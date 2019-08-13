Today

Coastal Photographers Guild will holds its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Glynn Visual Arts, 106 Island Dr., St. Simons Island. The main presentation will be given by Savannah based, nature photographer, Georgia Walters. She will share her passion for storm photography. Guests are welcome. For more information, go to coastalphotographersguild.com.

The Lower Altamaha Historical Society’s Archives Library located at Fort King George Historical Site is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for researchers, genealogists and interested persons. To schedule a visit to the archives on a day, call 276-492-5577. There is no charge. In addition, the Lower Altamaha Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Fort King George Historical Site’s Visitors’ Center. Visitors are welcome.

English as a Second Language class will meet at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St. Brunswick. It is an informal class to learn conversational English.

A book talk presented by Sheila Sapp will be held at 6 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. The school principal will speak on “Staying the Course: Guide of Best Practices for School Leaders.”

Friday, Aug. 16

The Casual Scribblers Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.

The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, will hold its fish fry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $8 per plate. For more information, call 912-264-1389.

Saturday, Aug. 17

The Glynn County Republican Party will host a 9 a.m. breakfast, quarterly meeting and membership drive at First United Methodist Church of Brunswick, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. The keynote speaker will be Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and wife, Tricia. The cost is $10 per person. For more information, email glynngagop@gmail.com.

The Cassina Garden Club will open the tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. There is a $3 suggested donation for visits.

A Legal Life Planning event will be held at 10 a.m. at the St. Simons Island Library, 530A Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. The program will discuss estate planning.

The Brunswick Actors’ Theatre, 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will present “Sordid Lives” by Del Shores at 8 p.m. Aug. 17 and 24. There will be a matinee show at 3 p.m. Aug. 18 and 25. The cost is $25 per person. For reservations, call 912-280-0023 or visit www.soglogallery.com.

The American Legion in Brunswick, 4470 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick, holds weekly bingo games with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday at the post. The first game begins at 6:35 p.m. and all games cost $11. The jack pot is $800. Snacks are available. For more information, call 912-437-6415.

Pulling for a Kid, a fundraiser for Foster Love Ministries, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Patriot Range, 2526 Boots Harrison Road, Hortense. For more information, email info@fosterloveministries.com.

The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Back to School BedLam, a fundraiser for Operation for Bedspread, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at Brogen’s South in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island. The Traveling Riverside Band will perform and food will be provided. The cost is $25 per person. All proceeds will benefit the project, which offers beds to underprivileged local families.

Music

Today

Michaele and the Ambiguous, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

The Red Shed Band, 6 p.m., Jerk Shak, Brunswick

Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club Hotel, Jekyll Island

Jerry Gowen, 6:30 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

DJ Rob, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Jeff White, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., NANCY, St. Simons Island

WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Turtle and the Heads, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island

Monique Cothern, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Josh Kirkland and Sam Johnson, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Friday

Tim Akins, 11:15 a.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island

Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II Casino, Brunswick

Keenan Carter, 6 p.m., The Public House, St. Simons Island

Ashley Williams, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Darien

Monique Cothern, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Midlife Chryslers, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Roy Gentry and the Hired Guns, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick

Bill Lukitsch, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Free Spirits Orchestra, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Island Kings, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Free Spirit Orchestra, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick

Bill Lukitsch, 8 p.m., Mas, St. Simons Island

Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

3 Day Weekend, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Annie Akins, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick

Saturday

Matt Eckstine, 11:30 a.m., Salty’s at the Westin, Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Travis Bryant and Scott Pallot, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island

Rhonda and the Relics, 12:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island

Michael Brown, 3 p.m., Salty’s at the Westin, Jekyll Island

Pier Pressure, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Bluff 5 Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick

Bill Lukitsch, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick

Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Sidetone, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Dexter Jones, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Bluff 5 Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick

Tonic Blue, 8 p.m., Mas, St. Simons Island

3 Day Weekend, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Choir of Babble, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Morgan and Wagner, 9 p.m., Reid’s Apothecary, Brunswick

Sunday

Uncle Dave Griffin, 11:30 p.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island

Fully Loaded, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Cumberland Sound, 1 p.m., Captain Stan’s Smokehouse, Woodbine

Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick

Josh Nunn, 1 p.m., Salty’s at the Westin, Jekyll Island

Fully Loaded, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Morgan and Wagner, 5 p.m., Coastal Kitchen, St. Simons Island

Levi Moore, 6 p.m., Catch 228, St. Simons Island

Rhonda and the Relics, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick

Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Monday

Matt Walsh, 6 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick

Chris Robinson, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Mulligans, Brunswick

Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Tuesday

Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick

Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Wednesday

Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island

Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick

Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., The Blue Door, Brunswick

Karaoke, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

