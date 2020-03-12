Today
The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will host a special meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Twin Oaks Barbecue in Brunswick. There will be an entertainment element that harkens back to the class’ school days. This will be the only meeting held at Twin Oaks and the gathering will return to Golden Corral in April. All class members and friends are invited to come and socialize.
A workshop titled “How to Deal with Difficult People” will be held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. To register, call 912-279-3739.
The Georgia Tribute Festival, featuring a number of Elvis Tribute Artists, will be held with various performances taking place through Sunday. The contest itself will be held in the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Free concerts will also take place in Brunswick’s pocket parks. For tickets and a complete listing of events, visit tributefestival.rocks.
The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host its meeting at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino. Historian Daniel McDonald will give a presentation titled “This Cursed War: Lachian McIntosh in the American Revolution.” It is free and open to the public.
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host a lesson on Ancestry.com for beginners from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It’s free and open to the public.
Friday, March 13
Fort King George historic site, 302 McIntosh Road, Darien, will host its Scottish Heritage Days from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and at 11 a.m. Sunday. A variety of living history demonstrations will be on display. Admission is $4.50 for youth; $7.50 for adults; and $7 for seniors. For more information, call 912-437-4770.
Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.
The Woodbine Opry, 205 Camden Ave, Woodbine, meets every week on Friday with gospel and bluegrass music. On Saturday, there will be gospel and country music plus dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The group operates a Facebook page with information. They may also be reached at 912-673-9609.
The 46th Annual Jekyll Island Arts Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the island’s historic district. There will be a juried art show, demonstrations, and interactive activities. For more information, visit jekyllartists.com.
The Island Players will stage the comedy “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, March 20 and 21. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee Sunday and March 22. All shows will be held at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. For tickets or more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com or call 912-638-0338.
Saturday, March 14
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will hold its Second Saturday Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Humorous stories and a craft will be shared.
The Brunswick Farmer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A number of vendors will be on hand selling their wares. The market is held every Saturday of the month.
Coastal Wildscapes will host Dirk Stevenson who will present a program called the “Wonderful Frogs of Georgia’s Coastal Plain” from 10 to 11 a.m. at Ashantilly Center, 1535 Bond Road, Darien. To reserve a space, visit CoastalWildscapes.org.
The Abbott Institute Unity in Diversity Luncheon will be held at noon at the Jerk Shack, 5719 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The speaker will be Hermina Glass-Hill, who will speak in honor of Women’s History Month.
The Wild West Express, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys, will be offering train rides at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Children 2 and under ride free on laps. Rides in the diesel locomotive are available for $50 per person and the “At the Throttle Experience” is $150 per person. For tickets visit, www.stmarysrailroad.com.
The Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will lead a trip to the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. The group will meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Winn-Dixie off Exit 29 or at the Okefenokee entry at 8:30 a.m. Participants should bring water, snacks, bug repellent and binoculars. For more information, contact Bob Sattelmeyer at engrds@gsu,edu or 404-217-7082.
Sunday, March 15
The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the Marshes of Glynn Libraries will host historian Ginny Barr who will present a program titled, “Organizing a State-by-State, County-by-County Genealogy Search of Courthouses, Libraries, Cemeteries and Archives,” from 2 to 3:30 p.m at the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free and open to the public.
Music
Today
DeFunk, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s off exit 29, Brunswick
Pine Box Dwellers, 5 p.m., Village Creek Landing, St. Simons Island
Scott and Jamie, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Full Moon Folk, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Shawn and Misty, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Bo Fox, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Friday
Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island
Suzy and the Bird Dogs, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Casey Mitchell, 6 p.m., Fish Dock, Townsend
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tracie Mattox, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Black Sheep Blues Band, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Bluff 5 Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Tracie Mattox, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Fred Kopp, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Will Gore, 8 p.m., Bubba Garcias, St. Simons Island
Young Americans, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Free Soul Monique Cothern, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Pine Box Dwellers, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Complicated Pants, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Wasabi Rush, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Saturday
Touch of Grey, 5 p.m., Heritage Oaks, Brunswick
DeFunk, 6 p.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island
Kelly Parr and the Kruze-O-Matics, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend
Free Soul Monique Cothern, 6 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Black Sheep Blues Band, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
The Island Kings, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Brandon Wheeler, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
Michael Hulett, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Cops and Robbers, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick
Mike Pearson, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island
Beau and the Burners, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Lauren Marie Band, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island
Traveling Riverside Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Sunday
Michaele Hannemann, 1 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine
Black Jacks, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Fred Kopp, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Karaoke, 6:30 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
Monday
Wee Pub Pickers, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Donnie Nunn, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tuesday
Annie Akins, 4:30 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island
Joey Thigpen, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Moonshiner’s, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
The Moonshiners, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island
Wednesday
Island Gumbo, 7 p.m., the Wharf, Jekyll Island
Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick
DJ Tina Rosario, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island