Friday, March 6
Anderson Fine Art Gallery will host an opening for featured artist Melissa Hefferlin at 5:30 p.m. at 3309 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Her whimsical still life paintings will be on display through March 20. For details, visit www.AndersonFineArtGallery.com.
The Island Players will stage the comedy “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van,” at 7:30 p.m. March 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee March 8, 15 and 22. All shows will be held at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. For tickets or more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com or call 912-638-0338.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its First Friday lunch at 11:15 a.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick. Community members are invited to speak on current issues. For more information, visit www.glynnenvironmental.org.
The Women’s Power Breakfast will host an International Women’s Day event at 8:15 a.m. at the Brunswick Country Club, 4041 Darien Hwy., Brunswick. The cost is $25. For more information, email info@instituteexecutivewomen.com.
Saturday, March 7
Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
Friends of Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation State will host a cow milking demonstration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The cost of admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for youth (6 to 17) and children ages 5 and under are free. For information, call Bill Giles, site manager, at 912-264-7333 or email bill.giles@dnr.ga.gov.
The Weeping Time Community Festival will be held at various locations from March 6 to 8. There will be a closing sunset service at 6 p.m. on Butler Island in McIntosh County. The solemn event marks the largest sale of enslaved persons in history.
Habitat for Humanity will host its Women’s Build event with work being done from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 711 MLK Jr. Blvd., Brunswick. Volunteers who would like to join the cause must register in advance and sing a waiver at hfhglynn.org.
The Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will host a field trip beginning at 8 a.m. at the Champney River boat ramp on U.S. 17, south of Darien. There will be moderate walking. For more information, call Bob Sattelmeyer at 404-217-7082.
Rotary of the Golden Isles will host its annual Chili Cookoff at 11:30 a.m. at Postell Park on St. Simons Island. Entertainment will be provided by the Stringrays. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 the day of the event. Children 10 and under will be admitted for $5. Advance tickets are available in Brunswick at Ameris Bank, The Brunswick News and Tipsy McSways. On St. Simons Island, they are available at Ameris Bank, both Brogen’s locations, Golden Isles Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, St. Simons Drug Co., the Club and at Ameris Bank on Jekyll Island.
The Wild West Express, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys, will be offering train rides at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Children 2 and under ride free on laps. Rides in the diesel locomotive are available for $50 per person and the “At the Throttle Experience” is $150 per person. For tickets visit, www.stmarysrailroad.com.
The Fourth Annual Aviation Career Day will be held at the St. Simons Island airport. This free event will offer an opportunity for students in middle and high schools to explore careers in aviation and to speak with industry professionals.
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 9 will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4470 Hwy. 17, Brunswick. For more information on becoming a vendor, text Teresa Autry at 912-506-5881.
The Cassina Garden Club will open the historic tabby slave cabins in Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island for tours. They will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. Docents will be on hand to offer information about the location. A $5 donation is suggested for visits.
Saltwater Performance will host Broadway star Michael Jablonski for a Mastes of Broadway workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lisa Allen’s Dance Works, 10880 Colerain Road, St. Marys. The cost is $85. It is open to any theatre or dance student ages 10 to 18. Attendees should bring jazz shoes, water and a snack. Applicants can register at Lisa Allen’s Dance Works, The Friese Studio of Music or online at saltwaterpac.org/tickets.
Girls On the Run will hold a Lunafest film festival at 3 p.m. at Christ Church, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information, email donnajmpurdy@gmail.com or visit lunafest.org.
Sunday, March 8
The Burning of Darien Museum, 104 First St., Darien, will host a program titled, “They Tell Their Stories” at 3 p.m. A number of story tellers will be on hand. others will also share. Refreshments will be served.
Monday, March 9
The Golden Isles Republican Women will host guest speaker Ginger Howard at 11:30 a.m. at Bonefish Grill in Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island. The cost is $20 which covers lunch, beverage, dessert, and gratuity. To ensure adequate seating, advance reservations are requested by Saturday by calling Ruby Robinson at 912-261-8807 or 912-266-0466, or by emailing Gloria Burns at gloriaburns@comcast.net
Music
Today
Kellie and the Kruze-O-Matics, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Annie Akins, 6 p.m., Hotel Simone, St. Simons Island
Will Gore and Brady Clampitt, 6 p.m., Skipper’s, Darien
Chris Rider and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Monqiue Cothern, 7 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Shawn and Misty, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Baby Backbeat, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Friday
Annie Akins, 5 p.m., the Boom Boom Room, Brunswick
Crawford Perkins, 5 p.m., Richland Rum, Brunswick
Karaoke, 5 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Rockabilly Night, 5 p.m., Bardelous, Brunswick
Traveling Riverside Band, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
The Island Kings, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Remedy Tree, 7 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Robby and Felix, 7:30 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Joe Collins, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Thunderbirds, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
George Alread, 8 p.m., Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Bluff 5 Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Saturday
Matt Walsh Trip, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Idle Hands, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Michaele Hannemann, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
The Pinebox Dwellers, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Them Vagabonds, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Michael Brown, 8 p.m, Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
The Island Kings, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Uncle Dave Griffin, 11 a.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Tanner Strickland, noon, Bubba Garcia’s, St. Simons Island
Annie Akins, 1:30 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Chris Rider, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Josh Nunn and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 6:30 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Golden Isles Singer Songwriter Showcase, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Monday
George Winston, 7:30 p.m., The Ritz, Brunswick
Wee Pub Pickers, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Donnie Nunn, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway’s, Brunswick
Wednesday
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Skipper’s, Darien
Eddie Pickett, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Island Gumbo, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
DJ Tina Rosario, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island