as a Second Language class will meet at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St. Brunswick. It is an informal class to learn conversational English.
A book talk presented by Sheila Sapp will be held at 6 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The school principal will speak on “Staying the Course: Guide of Best Practices for School Leaders.”
Friday, Aug. 16
The Casual Scribblers Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, will hold its fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $8 per plate. For more information, call 912-264-1389.
Saturday, Aug. 17
The Glynn County Republican Party will host a 9 a.m. breakfast, quarterly meeting and membership drive at First United Methodist Church of Brunswick, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. The keynote speaker will be Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and wife, Tricia. The cost is $10 per person. For more information, email glynngagop@gmail.com.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.
A Legal Life Planning event will be held at 10 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The program will discuss estate planning.
The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will present “Sordid Lives” by Del Shores at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 and 24. There will be a matinee show at 3 p.m. Aug. 18 and 25. The cost is $25 per person. For reservations, call 912-280-0023 or visit www.soglogallery.com.
The American Legion in Brunswick, 4470 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick, holds weekly bingo games with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday at the post. The first game begins at 6:35 p.m. and all games cost $11. The jack pot is $800. Snacks are available. For more information, call 912-437-6415.
Pulling for a Kid, a fundraiser for Foster Love Ministries, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Patriot Range, 2526 Boots Harrison Road, Hortense. For more information, email info@fosterloveministries.com.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Back to School BedLam, a fundraiser for Operation for Bedspread, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at Brogen’s South in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island. The Traveling Riverside Band will perform and food will be provided. The cost is $25 per person. All proceeds will benefit the project, which offers beds to underprivileged local families.
Music
Today
Michaele and the Ambiguous, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Jerk Shak, Brunswick
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 6:30 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Jeff White, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Turtle and the Heads, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Monique Cothern, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday
Tim Akins, 11:15 a.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II Casino, Brunswick
Keenan Carter, 6 p.m., The Public House, St. Simons Island
Ashley Williams, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien
Monique Cothern, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Midlife Chryslers, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Bill Lukitsch, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Free Spirits Orchestra, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Island Kings, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Free Spirit Orchestra, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Bill Lukitsch, 8 p.m., Mas, St. Simons Island
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Annie Akins, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Saturday
Matt Eckstine, 11:30 a.m., Salty’s at the Westin, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Travis Bryant and Scott Pallot, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
Rhonda and the Relics, 12:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Michael Brown, 3 p.m., Salty’s at the Westin, Jekyll Island
Pier Pressure, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Bluff 5 Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Bill Lukitsch, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Sidetone, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Dexter Jones, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Bluff 5 Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Tonic Blue, 8 p.m., Mas, St. Simons Island
3 Day Weekend, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Choir of Babble, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Morgan and Wagner, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick
Sunday
Uncle Dave Griffin, 11:30 p.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Cumberland Sound, 1 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine
Josh Nunn, 1 p.m., Salty’s at the Westin, Jekyll Island
Fully Loaded, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Morgan and Wagner, 5 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island
Levi Moore, 6 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island
Rhonda and the Relics, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Monday
Matt Walsh, 6 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligans, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Wednesday
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island