The Glynn Academy Class of 1954 will host a special meeting at 11:30 a.m. at Twin Oaks Barbecue in Brunswick. There will be an entertainment element that harkens back to the class’ school days. This will be the only meeting held at Twin Oaks and the gathering will return to Golden Corral in April. All class members and friends are invited to come and socialize.

A workshop titled “How to Deal with Difficult People” will be held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. To register, call 912-279-3739.

The Georgia Tribute Festival, featuring a number of Elvis Tribute Artists, will be held with various performances taking place through Sunday. The contest itself will be held in the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. Free concerts will also take place in Brunswick’s pocket parks. For tickets and a complete listing of events, visit tributefestival.rocks.

The Sons of the American Revolution, Marshes of Glynn Chapter, will host its meeting at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Casino. Historian Daniel McDonald will give a presentation titled “This Cursed War: Lachian McIntosh in the American Revolution.” It is free and open to the public.

The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society will host a lesson on Ancestry.com for beginners from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. It’s free and open to the public.

Friday, March 13

Fort King George historic site, 302 McIntosh Road, Darien, will host its Scottish Heritage Days from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and at 11 a.m. Sunday. A variety of living history demonstrations will be on display. Admission is $4.50 for youth; $7.50 for adults; and $7 for seniors. For more information, call 912-437-4770.

Howfwyl-Broadfield Plantation will host its Ghosts and Legends tour at 6:30 p.m. at the site, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick. The stroll will take attendees through the house and the grounds. The cost is $15. For more information call 912-264-7333 or visit https://gastateparks.org/HofwylBroadfieldPlantation.

The Woodbine Opry, 205 Camden Ave, Woodbine, meets every week on Friday with gospel and bluegrass music. On Saturday, there will be gospel and country music plus dancing. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the music starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free. The group operates a Facebook page with information. They may also be reached at 912-673-9609.

The 46th Annual Jekyll Island Arts Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Sunday hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in the island’s historic district. There will be a juried art show, demonstrations, and interactive activities. For more information, visit jekyllartists.com.

The Island Players will stage the comedy “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, March 20 and 21. There will be a 3 p.m. matinee Sunday and March 22. All shows will be held at the Casino theater on St. Simons Island. For tickets or more information, visit www.theislandplayers.com or call 912-638-0338.

Saturday, March 14

The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.

Righton Books, 222 Redfern Village, St. Simons Island, will hold its Second Saturday Storytime at 10:30 a.m. Humorous stories and a craft will be shared.

The Brunswick Farmer’s Market is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A number of vendors will be on hand selling their wares. The market is held every Saturday of the month.

Coastal Wildscapes will host Dirk Stevenson who will present a program called the “Wonderful Frogs of Georgia’s Coastal Plain” from 10 to 11 a.m. at Ashantilly Center, 1535 Bond Road, Darien. To reserve a space, visit CoastalWildscapes.org.

The Abbott Institute Unity in Diversity Luncheon will be held at noon at the Jerk Shack, 5719 Altama Ave., Brunswick. The speaker will be Hermina Glass-Hill, who will speak in honor of Women’s History Month.

The Wild West Express, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys, will be offering train rides at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 12 and under. Children 2 and under ride free on laps. Rides in the diesel locomotive are available for $50 per person and the “At the Throttle Experience” is $150 per person. For tickets visit, www.stmarysrailroad.com.

The Coastal Georgia Audubon Society will lead a trip to the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. The group will meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Winn-Dixie off Exit 29 or at the Okefenokee entry at 8:30 a.m. Participants should bring water, snacks, bug repellent and binoculars. For more information, contact Bob Sattelmeyer at engrds@gsu,edu or 404-217-7082.

Sunday, March 15

The Coastal Georgia Genealogical Society and the Marshes of Glynn Libraries will host historian Ginny Barr who will present a program titled, “Organizing a State-by-State, County-by-County Genealogy Search of Courthouses, Libraries, Cemeteries and Archives,” from 2 to 3:30 p.m at the St. Simons Island Casino. It is free and open to the public.

Music

Today

DeFunk, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s off exit 29, Brunswick

Pine Box Dwellers, 5 p.m., Village Creek Landing, St. Simons Island

Scott and Jamie, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Full Moon Folk, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Shawn and Misty, 7 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick

Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Bo Fox, 8 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Tony Adams and friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Friday

Tim Akins, 6 p.m., Jekyll Island Club, Jekyll Island

Suzy and the Bird Dogs, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Casey Mitchell, 6 p.m., Fish Dock, Townsend

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Tracie Mattox, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Black Sheep Blues Band, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick

Bluff 5 Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick

Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island

Tracie Mattox, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Fred Kopp, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Will Gore, 8 p.m., Bubba Garcias, St. Simons Island

Young Americans, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island

Free Soul Monique Cothern, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Pine Box Dwellers, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Complicated Pants, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Wasabi Rush, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Saturday

Touch of Grey, 5 p.m., Heritage Oaks, Brunswick

DeFunk, 6 p.m., Sea Palms, St. Simons Island

Kelly Parr and the Kruze-O-Matics, 6 p.m., Fish Dock Bar and Grill, Townsend

Free Soul Monique Cothern, 6 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Black Sheep Blues Band, 6:30 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine

The Island Kings, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Idle Hands, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick

Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Brandon Wheeler, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick

Michael Hulett, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island

Cops and Robbers, 7 p.m., Zachry’s, Brunswick

Mike Pearson, 8 p.m., Ember, St. Simons Island

Beau and the Burners, 8 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

Lauren Marie Band, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island

Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 8:30 p.m., Village Inn and Pub, St. Simons Island

Traveling Riverside Band, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

Sunday

Michaele Hannemann, 1 p.m., Captain Stan’s, Woodbine

Black Jacks, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Fred Kopp, 1 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island

Backbeat Boulevard, 5 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Scott Pallot and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island

Karaoke, 6:30 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick

Monday

Wee Pub Pickers, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Donnie Nunn, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island

Open Mic Night, 8 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island

Tuesday

Annie Akins, 4:30 p.m., Golden Isles Olive Oil, St. Simons Island

Joey Thigpen, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island

Moonshiner’s, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island

Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick

The Moonshiners, 7 p.m., Wee Pub, Jekyll Island

Wednesday

Island Gumbo, 7 p.m., the Wharf, Jekyll Island

Roy Gentry, 7 p.m., Toucan’s, Brunswick

DJ Tina Rosario, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island

