Today
English as a Second Language Class will be held at 5 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
SoGlo Gallery and the Stewdio, 1407 and 1413 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host an evening of art examining the works of Irwin Berman. Cocktails and light hors d’oeuvres will be served. To reserve a space, call 912-230-1042.
Friday, Aug. 30
Casual Scrabbler’s Club, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick, will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Sounds By the Sea, sponsored by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities, will be held at 7 p.m. in Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The Blues Factor will perform. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and those 6 and under will be admitted for free. Attendees should bring a blanket, chair and a picnic dinner. For more information, visit www.goldenislesarts.org.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its Volunteer Orientation from 10 to 11 a.m. at Wake-Up Coffee, 3349 Cypress Mill Road, Brunswick. There are a variety of volunteer opportunities. For more information, visit, wwwglynnenvironmental.org/volunteer.
Hofwyl-Broadfield, 5556 U.S. Hwy. 17, Brunswick, will hold its Junior Ranger program from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. It is for ages 6 to 12 and will include a number of activities to teach students about the plantation and heritage. The cost is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children 6 to 17. For more information, call Bill Giles at 912-264-7333.
The St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
The American Legion in Brunswick, 4470 U.S. Hwy 17, Brunswick, holds weekly bingo games with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. every Saturday at the post. The first game begins at 6:35 p.m. and all games cost $11. The jackpot is $800. Snacks are available. For more information, call 912-437-6415.
Sunday, Sept. 1
The Coastal Georgia Historical Society will host A Little Light Music at 7 p.m. on the lawn of the St. Simons Island Lighthouse. The Sounds of Motown will perform. Tickets are $15 for adults with children 12 and under being admitted for free. For more information, visit coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
Ashantilly Center will host its 12th annual Ice Cream Churn-off from 4 to 6 p.m. at the historic site in Darien. Tastings are $5 and attendees will vote for the winner. For more information, call 912-347-4473.
Howfyl-Broadfield Plantation, 5556 US-17, Brunswick, will host a Junior Ranger Trail Walk from 9 a.m. to noon at the historic site. The cost ranges from $5 to $8. For more information, call 912-262-7333.
Rhythm on the River, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Island Garage Band will perform. The concert series is free and will continue through the fall. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic to enjoy.
Monday, Sept. 2
The Friends of the Brunswick Library has a used bookstore open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
The Brunswick Elks Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick, holds bingo games with doors opening at 5 p.m. every Tuesday night. Play starts at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $12 to play all games. Snacks and soft drinks are available for purchase.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will host its film series “Shoplifters” at 7 p.m. at the St. Simons Island Casino. It is a Japanese film with English subtitles. It is rated R. A $3 donation is requested.
The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island’s book store will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Casino on St. Simons Island.
Friday, Sept. 6
The Southern Grown concert series will host ABBAMANIA at 8 p.m. at Rainbow Island on Sea Island. Tickets are $45 per person. Doors open at 7 p.m. with food and drinks available for purchase. Tickets may be bought at www.southerngrown.com or call 877-896-3378.
Glynn Environmental Coalition will host its First Friday luncheon at 11:15 a.m. at the Sunrise Diner, 5031 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick. The German Village on St. Simons Island will be the topic.
Music
Today
Ric Minnix, 5 p.m., Sunrise Grille, Jekyll Island
Lee O’Neal, 5:30 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Michael Brown and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Jerry Gowen, 6:30 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 6:30 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
WharfRatz, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
DJ ROb, 7 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Chris Rider Band, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Crawford Perkins, 7 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Uncle Dave Griffin, 7 p.m., The Public House, St. Simons Island
Monqiue Cothern and Free Soul, 7:30 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams & Friends, 8 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 9 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island
Friday
Tim Akins, 11:30 a.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
Tony Adamsn, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Will Gore and Jaime Rowell, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Darren Ronan, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Jerry Gowen, 7 p.m., Georgia Sea Grill, St. Simons Island
Aaron Lane, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Touch of Grey, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Phil King and Randy Reynolds, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Complicated Pants, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
The Vibe, 8 p.m., Mas, St. Simons Island
Traveling Riverside Band, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Josh Nunn and Jaime Rowell, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Thunderbird Blues Band, 8:30 p.m., Palm Coast, St. Simons Island
Tony Adams, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Wasabhi Rush, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSways, Brunswick
Saturday
Owen Plant, 11:30 a.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, noon, Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Joey Thigpen and Jaime Rowell, noon, Zachry’s Riverhouse, Jekyll Island
Tim Akins, 1 p.m., Jekyll Island Seafood Co., Jekyll Island
The Island Kings, 1 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
George Alread, 3 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Tie Dyed Sunset, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Backbeat Boulevard, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Uncle Dave Griffin, 7 p.m., Mellow Mushroom, St. Simons Island
Thunderbird Blues Band, 7 p.m., Moondoggy’s, Brunswick
George Alread, 7 p.m., Echo, St. Simons Island
Joe Collins, 8 p.m., Mas, St. Simons Island
DeFunk, 8 p.m., Mullet Bay, St. Simons Island
Free Soul and Monique Cothern, 8 p.m., Brogen’s South, St. Simons Island
Brady and Bazookas, 9 p.m., Bennie’s Red Barn, St. Simons Island
Young Americans, 9 p.m., Tipsy McSway, Brunswick
Sunday
Richard Dappa Smith, 1 p.m., The Westin, Jekyll Island
Tony Adams, 1 p.m., Emerald Princess II, Brunswick
Island Kings with Lee O’Neal, noon, Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
George Alread and Jaime Rowell, 6 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Uncle Dave Griffin, 6 p.m., The Public House, St. Simons Island
Karaoke, 6 p.m., Toucan’s Ale House, Brunswick
The Vibe with Lee O’Neal, 7 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Free Soul and Monique Cothern, 7 p.m., Gnat’s Landing, St. Simons Island
Monday
Backbeat Boulevard, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Tuesday
Joey Thigpen, 6 p.m., Tortuga Jack’s, Jekyll Island
Eddie Pickett, 7 p.m., Wee Pub Beach, Jekyll Island
Wednesday
Island Gumbo, 7 p.m., The Wharf, Jekyll Island
Joey Thigpen, 7 p.m., Demere Grill, St. Simons Island